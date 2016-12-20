 Skip to content

So, who didn’t make the Pro Bowl?

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 11:55 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Byron Maxwell #41 of the Seattle Seahawks during the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL announced 88 players Tuesday night who have been selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Several who weren’t on the list have a legitimate gripe. Most of them will probably end up in Orlando in late January anyway after players who were selected drop out due to injuries both real and contrived, but their frustration is understandable.

Listed below are a group of players having outstanding seasons who were snubbed when the initial Pro Bowl picks were released. The players are listed in no particular order…

Jordy Nelson, wide receiver, Packers – Somebody forgot about Nelson when he had to sit out all of last season due to injury. He’s currently leading the NFL with 12 touchdown receptions, and he’s tied for seventh with 82 receptions.

Sean Lee, linebacker, Cowboys – Lee is the leading tackler for the league’s top-ranked run defense. He’s stayed healthy for the second straight season and has been all over the field.

Damon Harrison, defensive tackle, Giants – He’s been active and productive for a defense that’s not allowing many points and ranks in the top 10 against the run. Harrison addressed his snub in a tweet Tuesday night.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Lions – The Lions are winning, and Stafford hasn’t just been good; he’s rallied the Lions in the fourth quarter time and time again. He’ll likely finish the season with more than 4,000 passing yards and more than 25 touchdown passes.

Melvin Gordon, running back, Chargers – There are just a lot of really good running backs in the AFC. Gordon is one of them, and after not scoring a touchdown last year as a rookie he has 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

Zachary Orr, linebacker, Ravens – He’s made big plays for a defense that ranks near the top of the league in nearly every major category. The former undrafted free agent leads the Ravens in tackles and also has two interceptions.

LeGarrette Blount, Patriots – Not just a battering ram, Blount is over 1,000 yards rushing and leads the league with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Erik Walden, linebacker, Colts – The nine-year veteran had never previously posted more than six sacks in a season, but he’s at 10 and counting this year.

Mike Mitchell, safety, Steelers – The offense still makes the headlines, but the Steelers have turned their season around thanks to the play of their defense. In recent weeks, Mitchell has made more than his share of game-changing plays.

Terrell Suggs, linebacker, Ravens – Injuries have limited Suggs, and his sack numbers don’t match those posted by guys at the top of the list. But he’s playing through a bicep injury — and playing very well.

Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, Saints – Quarterback Drew Brees spreads the wealth, and Cooks has had some quiet weeks. But he’s still a game-breaker, and he is likely to finish the season in the top 10 in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

130 Responses to “So, who didn’t make the Pro Bowl?”
  1. jetsclaps says: Dec 20, 2016 11:59 PM

    Leonard Williams

  2. raiderh20boy says: Dec 21, 2016 12:01 AM

    No Michael Crabtree who is having. Really outstanding season for The Oakland Raiders !

  3. jonb41 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:02 AM

    I am actually legitimately upset at how they couldve gotten it so wrong. Has there ever been such big snubs before ?
    I cant remember ever.

  4. sobceo75 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:05 AM

    Josh Norman has been lockdown 90% of the time this year and he has played the best of the best!

  5. favreisadouche says: Dec 21, 2016 12:05 AM

    The NFL sucks

  6. thegregwitul says: Dec 21, 2016 12:09 AM

    Cameron Brate, TE for the Bucs. He’s been fantastic this season and has 7 TDs and tons of clutch catches.

    Let’s make America Brate again!

  7. patriotsdefense says: Dec 21, 2016 12:12 AM

    Malcolm Butler

  8. imcornholious says: Dec 21, 2016 12:17 AM

    All of the players that didn’t make the Pro Bowl? Oh, you mean Pro Bowl snubs…

  9. tylawspick6 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:23 AM

    how does blount not make it?

  10. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Dec 21, 2016 12:26 AM

    Richard Sherman Jimmy Graham KJ Wright Justin Britt Earl Thomas Kam Chancellor

  11. QB Film Room says: Dec 21, 2016 12:32 AM

    Stanford and Blount not making Pro Bowl proves the the selection process is a joke. The game means 0

  12. guitarfreak21 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:33 AM

    Linval Joseph, HUGE snub… He’s not just one of if not best DT’s, He is one of the best Defensive players in the league period. Watch the tape, man among boys.

