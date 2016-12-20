So, who didn’t make the Pro Bowl?

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 11:55 PM EST

The NFL announced 88 players Tuesday night who have been selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Several who weren’t on the list have a legitimate gripe. Most of them will probably end up in Orlando in late January anyway after players who were selected drop out due to injuries both real and contrived, but their frustration is understandable.

Listed below are a group of players having outstanding seasons who were snubbed when the initial Pro Bowl picks were released. The players are listed in no particular order…

Jordy Nelson, wide receiver, Packers – Somebody forgot about Nelson when he had to sit out all of last season due to injury. He’s currently leading the NFL with 12 touchdown receptions, and he’s tied for seventh with 82 receptions.

Sean Lee, linebacker, Cowboys – Lee is the leading tackler for the league’s top-ranked run defense. He’s stayed healthy for the second straight season and has been all over the field.

Damon Harrison, defensive tackle, Giants – He’s been active and productive for a defense that’s not allowing many points and ranks in the top 10 against the run. Harrison addressed his snub in a tweet Tuesday night.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Lions – The Lions are winning, and Stafford hasn’t just been good; he’s rallied the Lions in the fourth quarter time and time again. He’ll likely finish the season with more than 4,000 passing yards and more than 25 touchdown passes.

Melvin Gordon, running back, Chargers – There are just a lot of really good running backs in the AFC. Gordon is one of them, and after not scoring a touchdown last year as a rookie he has 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

Zachary Orr, linebacker, Ravens – He’s made big plays for a defense that ranks near the top of the league in nearly every major category. The former undrafted free agent leads the Ravens in tackles and also has two interceptions.

LeGarrette Blount, Patriots – Not just a battering ram, Blount is over 1,000 yards rushing and leads the league with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Erik Walden, linebacker, Colts – The nine-year veteran had never previously posted more than six sacks in a season, but he’s at 10 and counting this year.

Mike Mitchell, safety, Steelers – The offense still makes the headlines, but the Steelers have turned their season around thanks to the play of their defense. In recent weeks, Mitchell has made more than his share of game-changing plays.

Terrell Suggs, linebacker, Ravens – Injuries have limited Suggs, and his sack numbers don’t match those posted by guys at the top of the list. But he’s playing through a bicep injury — and playing very well.

Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, Saints – Quarterback Drew Brees spreads the wealth, and Cooks has had some quiet weeks. But he’s still a game-breaker, and he is likely to finish the season in the top 10 in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.