Thomas Davis knows the end is coming, but he’s not ready for it yet

At a time when the Panthers are thinking about the future of their star linebacker, there’s also the matter of the star linebacker who was there seven years before Luke Kuechly walked in the door.
And while Thomas Davis is used to hearing people wonder if he’s ready to retire, he’s not ready to join them just yet.
Via Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, Davis was at a charity event last week when his daughter asked during a Q and A session: “Why aren’t you around more?”
“It’s a tough situation when you’re dealing with young kids,” Davis said. “My daughter’s 6 and she doesn’t really understand that daddy is away right now because of work.
“You try to explain that to her, but at the end of the day, I understand I can’t play this game forever.”
Davis is 33, and he is still the guy who came back from three torn ACLs to play at a Pro Bowl level. And because of that, Davis isn’t thinking about his career mortality just yet. He has one year left on his contract.
“Right now, I feel like I’m still playing at a high level,” he said. “I feel like I’m still contributing to this team. As long as I can do that, I want to play. . . .
“I don’t know. We’ll see [about the future beyond 2017]. If the team is willing to have me for longer, than I’ll be willing to stay as long as my body allows me.”
He has overcome the normal bounds of what a body will allow already, and there has been no indication on the field he can’t continue to play well. The question will be how long the Panthers are willing to let him. General Manager Dave Gettleman has nudged some popular veterans to the door previously (Steve Smith, Jordan Gross, DeAngelo Williams), so how they handle Davis will be fascinating to watch considering the first-round pick they spent last year on linebacker Shaq Thompson.
One of my favorite players. I’m not a panthers fan.
He’s such a baller, and good guy, too. He will be missed.
aliveguy24 says
Dec 20, 2016 4:41 PM
Ditto. If you love football, Davis is a joy to watch, even if you didn’t know his injury history. Legit HOF candidate even w/ the missed time. Smith, Gross, Williams…while all excellent players…none of them were still playing at the level Davis is now when they were edged out.
Thompson has been very good in limited duty, but with so much of Carolina’s defensive scheme dependent on have 2 all-everything linebackers it makes sense to keep them both around as long as they can, especially w/ Keuchly’s health concerns.
I’m a bengals fan and he is by far my favorite player in he league and one of my all time fav’s. His story is inspirational but not uncommon. However his charitable efforts off the field and his warrior mentality has really grabbed my respect. Three times tearing his acl and comes back to play at all pro level.
I remember reading about how in a bio about the 2005 draft I think it was titled the NFL draft. It followed several players leading up to the draft: Chris Canty is another one who I found myself rooting for throughout his career as he had a serious eye injury from being in a bar fight. The sad thing was he didn’t even want To be there and it was started by guess who? Richie Incognito.
Anyhow, anyone who shatters their arm 2 weeks before the Super Bowl and pledges to play and ends up making a dozen tackles is saying something. You can’t have two players anymore different than one another on a team in cam newton and Thomas Davis. Not saying Newton isn’t tough but Davis is about as far away as a look at me guy that I’ve ever seen. His grit and determination is something to celebrate. This guy has nothing my left to prove, if you look up football player in the dictionary their will be a picture of Thomas Davis.