  13. dilberry says: Dec 21, 2016 12:48 AM

    Theres about 3 AFC receivers that deserved it more than AJ Green this year.

    Also, Kiki Alonso deserved the invite for ILB for the AFC.

  14. henry53 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:53 AM

    How Blount didn’t make it is a total mystery to me.

  15. pats777 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:58 AM

    Suggs, really? He was spotted on a milk carton after the Pats game. Malcolm Butler deserves a mention instead. He has put together quite a season, better than the 2 Donks selected (including one who freakin shot himself) which proves it’s just a popularity contest after all.

  16. nknielsen says: Dec 21, 2016 12:59 AM

    Sean Lee is outrageous!!

    – 2nd most tackles in the league,
    – 2nd most TFL among non-rush LB (he has as many as Von Miller)
    – No talent around him at LB (unlike Davis/Kuechly)

    Bases on how well the Cowboys D has been doing and him being the integral part of it I would have him included in DPOY discussions, in a year without any clear frontrunner

  17. bkostela says: Dec 21, 2016 1:06 AM

    If you are going to make a list of snubs, you have to include who you think they should replace from the players that made the pro bowl. Here’s mine:

    Jordy Nelson – n/a

    Sean Lee – n/a

    Damon Harrison – n/a

    Matthew Stafford – over Dak Prescott

    Melvin Gordon – n/a

    Zachary Orr – n/a

    LeGarrette Blount – n/a

    Erik Walden – n/a

    Mike Mitchell – n/a

    Terrell Suggs – n/a

    Brandin Cooks – n/a

  18. danwahl80 says: Dec 21, 2016 1:22 AM

    Snacks Harrison was a major snub. He definitely deserved to go. He’s been the heart of that Giants DL this year, and one of the main reasons very few have had success running the ball against them. 80 tackles to lead the league at the DT position speaks for itself.

  19. daysend564 says: Dec 21, 2016 1:23 AM

    Dan Bailey

  20. Bearfan54 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:07 AM

    jordan howard

  21. td30 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:08 AM

    why only 3 safties? last i checked there were two positions, and each should have 2 maybe 3 each

    Darian Stewart deserves to be in there. not that i want any broncos playing in the game

  22. bjwbrown2011 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:18 AM

    Hopefully they put the pro bowl back after the superbowl so it can be the send off to football that it used to be and players were healed enough that most would show up.

  23. bosoxpatsfanincali12 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:32 AM

    Malcolm butler has been best pats defender imo over hightower who has missed too many games or limited impact due to injuries. Harmon over slater too who lost a key fumble against ravens and is getting by on reputation.

  24. gogreenbiotch says: Dec 21, 2016 2:34 AM

    How did Blount not make the pro bowl ?

  25. joexfed says: Dec 21, 2016 2:36 AM

    What about Kyle Williams – are you kidding me?

  26. easybreesy09 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:37 AM

    how do you snub brees on an article about snubs?

  27. jjfootball says: Dec 21, 2016 3:17 AM

    REINSTATE ALDON SMITH!

  28. aj66shanghai says: Dec 21, 2016 3:44 AM

    Great for these guys and their successful seasons but I don’t see any snubs here. There are just guys having better years and mostly for better teams.

    I mean, seriously, Erik Walden?

  29. bpacha77511 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:47 AM

    I may play the drums because i dont like tooting my own horn but i will this time. Im the biggest pro bowl snub!!! I wreck shop every sunday. I should be in!!! 😜😜
    Oops this isnt madden…my bad!!! Lol…btw i also dont play drums just the alto and bari sax!!!!!

  30. pastabelly says: Dec 21, 2016 5:00 AM

    Malcolm Butler was snubbed. There is a reason the Patriots lead the league in least points allowed. There are no easy touchdowns.

  31. traptses says: Dec 21, 2016 5:01 AM

    Jarvis Landry

  32. thecape15 says: Dec 21, 2016 5:03 AM

    “Malcom! Go!”

    Malcom Butler.

  33. packmanfan says: Dec 21, 2016 5:17 AM

    Who cares?
    Going to the PB is not bragging rights anymore.
    And even if they don’t play, won’t the stat of being selected as a PB selection still show up when they highlight the player on TV?

