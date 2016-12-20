The annual “Sean Payton may leave the Saints” reports arrived late this year

Fall is a time for traditions. Football. Halloween. Thanksgiving. Christmas. Reports that Sean Payton may leave the Saints.
It took a little longer than usual this year, but the darts are finally flying. And as Payton himself has said in the past, eventually someone who reports that a given year may be his last year in New Orleans will be right.
This year, the Rams have become the focal point of the rumors, presumably because Payton has a daughter who attends college in Southern California. As the spitball goes, the Saints may be willing to trade Payton for not much compensation.
That’s fine, but Payton has to want to go. (The Rams also have to want him.) And if Payton believes the Saints are done with him, why cooperate in an effort to finalize a de facto trade? Under that scenario, he should simply refuse to negotiate with the Rams, and wait for the Saints to fire him.
That way, the Rams would give up nothing to get him.
Payton has twice been asked about the reports in recent days, but he has not responded to them. What more can he really say beyond the things he already has said in the past?
Again, one of the annual “Payton is leaving” reports eventually will be right. Until then, look for someone who is either trying to climb the ladder or hoping to cling to his current rung to lay the foundation for eventually being able to claim, “See! I was right!”
Do the Saints remember what happen the year Sean Payton was suspended????? He is as good a coach as there is in the NFL.
Where would this guy be with out Brees? Definitely not a head coach in the NFL.
Ten years is enough for Sean and his bride, the Saints, to remain together. I recently traded in my wife for a new and improved model after a ten year relationship. Hope and change is a used out phrase in the NFL. Its time for someone to make the Saints great again.
Sean Payton is to Defnese as Jeff Fisher is to Offense
The article is inaccurate. TP reporters asked Payton about the new rumors. He refused to answer. “Next question.”
Yes, larryallensjockstrap, I remember it very well, that game with the 49ers that they lost in the last 30 seconds of play was the last time the Saints were good, they next day, the bounty scandal broke and they have never been the same since. I don’t know whether or not it’s his personal life or his professional one, whether or not it’s Loomis or Benson; but his heart is not in these games anymore. He comes with no game plan, he doesn’t call plays any more and has 0 strategy. We win when the opposing team has no defense and then it’s like arena football, when they come with a defense, then we can’t get a first down. Couple this with some really bad post season moves and you’ve got the Saints in a nutshell. I can’t even imagine what they would be like without Drew, the Jags I suppose. If he starts to hold the team hostage, I say let him go, maybe he’ll take Loomis with him.
look at it this way: his offense will lead the league in passing yardage again (which will keep Saints’ fans warm and toasty in January) but will miss the playoffs again for the third straight year…watch the playoffs once more from the couch, Saints’ fans…hope you got your reservations in early…
He’s not a great coach, but it’s probably time for a change of scenery. Just don’t let him pick his DC.
The Saints will return to their 20 years of irrelevancy in 3, 2, 1…
Going from Drew Brees to Jared Goff not to mention his old DC who he despises is on the Rams. Yes….L.A has to be oh so appealing to Sean.
He’s got total control of the team, top to bottom. I’ve heard he even has approval over videos shown in the Dome on Sundays. It will be hard for L.A. to promise more than that.
That said, I hope the Brees/Payton era ends after next year so we can finally rebuild. It’s been a long, painful downward spiral since Pierre got a concussion in the SF playoff game before Bountygate.
If not Sean, then who ? Look at teams that change coaches, are they better off ?
Okay Saints fans who do you want ? You’re the experts !
McCarthy “might” miss the playoffs for the first time in 8 years, with a roster wiped out with injuries… So he’s on the hot seat.
Yet Sean Payton has done nothing but miss the playoffs w/Drew Brees in his prime… yet never on the hot seat.
Except that all the Saints would have to do is wait until the Rams have hired someone else. What’s he going to do…sandbag the team? That’ll just give the Saints the added lure of a good draft pick when they advertise for his replacement.