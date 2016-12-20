Tyler Eifert is out of the Pro Bowl business

Tyler Eifert has missed so much time with injury this year that he’s probably not going to be invited to the Pro Bowl.
And since the Pro Bowl was the beginning of those injury problems, Eifert said he wouldn’t play this year if he was picked.
“I’d like to make it, but I’m not going to go if I got asked,” the Bengals tight end said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.
Eifert suffered an ankle injury in last year’s all-star game, and he needed surgery which delayed the start of his 2016 season. Coupled with back problems, he missed six games this year. His numbers have been fine when he was in the lineup (24 catches for 394 yards and five touchdowns), but that only makes him wonder what might have been if not for the injury.
“It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” Eifert said the Pro Bowl. “But it’s just not worth it.”
Eifert’s also not thrilled about the prospect of a game in Orlando (a concern shared by Lions cornerback Darius Slay), as the temptation of a trip to Hawaii was enough to convince some players the exhibition game was worth the risk.
It’ll be interesting once rosters are announced tonight to see how many players come up with reasons not to play, and it’s likely many who don’t have as good reason to be bitter as Eifert finding them.
Till the IDIOTS move the pro bowl till after the super bowl to extend the season 1 more week where everyone can play then it is just a popularity contest & no one cares!!!
Don’t blame him. Now if the rest of the league would follow suit.
That’s the whole problem with the Pro Bowl. You want the players to play a real game but they don’t want to risk injury. I don’t blame the players at all, the owners and fans sure aren’t risking anything except soggy sheets from crying themselves to sleep. The players assume all the risk, for peanuts, and the League keeps moving it, destroying the only incentive the players have for going. They need to get rid of it.
FACT: Tyler Eifert missed 6 games (due to pro bowl injury)
FACT: The Cincinnati Bengals lost four games WITHOUT Eifert
FACT: The Cincinnati Bengals lost 3 AFC games WITHOUT Eifert
FACT: Brandon LaFell is TERRIBLE
FACT: Brandon LaFell looked good in the 1st half against pitt (Merry Christmas!!!)
FACT: The pro bowl has never been worth watching
Doesn’t matter when u play it, always an injury risk if you want real football. I think that is the biggest problem really.
If you want competitive football, people have to hit each other and take risks. Getting paid to take risks is an easy choice, Not getting paid is an easier choice.
After all that, lets play some dodgeball! Can’t wait.
Pro Bowl is just dumb. Not the kind of sport where you should be banging around anymore than you need to, especially with I guaranteed contracts. I just don’t know about all-star games in general. If you get good grades in school, they put your name on the Honor Roll, they don’t make all the smartest kids take an extra test that doesn’t count.
There is NO FUTURE for the Pro Bowl game.
You see college players giving up on Bowl games which have “more meaning” than the Pro Bowl so they can avoid injury.
No intelligent NFL player will ever want to play in that game again.
Even when the game was in Hawaii everyone declined to play. Is it really the pro bowl when 75% of the players are 2nd and 3rd alternates?
bbb82 says:
Dec 20, 2016 4:14 PM
I’m sure he would happily play in that game if it guaranteed the Bengals would actually use him as the match-up headache that he is.
Note to all coaches not on the Patriots or Falcons… stop going to your bread and butter and start sweeping the leg.
The Pro Bowl needs to go away forever.
He still might make the pro bowl after the first twelve guys decline the invitation.