  34. no1draftpick says: Dec 21, 2016 5:23 AM

    Drew Brees snubbed from the snub list!? Wow.

  35. gbwinningstreak says: Dec 21, 2016 5:40 AM

    I would add Packers LB/DE Julius Peppers. He does have 7 1/2 sacks this year. His sack/strip/fumble recovery Sunday of Bears QB Matt Barkley directly led to a field goal and turned a 10-10 tie into a 13-10 Packers lead. The Packers later won by 3 points, 30-27. That was an MVP play there by Packers LB/DE Julius Peppers!!

  36. malpine says: Dec 21, 2016 5:45 AM

    Um, Brandin Cooks and NOT Drew Brees?!

  37. peytonmanningsforehead says: Dec 21, 2016 6:07 AM

    It’s easy to say these guys are deserving of being named to the Pro Bowl but who would you take off the Pro Bowl roster? Sure, Matt Stafford has had a good season but is he more deserving than Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers? Or, are you saying that more players should be named to the Pro Bowl?

  38. ZULU Agency says: Dec 21, 2016 6:28 AM

    Jay Ayaji

  39. jm91rs says: Dec 21, 2016 6:31 AM

    Andrew whitworth. 2nd rated tackle in football as of last week.

  40. mrstinkypants says: Dec 21, 2016 6:43 AM

    Half the guys picked won’t go anyway so all the guys on this list will at least be offered the chance. Whether or not they accept the invitation is another story.

  41. EJ says: Dec 21, 2016 6:44 AM

    Michael Thomas- Saints… Those are not Rookie numbers he is putting up… As a matter of fact he has outperformed Cooks on the year.

  42. brendafortheboyz says: Dec 21, 2016 6:49 AM

    Such a travesty for Sean Lee and Matthew Stafford, imo……I see a lot of folks making fun of the Pro Bowl; however, it sure looks good on a player’s resume’.

  43. blowfishes says: Dec 21, 2016 6:51 AM

    Can’t believe no one from the Vikings offensive line made the pro bowl. That group has been the most offensive group I have ever seen play for my Vikings!

  44. exinsidetrader says: Dec 21, 2016 7:05 AM

    Too early to have such a vote. The season is not over and many of the most important games of the year are still to come.

  45. bucsfan3 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:07 AM

    Kwon Alexander?

  46. buckethead1 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:16 AM

    Ryan Shazier……

  47. ryanbaker0303 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:18 AM

    How about Kwon Alexander ?

  48. tomthebombtracy says: Dec 21, 2016 7:19 AM

    These are not your father’s Pittsburgh Steelers when 5 offensive players and 0 defensive players make it.

    Mitchell has been great but my token Steelers D would be Ryan Shazier, who is everywhere with that speed.

  49. kd75 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:21 AM

    So they didn’t get picked to play Dodge Ball at Disney World?

  50. zigwood says: Dec 21, 2016 7:26 AM

    Kyle Juszczyk, Ravens over Blount.

    That makes a lot of sense

    (yah, I know – fullback…blah blah blah, but LB is kinda like a FB, no?)

    That would be the most glaring omission to me and I’m not even a Pats fan…

  51. bbb82 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:29 AM

    They’ll all go as alternates when first teamers decline.

  52. jkb0162 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:30 AM

    Sean Lee should be there. Cowboys defense has been underrated all season long and he’s the primary reason their legit

  53. jerryyouradisgrace says: Dec 21, 2016 7:32 AM

    No General Lee ???? With the Cowboys getting all those prime time spots with huge ratings the whole nation got to see the general all over the field. I think he had a 22 tackle game a couple back. 22 tackles in one game and he’s not an all-star????

  54. whatjusthapped says: Dec 21, 2016 7:39 AM

    Here they are talking about Matthew Stafford for League wide MVP for the year and he didn’t make the pro bowl. How does that make any sense?

    Oh that’s right, the pro bowl is a glorified popularity contest.

  55. dorsiaonafriday says: Dec 21, 2016 7:40 AM

    *And Kwon Alexander, who was voted an alternate, but who had the most tackles in a game this Sunday Night (21), since an NFL player since 2013. Just another one of the rising stars in Tampa Bay. Also, shout out to little known guard Ali Marpet, who probably should’ve gotten some attention.

  56. Beej says: Dec 21, 2016 7:41 AM

    Overlooking Blount is unforgivable.

