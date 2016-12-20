Thomas Davis knows the end is coming, but he’s not ready for it yet

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 20, 2016, 3:59 PM EST

At a time when the Panthers are thinking about the future of their star linebacker, there’s also the matter of the star linebacker who was there seven years before Luke Kuechly walked in the door.

And while Thomas Davis is used to hearing people wonder if he’s ready to retire, he’s not ready to join them just yet.

Via Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, Davis was at a charity event last week when his daughter asked during a Q and A session: “Why aren’t you around more?”

“It’s a tough situation when you’re dealing with young kids,” Davis said. “My daughter’s 6 and she doesn’t really understand that daddy is away right now because of work.

“You try to explain that to her, but at the end of the day, I understand I can’t play this game forever.”

Davis is 33, and he is still the guy who came back from three torn ACLs to play at a Pro Bowl level. And because of that, Davis isn’t thinking about his career mortality just yet. He has one year left on his contract.

“Right now, I feel like I’m still playing at a high level,” he said. “I feel like I’m still contributing to this team. As long as I can do that, I want to play. . . .

“I don’t know. We’ll see [about the future beyond 2017]. If the team is willing to have me for longer, than I’ll be willing to stay as long as my body allows me.”

He has overcome the normal bounds of what a body will allow already, and there has been no indication on the field he can’t continue to play well. The question will be how long the Panthers are willing to let him. General Manager Dave Gettleman has nudged some popular veterans to the door previously (Steve Smith, Jordan Gross, DeAngelo Williams), so how they handle Davis will be fascinating to watch considering the first-round pick they spent last year on linebacker Shaq Thompson.