So, who didn’t make the Pro Bowl?

The NFL announced 88 players Tuesday night who have been selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl.
Several who weren’t on the list have a legitimate gripe. Most of them will probably end up in Orlando in late January anyway after players who were selected drop out due to injuries both real and contrived, but their frustration is understandable.
Listed below are a group of players having outstanding seasons who were snubbed when the initial Pro Bowl picks were released. The players are listed in no particular order…
Jordy Nelson, wide receiver, Packers – Somebody forgot about Nelson when he had to sit out all of last season due to injury. He’s currently leading the NFL with 12 touchdown receptions, and he’s tied for seventh with 82 receptions.
Sean Lee, linebacker, Cowboys – Lee is the leading tackler for the league’s top-ranked run defense. He’s stayed healthy for the second straight season and has been all over the field.
Damon Harrison, defensive tackle, Giants – He’s been active and productive for a defense that’s not allowing many points and ranks in the top 10 against the run. Harrison addressed his snub in a tweet Tuesday night.
Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Lions – The Lions are winning, and Stafford hasn’t just been good; he’s rallied the Lions in the fourth quarter time and time again. He’ll likely finish the season with more than 4,000 passing yards and more than 25 touchdown passes.
Melvin Gordon, running back, Chargers – There are just a lot of really good running backs in the AFC. Gordon is one of them, and after not scoring a touchdown last year as a rookie he has 10 rushing touchdowns this season.
Zachary Orr, linebacker, Ravens – He’s made big plays for a defense that ranks near the top of the league in nearly every major category. The former undrafted free agent leads the Ravens in tackles and also has two interceptions.
LeGarrette Blount, Patriots – Not just a battering ram, Blount is over 1,000 yards rushing and leads the league with 15 rushing touchdowns.
Erik Walden, linebacker, Colts – The nine-year veteran had never previously posted more than six sacks in a season, but he’s at 10 and counting this year.
Mike Mitchell, safety, Steelers – The offense still makes the headlines, but the Steelers have turned their season around thanks to the play of their defense. In recent weeks, Mitchell has made more than his share of game-changing plays.
Terrell Suggs, linebacker, Ravens – Injuries have limited Suggs, and his sack numbers don’t match those posted by guys at the top of the list. But he’s playing through a bicep injury — and playing very well.
Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, Saints – Quarterback Drew Brees spreads the wealth, and Cooks has had some quiet weeks. But he’s still a game-breaker, and he is likely to finish the season in the top 10 in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Cameron Brate, TE for the Bucs. He’s been fantastic this season and has 7 TDs and tons of clutch catches.
Linval Joseph, HUGE snub… He’s not just one of if not best DT’s, He is one of the best Defensive players in the league period. Watch the tape, man among boys.
Theres about 3 AFC receivers that deserved it more than AJ Green this year.
Also, Kiki Alonso deserved the invite for ILB for the AFC.
How Blount didn’t make it is a total mystery to me.
Suggs, really? He was spotted on a milk carton after the Pats game. Malcolm Butler deserves a mention instead. He has put together quite a season, better than the 2 Donks selected (including one who freakin shot himself) which proves it’s just a popularity contest after all.
Sean Lee is outrageous!!
– 2nd most tackles in the league,
– 2nd most TFL among non-rush LB (he has as many as Von Miller)
– No talent around him at LB (unlike Davis/Kuechly)
Bases on how well the Cowboys D has been doing and him being the integral part of it I would have him included in DPOY discussions, in a year without any clear frontrunner
If you are going to make a list of snubs, you have to include who you think they should replace from the players that made the pro bowl. Here’s mine:
Jordy Nelson – n/a
Sean Lee – n/a
Damon Harrison – n/a
Matthew Stafford – over Dak Prescott
Melvin Gordon – n/a
Zachary Orr – n/a
LeGarrette Blount – n/a
Erik Walden – n/a
Mike Mitchell – n/a
Terrell Suggs – n/a
Brandin Cooks – n/a
Snacks Harrison was a major snub. He definitely deserved to go. He’s been the heart of that Giants DL this year, and one of the main reasons very few have had success running the ball against them. 80 tackles to lead the league at the DT position speaks for itself.
Malcolm butler has been best pats defender imo over hightower who has missed too many games or limited impact due to injuries. Harmon over slater too who lost a key fumble against ravens and is getting by on reputation.
Malcolm Butler was snubbed. There is a reason the Patriots lead the league in least points allowed. There are no easy touchdowns.