  57. dorsiaonafriday says: Dec 21, 2016 7:43 AM

    Also, you think maybe Drew Brees could’ve made this list?

  58. luchey says: Dec 21, 2016 7:50 AM

    Zero Lions on the Pro Bowl Ballet?
    Stafford
    Slay
    Martin

    Smh

  59. finsphan says: Dec 21, 2016 7:54 AM

    Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell should also get some attention, Great comeback seasons this year for both of them. Kiko has been all over the field, Maxwell is the 15th highest rated CB and leads the league with 5 forced fumbles I believe.

  60. keyshawn22 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:58 AM

    Leonard Williams!!! Not only does he get snubbed from the pro bowl…he gets snubbed from the snub list…he’s been the lone bright spot in an otherwise bleak Jets season

  61. idpfantasyfootball says: Dec 21, 2016 8:05 AM

    After the defections, what are the odds that every one of these players are named to the Pro Bowl?

  62. tiller21 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:20 AM

    Darrius Slay- CB For Detroit Lions. The best player on the defense and has made numerous BIG PLAY SLAY plays to finish games. Also, a top 5 CB in the league.

  63. ravensfan says: Dec 21, 2016 8:20 AM

    Eric weddle?
    Brandon Williams?

  64. ikeclanton says: Dec 21, 2016 8:21 AM

    Patriots can never make it to the game anyway because they’re always playing for a championship. They only value one Bowl, and it’s not the “Pro” one.

  65. ctiggs says: Dec 21, 2016 8:29 AM

    Kap didn’t make it and he should have

  66. Fred says: Dec 21, 2016 8:35 AM

    Numerous AFC defensive ends instead of Clowney.

  67. julyeast says: Dec 21, 2016 8:35 AM

    Leonard Williams

  68. flakeybiscuits says: Dec 21, 2016 8:36 AM

    Seriously? No mention of Drew Brees?

  69. ariani1985 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:36 AM

    Nelson is old and slow but catches goal line slants, wow!😭

  70. itsfootballbaby says: Dec 21, 2016 8:41 AM

    Eric Weddle’s having a killer year. Bigtime snub.

  71. dolphansanity says: Dec 21, 2016 8:42 AM

    Hello??? What about JARVIS LANDRY!!!! 4th in AFC in yards and receptions. And he does something better than any of the Pro Bowl wide receivers. BLOCK!!

  72. justafanofnfl says: Dec 21, 2016 8:43 AM

    meh, whatever. Less chance of getting hurt. The Probowl should be an incentive trip with a banquet-not a game.

  73. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Dec 21, 2016 8:44 AM

    Wow! Two ball deflators were chosen: Shady and Worthlessberger

  74. rgwillie says: Dec 21, 2016 8:45 AM

    Pretty ridiculous that the guys that each lead the NFL in rushing TD’s and receiving TD’s are not named to their conference Pro Bowl teams.

  75. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:45 AM

    Surprising no one from the Pats Oline made it. They’ve been fantastic this year. Not trying to take anything from the guys who did make it, they’re all great players.

  76. raiderspy1 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:47 AM

    I think Michael Crabtree should have made the Po Bowl, he has been strong all year when Amari wasn’t and hasn’t been. Sorry, but it should have been Crabtree over Amari , for sure.

  77. robigd says: Dec 21, 2016 8:48 AM

    Telvin Smith & Jalen Ramsey would have made it if they were on a 2 win team in a different city. 2 studs that will go a full career without getting their due.

  78. spartan01 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:51 AM

    Eric Weddle should be on this list probably before Orr or Suggs.

  79. nickbowes80 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:53 AM

    How about Cameron Brate from Tampa? He is tied for the league lead among TE in touchdowns and has better overall stats than Jordan Reed.

    Also, he has stepped up huge as Tampa’s #2 receiving target this year after Vincent Jackson, Cecil Shorts, and Louis Murphy weren’t able to play.

  80. clayjtitan66 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:54 AM

    Get rid of the pro bowl, I’d rather watch a preseason game.

  81. thelongestgoodbye says: Dec 21, 2016 8:55 AM

    I think the biggest oversight is Eric Weddle. Guy is having a monster tear on one of the best D’s in the league. Berry definitely deserves his spot but Weddle should be in over McCourtey…

  82. InLavonteWeTrust says: Dec 21, 2016 8:55 AM

    Take out Larry and put in Jordy but it’s not that bad of a list.

