Seahawks add two, place Moore on IR

The Seahawks have signed running back Terrence Magee to their active roster from the Browns’ practice squad and have claimed wide receiver J.D. McKissic via waivers from the Falcons.
Running back Kelvin Taylor was waived, and the Seahawks placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the injured-reserve list.
McKissic had spent the whole season on the Falcons practice squad before being promoted for one game. McKissic, a rookie out of Arkansas State, returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the preseason and figures to get a look from the Seahawks in the return game.
Magee made the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and spent his season alternating between the active roster and the practice squad. He was cut last May, spent some time with the Rams and then spent some time on the Seahawks’ practice squad earlier this season before landing on the Browns’ practice squad.
Taylor spent just a week on the Seahawks’ roster. The Seahawks have shuffled running backs throughout the year, in part due to injuries and in part to give younger backs a look.
Moore was arrested last weekend on a DWI charge. He signed with the Seahawks in November and had played in four games.