Drew Brees snubbed from the snub list!? Wow.
I would add Packers LB/DE Julius Peppers. He does have 7 1/2 sacks this year. His sack/strip/fumble recovery Sunday of Bears QB Matt Barkley directly led to a field goal and turned a 10-10 tie into a 13-10 Packers lead. The Packers later won by 3 points, 30-27. That was an MVP play there by Packers LB/DE Julius Peppers!!
Um, Brandin Cooks and NOT Drew Brees?!
It’s easy to say these guys are deserving of being named to the Pro Bowl but who would you take off the Pro Bowl roster? Sure, Matt Stafford has had a good season but is he more deserving than Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers? Or, are you saying that more players should be named to the Pro Bowl?
Andrew whitworth. 2nd rated tackle in football as of last week.
Half the guys picked won’t go anyway so all the guys on this list will at least be offered the chance. Whether or not they accept the invitation is another story.
Michael Thomas- Saints… Those are not Rookie numbers he is putting up… As a matter of fact he has outperformed Cooks on the year.
Such a travesty for Sean Lee and Matthew Stafford, imo……I see a lot of folks making fun of the Pro Bowl; however, it sure looks good on a player’s resume’.
Can’t believe no one from the Vikings offensive line made the pro bowl. That group has been the most offensive group I have ever seen play for my Vikings!
Too early to have such a vote. The season is not over and many of the most important games of the year are still to come.
These are not your father’s Pittsburgh Steelers when 5 offensive players and 0 defensive players make it.
Mitchell has been great but my token Steelers D would be Ryan Shazier, who is everywhere with that speed.
That would be the most glaring omission to me and I’m not even a Pats fan…
They’ll all go as alternates when first teamers decline.
Sean Lee should be there. Cowboys defense has been underrated all season long and he’s the primary reason their legit
No General Lee ???? With the Cowboys getting all those prime time spots with huge ratings the whole nation got to see the general all over the field. I think he had a 22 tackle game a couple back. 22 tackles in one game and he’s not an all-star????
Here they are talking about Matthew Stafford for League wide MVP for the year and he didn’t make the pro bowl. How does that make any sense?
Oh that’s right, the pro bowl is a glorified popularity contest.
*And Kwon Alexander, who was voted an alternate, but who had the most tackles in a game this Sunday Night (21), since an NFL player since 2013. Just another one of the rising stars in Tampa Bay. Also, shout out to little known guard Ali Marpet, who probably should’ve gotten some attention.
Overlooking Blount is unforgivable.
Also, you think maybe Drew Brees could’ve made this list?
Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell should also get some attention, Great comeback seasons this year for both of them. Kiko has been all over the field, Maxwell is the 15th highest rated CB and leads the league with 5 forced fumbles I believe.
Leonard Williams!!! Not only does he get snubbed from the pro bowl…he gets snubbed from the snub list…he’s been the lone bright spot in an otherwise bleak Jets season
After the defections, what are the odds that every one of these players are named to the Pro Bowl?
Darrius Slay- CB For Detroit Lions. The best player on the defense and has made numerous BIG PLAY SLAY plays to finish games. Also, a top 5 CB in the league.
Patriots can never make it to the game anyway because they’re always playing for a championship. They only value one Bowl, and it’s not the “Pro” one.
Numerous AFC defensive ends instead of Clowney.
Seriously? No mention of Drew Brees?
Eric Weddle’s having a killer year. Bigtime snub.
Hello??? What about JARVIS LANDRY!!!! 4th in AFC in yards and receptions. And he does something better than any of the Pro Bowl wide receivers. BLOCK!!
Pretty ridiculous that the guys that each lead the NFL in rushing TD’s and receiving TD’s are not named to their conference Pro Bowl teams.
Surprising no one from the Pats Oline made it. They’ve been fantastic this year. Not trying to take anything from the guys who did make it, they’re all great players.
I think Michael Crabtree should have made the Po Bowl, he has been strong all year when Amari wasn’t and hasn’t been. Sorry, but it should have been Crabtree over Amari , for sure.
Telvin Smith & Jalen Ramsey would have made it if they were on a 2 win team in a different city. 2 studs that will go a full career without getting their due.
Eric Weddle should be on this list probably before Orr or Suggs.
How about Cameron Brate from Tampa? He is tied for the league lead among TE in touchdowns and has better overall stats than Jordan Reed.