    Poor Dez won’t be joining his teammates in Hawaii. Probably because they would have still made it there without him. Looks like the fans threw that X right back at you.

  83. tomtravis76 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:56 AM

    Weddle has had an impactful season.

  84. steelerfanjo says: Dec 21, 2016 9:01 AM

    Suggs? Really… the guy is living in the past.

  85. pwellz says: Dec 21, 2016 9:04 AM

    Marcus Cannon of the Patriots, put Watt (okay he was a bit nicked up), Avril, Suggs, and Miller on milk cartons. Should be a comeback player of the year candidate too.

  86. leeeroooyjeeenkiiins says: Dec 21, 2016 9:05 AM

    Kwon Alexander.

  87. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Dec 21, 2016 9:09 AM

    Oh, God. Just as I thought. Patriots’ fans whining that their team didn’t have more players chosen. Well, the NFL doesn’t respect cheaters so there’s your short answer.

  88. torebear says: Dec 21, 2016 9:10 AM

    Stafford has no run game compared to the named QBs. So he should be ahead of all those QBs.

  89. datdude84 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:12 AM

    How about the guy who leads the league in yards passing and tds?? The pro bowl has been a joke and will continue to be a joke. The voting process is beyond dumb. Also not even having Brees on your snub list makes you just as incompetent.

  90. 23rdusernameused says: Dec 21, 2016 9:14 AM

    ho hum, popularity contest that no one cares about and 50% of the players selected wont even play in it

  91. rideforjesus says: Dec 21, 2016 9:15 AM

    LeGarrette Blount should have been named

  92. vikingsdefineaverage says: Dec 21, 2016 9:20 AM

    Sean Lee is 2nd in the NFL in tackles…………he could replace anyone but Wagner

  93. r8dernation says: Dec 21, 2016 9:23 AM

    I’m guessing a bunch of those dudes in the article will actually play as replacements because of that whole SuperBowl thing.

  94. salmen76 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:27 AM

    Who cares? There’s only one Bowl that matters. The Super Bowl! All those other ‘awards’ and ‘MVPs’ are fluff and political ‘eye-wash’! Every year at this time its like playing a broken record. Fans whining that their favorite player didn’t make it to the Pro Bowl. Get over it.

  95. Grulks says: Dec 21, 2016 9:36 AM

    Lol @ the guy who said Stafford over Prescott. Based on what?

    And you cant think of anyone Sean Lee would displace?
    Davis had 90 tackles, and 2.5 sacks. Sean Lee has 140 tackles, 2nd most in the league.

    At least I admit my Dallas bias.

  96. weepingjebus says: Dec 21, 2016 9:37 AM

    Blount punched holes in the Denver D and routinely has to be tackled by 3+ people. Even though they lost the game, his epic “sideways” TD run against what seemed like 75 Seahawks players was the best short yardage play I’ve seen in years. Somewhere Lombardi was smiling.

  97. tylawspick6 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:41 AM

    James Develin>>Ravens hack FB

    What a joke.

    A big reason why the offense has been balanced is because Develin has been a big reason.

  98. whywerule says: Dec 21, 2016 9:43 AM

    harrisonhits2 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 8:45 AM
    Surprising no one from the Pats Oline made it….

    Pointless to select any Patriots players for Pro Bowl since:

    1. Pats don’t care about Pro Bowls.
    2. Pats will be preparing to play the NFC champs in the Super Bowl.

    🙂

  99. beerbratscheese says: Dec 21, 2016 9:46 AM

    bkostela says:
    Dec 21, 2016 1:06 AM
    If you are going to make a list of snubs, you have to include who you think they should replace from the players that made the pro bowl. Here’s mine:

    Jordy Nelson – n/a
    ——————————–

    Can someone justify Fitz getting in over Jordy? Jordy has more yards (1037 to 949), more YPC (12.6 to 9.7), more TDs (12 to 5. Yes only 5), more catches of 20+ yards (15 to 7) and more catches of 40+ yards (3 to 0).

  100. bradygirl12 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:49 AM

    bbb82 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 7:29 AM

    They’ll all go as alternates when first teamers decline.

