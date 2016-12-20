Week 16 playoff scenarios

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 5:38 PM EST

The time left in the regular season is growing short and that could leave several teams around the league celebrating playoff berths along with Christmas this weekend.

The Cowboys and Seahawks have already clinched playoff berths in the NFC. Dallas can clinch the NFC East title and the top seed in the conference with a win or a Giants loss while the Seahawks, who have won the NFC West, can clinch a bye with a win, a Lions loss and a Falcons loss or tie.

In the AFC, the Patriots and Raiders are in the playoffs. The Patriots have won the AFC East and clinched a bye, leaving them to try for the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. They’ll get it with a win and a Raiders loss/tie and can also clinch the top seed with a tie and an Oakland loss. The Raiders, meanwhile, can sew up the AFC West with a win and a Chiefs loss/tie or with a tie and a Chiefs loss.

The scenarios for the rest of the teams with playoff berths on the line this weekend are below:

GIANTS

The Giants book passage to the playoffs with a win, but have other routes available. They’ll also get in with a Packers loss/tie, a Lions loss/tie, a Buccaneers loss/tie or a Falcons loss.

LIONS

The NFC North will belong to the Lions if they win and the Packers lose/tie or if they tie and the Packers lose. If they don’t win it, the division title will be up for grabs when the two teams face off in Week 17.

Detroit can also punch its ticket with a win and a Buccaneers loss/tie, with a tie and a Buccaneers loss or by tying while the Bucs tie and the Falcons win. They will also get in should the Buccaneers lose while the Redskins lose/tie and the Falcons win.

FALCONS

Atlanta will win the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss/tie or with a tie and a Bucs loss.

A win plus a loss or tie by either the Lions or Packers will clinch at least a Wild Card. They could also wrap up a playoff spot if they tie and the Lions tie, with a Packers loss and Redskins loss/tie on Saturday or by winning and clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Lions.

PACKERS

The Packers have one path to clinching a playoff spot this weekend and it’s a convoluted one. It calls for them to win while clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Buccaneers and for the Redskins and Falcons to lose/tie their games.

BUCCANEERS

The Bucs are in the playoffs if they win while the Packers, Lions and Redskins all lose. If the Lions and Packers lose and the Redskins tie, they can also get in by clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit.

STEELERS

If the Steelers beat the Ravens, they win the AFC North.

CHIEFS

The Chiefs missed their first chance to clinch a berth, but will get in with a win or tie against the Broncos on Sunday night. A Ravens loss or tie also gets them in.

TEXANS

A Texans win coupled with a Titans loss makes Houston the AFC South champs for the second straight year.

DOLPHINS

The Dolphins will be a Wild Card team if they win and the Broncos lose or tie against Kansas City. Should the Dolphins tie the Bills, they can also get in if the Ravens and Broncos lose and either the Texans or Titans lose or tie their games.