Also, he has stepped up huge as Tampa’s #2 receiving target this year after Vincent Jackson, Cecil Shorts, and Louis Murphy weren’t able to play.
I think the biggest oversight is Eric Weddle. Guy is having a monster tear on one of the best D’s in the league. Berry definitely deserves his spot but Weddle should be in over McCourtey…
Take out Larry and put in Jordy but it’s not that bad of a list.
Weddle has had an impactful season.
Marcus Cannon of the Patriots, put Watt (okay he was a bit nicked up), Avril, Suggs, and Miller on milk cartons. Should be a comeback player of the year candidate too.
Stafford has no run game compared to the named QBs. So he should be ahead of all those QBs.
How about the guy who leads the league in yards passing and tds?? The pro bowl has been a joke and will continue to be a joke. The voting process is beyond dumb. Also not even having Brees on your snub list makes you just as incompetent.
LeGarrette Blount should have been named
Sean Lee is 2nd in the NFL in tackles…………he could replace anyone but Wagner
I’m guessing a bunch of those dudes in the article will actually play as replacements because of that whole SuperBowl thing.
And you cant think of anyone Sean Lee would displace?
Davis had 90 tackles, and 2.5 sacks. Sean Lee has 140 tackles, 2nd most in the league.
At least I admit my Dallas bias.
Blount punched holes in the Denver D and routinely has to be tackled by 3+ people. Even though they lost the game, his epic “sideways” TD run against what seemed like 75 Seahawks players was the best short yardage play I’ve seen in years. Somewhere Lombardi was smiling.
James Develin>>Ravens hack FB
What a joke.
A big reason why the offense has been balanced is because Develin has been a big reason.
Let’s face it. Most guys weren’t snubbed. Guys ahead were just as good or better but most people complaining are fanboys begging for their player. Or just doing some quick box score scouting without really knowing who got picked ahead of them. It doesn’t really matter anyway.
Matt Ryan and Dak Prescott put together couldn’t hold Drew Brees jock.
And Matthew Stafford is better than Ryan and Prescott
Also, Cameron Jordan is one of the top 3 DE in the NFC.
Any Viking who didn’t make it is an obvious snub. The whole starting defense should be Vikings.
Suggs is having a decent but not Pro Bowl year.
Weddle IS having a Pro Bowl year.
No Richie Incognito ? How long is this guy going to be punished ? Ball carriers average over 7 ypc when running behind Richie.
League leading rushing attack.
Look like Suggs won’t be able to have fun at the pro bowl this year…what ashame…
Everyone deserving can’t go to the pro bowl….only two on that list are deserving, Sean Lee and Damon Snacks Harrison both are leaders on their teams defense…Lee is a tackling machine and Harrison is the best run stopper in the game..
David Bakhtiari
Poor Dez won’t be joining his teammates in Hawaii. Probably because they would have still made it there without him. Looks like the fans threw that X right back at you.
@InLevonteWeTrust………Dez may go to Hawaii and no he won’t be joining his teammates, since the Pro Bowl is in FLORIDA,
lol…He may also have other things on his plate🙂 XXXXX
By all accounts other than receiving yards, Crabtree is having a better year than Cooper. That’s the one I don’t understand. More receptions. Twice as many TDs. So Cooper caught a couple of bombs? He’s been invisible the last 3 weeks…
To everyone saying Blount was jobbed, the stats don’t even come close. Even Gordon was more deserving than Blount, but it would be tough to argue that Gordon should get in over McCoy or Murray. Only three RBs were selected, and they were the three that deserved it.
Bell (11 gp) – 1146 yds rush, 601 yds rec, 7 total td
Murray (14 gp) – 1224 yds rush, 361 yds rec, 12 total td
McCoy (13 gp) – 1129 yds rush, 333 yds rec, 13 total td
Gordon (13 gp) – 997 yds rush, 419 yds rec, 12 total td
Blount (14 gp) – 1060 yds rush, 38 yds rec, 15 total td
David Bakhtiari was a huge snub.
Davis – 92 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 pd, 3 int, 1 ff, 2 fr, 1 td
Lee – 140 tackles, 0 sacks, 1 pd, 0 int, 0 ff, 1 fr, 0 td
====
KJ Wright – 113 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 pd, 1 ff
Stafford should be in and the Danish Ham in Dallas, DAK, should not be in.
Stafford can handle a blitz, Dak can’t.
Stafford has paid his dues, Dak is nothing.