    —————-

    They should all tell the NFL where they can shove the Pro Bowl. It’s a nothing game anyway.

  101. longtimefanh8tr says: Dec 21, 2016 9:50 AM

    Davis Bakhtiari

  102. thesteelhurtin says: Dec 21, 2016 9:51 AM

    Marcus Gilbert. He is one of the best RTs in the league. I mean last year he shut out Von Miller in 2 meetings.

  103. longtimefanh8tr says: Dec 21, 2016 9:52 AM

    Sorry David Bakhtiari

  104. teal379 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:53 AM

    What hurts Jordy is his yards aren’t coming in huge chunks like he was in years past. They’re used to seeing most of his catches being 20+ yards or more.

    He’s had a darn fine year tho – I believe he leads the league in red zone TD receptions, tied for over all TD receptions and a top 10 guy for yards. All coming of a knee rebuild.

    If not the PB – definitely Comeback Player of the year.

  105. justintuckrule says: Dec 21, 2016 9:55 AM

    Blount is garbage. Let’s be real.

  106. jacktheraven says: Dec 21, 2016 9:57 AM

    Eric Weddle is the biggest snub, a top 2 Safety, and didn’t even make your list?

  107. gtrav says: Dec 21, 2016 9:58 AM

    Brock Osweiler?

  108. stoneydog1000 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:58 AM

    Vontaze Burfict

  109. LyinRogerMustGo says: Dec 21, 2016 10:02 AM

    Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett!
    🙂

  110. rudyjuly2 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:03 AM

    Let’s face it. Most guys weren’t snubbed. Guys ahead were just as good or better but most people complaining are fanboys begging for their player. Or just doing some quick box score scouting without really knowing who got picked ahead of them. It doesn’t really matter anyway.

  111. pawpaw46 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:19 AM

    Matt Ryan and Dak Prescott put together couldn’t hold Drew Brees jock.
    And Matthew Stafford is better than Ryan and Prescott

    Also, Cameron Jordan is one of the top 3 DE in the NFC.

  112. djvh2 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:24 AM

    Any Viking who didn’t make it is an obvious snub. The whole starting defense should be Vikings.

  113. getyourownname says: Dec 21, 2016 10:30 AM

    Suggs is having a decent but not Pro Bowl year.

    Weddle IS having a Pro Bowl year.

  114. arcross12042004scorp15 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:39 AM

    No Richie Incognito ? How long is this guy going to be punished ? Ball carriers average over 7 ypc when running behind Richie.
    League leading rushing attack.

  115. patsrthegreatest says: Dec 21, 2016 10:39 AM

    Look like Suggs won’t be able to have fun at the pro bowl this year…what ashame…

  116. jvw1982 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:39 AM

    Everyone deserving can’t go to the pro bowl….only two on that list are deserving, Sean Lee and Damon Snacks Harrison both are leaders on their teams defense…Lee is a tackling machine and Harrison is the best run stopper in the game..

  117. aarons444 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:45 AM

    Can’t believe I’m about to say this;

    David Bakhtiari

  118. brendafortheboyz says: Dec 21, 2016 12:14 PM

    Poor Dez won’t be joining his teammates in Hawaii. Probably because they would have still made it there without him. Looks like the fans threw that X right back at you.
    ————————————————————
    @InLevonteWeTrust………Dez may go to Hawaii and no he won’t be joining his teammates, since the Pro Bowl is in FLORIDA,
    lol…He may also have other things on his plate🙂 XXXXX

  119. kissmysandwich says: Dec 21, 2016 12:14 PM

    By all accounts other than receiving yards, Crabtree is having a better year than Cooper. That’s the one I don’t understand. More receptions. Twice as many TDs. So Cooper caught a couple of bombs? He’s been invisible the last 3 weeks…

  120. bkostela says: Dec 21, 2016 12:19 PM

    To everyone saying Blount was jobbed, the stats don’t even come close. Even Gordon was more deserving than Blount, but it would be tough to argue that Gordon should get in over McCoy or Murray. Only three RBs were selected, and they were the three that deserved it.

