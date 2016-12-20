 Skip to content

Seahawks add two, place Moore on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 7:09 PM EST
New York Giants defensive end Damontre Moore, left, walks off the field after being ejected during the first half of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Seahawks have signed running back Terrence Magee to their active roster from the Browns’ practice squad and have claimed wide receiver J.D. McKissic via waivers from the Falcons.

Running back Kelvin Taylor was waived, and the Seahawks placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the injured-reserve list.

McKissic had spent the whole season on the Falcons practice squad before being promoted for one game. McKissic, a rookie out of Arkansas State, returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the preseason and figures to get a look from the Seahawks in the return game.

Magee made the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and spent his season alternating between the active roster and the practice squad. He was cut last May, spent some time with the Rams and then spent some time on the Seahawks’ practice squad earlier this season before landing on the Browns’ practice squad.

Taylor spent just a week on the Seahawks’ roster. The Seahawks have shuffled running backs throughout the year, in part due to injuries and in part to give younger backs a look.

Moore was arrested last weekend on a DWI charge. He signed with the Seahawks in November and had played in four games.

7 Responses to “Seahawks add two, place Moore on IR”
  1. deuce2222 says: Dec 20, 2016 7:49 PM

    Still can’t find a pic of him in a Seahawks uniform?

  2. jackedupboonie says: Dec 20, 2016 7:51 PM

    I want to read more about Sherman threatening to ruin Jim Moore’s media career!

  3. thegreatgabbert says: Dec 20, 2016 7:51 PM

    Seahawks add two, place Moore in AA

  4. Pete Carroll is a 9/11 truther says: Dec 20, 2016 8:52 PM

    They’ll need to add one more to replace Sherman once the league suspends him for threatening to ruin a journalist’s career. What a jerk move by Sherman, the journalist was asking a very tame question.

  5. bsizemore68 says: Dec 20, 2016 10:02 PM

    He is just another ” Look at me ” spoiled player who has a bad attitude problem, and thinks he is the dude, wrong. Bill

  6. justintuckrule says: Dec 20, 2016 10:07 PM

    Going from browns practice squad to Seahawks active roster is quite the xmas present

  7. donttrollonme says: Dec 20, 2016 11:37 PM

    One and Done. Book it