    Bell (11 gp) – 1146 yds rush, 601 yds rec, 7 total td
    Murray (14 gp) – 1224 yds rush, 361 yds rec, 12 total td
    McCoy (13 gp) – 1129 yds rush, 333 yds rec, 13 total td
    Gordon (13 gp) – 997 yds rush, 419 yds rec, 12 total td
    Blount (14 gp) – 1060 yds rush, 38 yds rec, 15 total td

  121. bchap17 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:31 PM

    tylawspick6 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 12:23 AM

    how does blount not make it?
    ________________________
    Le’Veon Bell, DeMarco Murray & LeSean McCoy.

    That’s how!

    Let’s not pretend Blount is a better choice than any one of these guys.

  122. bkostela says: Dec 21, 2016 12:31 PM

    beerbratscheese says:
    Dec 21, 2016 9:46 AM
    bkostela says:
    Dec 21, 2016 1:06 AM
    If you are going to make a list of snubs, you have to include who you think they should replace from the players that made the pro bowl. Here’s mine:

    Jordy Nelson – n/a
    ——————————–

    Can someone justify Fitz getting in over Jordy? Jordy has more yards (1037 to 949), more YPC (12.6 to 9.7), more TDs (12 to 5. Yes only 5), more catches of 20+ yards (15 to 7) and more catches of 40+ yards (3 to 0).
    _____________________________

    I thought about that one, and you could definitely argue it, but Larry leads the league in receptions and isn’t far behind Jordy in yards.

    Plus if you’re arguing yards, big plays and YPC, Brandin Cooks is ahead of Jordy in all categories.

    Still, I personally would leave it as is, with Jordy being first alternate and Cooks second.

  123. bkostela says: Dec 21, 2016 12:41 PM

    Grulks says:
    Dec 21, 2016 9:36 AM
    Lol @ the guy who said Stafford over Prescott. Based on what?
    _______________

    Admittedly, the stats are very similar. Stafford has more yards (+300), though completion percentage, TDs, and turnovers are about even. I take it back, the ruling on the field stands (not confirmed).

    Brees stats blows away both QBs though. Not only was he left off the Pro Bowl roster, he was left off the snubs list as well!

  124. bkostela says: Dec 21, 2016 12:47 PM

    Grulks says:
    Dec 21, 2016 9:36 AM
    Lol @ the guy who said Stafford over Prescott. Based on what?

    And you cant think of anyone Sean Lee would displace?
    Davis had 90 tackles, and 2.5 sacks. Sean Lee has 140 tackles, 2nd most in the league.

    At least I admit my Dallas bias.
    __________________

    It’s definitely Dallas bias.

    Davis – 92 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 pd, 3 int, 1 ff, 2 fr, 1 td
    Lee – 140 tackles, 0 sacks, 1 pd, 0 int, 0 ff, 1 fr, 0 td

    If you’re just looking at tackles, sure Lee is better. But Davis is better literally everywhere else.

  125. dexterismyhero says: Dec 21, 2016 1:14 PM

    @djvh2 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 10:24 AM
    Any Viking who didn’t make it is an obvious snub. The whole starting defense should be Vikings.

    ==================================
    Hopefully that was sarcasm since you just got shredded by Andrew Luck and the Colts…………

  126. icebergsimpson says: Dec 21, 2016 1:35 PM

    Marquette king

  127. djvh2 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:15 PM

    “@djvh2 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 10:24 AM
    Any Viking who didn’t make it is an obvious snub. The whole starting defense should be Vikings.
    ==================================
    Hopefully that was sarcasm since you just got shredded by Andrew Luck and the Colts…………”

    To everyone else, yes, obviously sarcasm. To Vikings fans this is a core belief. They probably think the refs got to vote and that’s why the guys from their historic defense didn’t make it.

  128. revelation123 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:43 PM

    David Bakhtiari was a huge snub.

  129. aarons444 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:55 PM

    Davis – 92 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 pd, 3 int, 1 ff, 2 fr, 1 td
    Lee – 140 tackles, 0 sacks, 1 pd, 0 int, 0 ff, 1 fr, 0 td
    ====

    KJ Wright – 113 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 pd, 1 ff

  130. laserw says: Dec 21, 2016 7:40 PM

    Stafford should be in and the Danish Ham in Dallas, DAK, should not be in.

    Stafford can handle a blitz, Dak can’t.

    Stafford has paid his dues, Dak is nothing.

Leave a Reply

