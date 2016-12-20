Week 16 playoff scenarios

The time left in the regular season is growing short and that could leave several teams around the league celebrating playoff berths along with Christmas this weekend.
The Cowboys and Seahawks have already clinched playoff berths in the NFC. Dallas can clinch the NFC East title and the top seed in the conference with a win or a Giants loss while the Seahawks, who have won the NFC West, can clinch a bye with a win, a Lions loss and a Falcons loss or tie.
In the AFC, the Patriots and Raiders are in the playoffs. The Patriots have won the AFC East and clinched a bye, leaving them to try for the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. They’ll get it with a win and a Raiders loss/tie and can also clinch the top seed with a tie and an Oakland loss. The Raiders, meanwhile, can sew up the AFC West with a win and a Chiefs loss/tie or with a tie and a Chiefs loss.
The scenarios for the rest of the teams with playoff berths on the line this weekend are below:
GIANTS
The Giants book passage to the playoffs with a win, but have other routes available. They’ll also get in with a Packers loss/tie, a Lions loss/tie, a Buccaneers loss/tie or a Falcons loss.
LIONS
The NFC North will belong to the Lions if they win and the Packers lose/tie or if they tie and the Packers lose. If they don’t win it, the division title will be up for grabs when the two teams face off in Week 17.
Detroit can also punch its ticket with a win and a Buccaneers loss/tie, with a tie and a Buccaneers loss or by tying while the Bucs tie and the Falcons win. They will also get in should the Buccaneers lose while the Redskins lose/tie and the Falcons win.
FALCONS
Atlanta will win the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss/tie or with a tie and a Bucs loss.
A win plus a loss or tie by either the Lions or Packers will clinch at least a Wild Card. They could also wrap up a playoff spot if they tie and the Lions tie, with a Packers loss and Redskins loss/tie on Saturday or by winning and clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Lions.
PACKERS
The Packers have one path to clinching a playoff spot this weekend and it’s a convoluted one. It calls for them to win while clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Buccaneers and for the Redskins and Falcons to lose/tie their games.
BUCCANEERS
The Bucs are in the playoffs if they win while the Packers, Lions and Redskins all lose. If the Lions and Packers lose and the Redskins tie, they can also get in by clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit.
STEELERS
If the Steelers beat the Ravens, they win the AFC North.
CHIEFS
The Chiefs missed their first chance to clinch a berth, but will get in with a win or tie against the Broncos on Sunday night. A Ravens loss or tie also gets them in.
TEXANS
A Texans win coupled with a Titans loss makes Houston the AFC South champs for the second straight year.
DOLPHINS
The Dolphins will be a Wild Card team if they win and the Broncos lose or tie against Kansas City. Should the Dolphins tie the Bills, they can also get in if the Ravens and Broncos lose and either the Texans or Titans lose or tie their games.
But where are the Barneys?
Just win Tampa
Packers are #6 right now and will be #4 in 2 weeks, book it.
Forgot one.
BUFFALO
If Buffalo beats both Miami and the Jets over the next 2 weeks they still need help.
-They need the Ravens to lose out against the Steelers and Bengals
– They need Denver to lose 1 game
-They need either Houston or Tennesee to lose out, they play each other week 17.
If this happens, they beat other teams on strength of schedule or strength of victory
Come on wildly improbable wild card scenarios!
But but the Vikings, they are supposed to win it all this year ! Or was it next year ?
.
In an oddity, almost ever venue has a forecast that calls for higher than average temperatures. Buffalo is expecting a balmy 35°. Kansas City is looking at a 50° disparity from last week’s 3°, as temps will be in the low 50’s.
.
I can’t BOOK GB for anything as much as I would love to, they either start slow and play a good second half, or start fast and play marginal second.
Offenses have fared well against their Defense, and Marvin Jones played very well the first match up. Hopefully GBs secondary being healthier can help slow him down a bit.
They also have to get past the Vikings, and in division games you can throw out records and how good or bad a team is currently playing, because playing spoiler is about all the Vikings have right now.
@ Shaggytoodle:
I wouldn’t read too much into the 4th quarter of the Bears game last weekend. McCarthy/Capers have a terrible record of becoming predictable and conservative with a lead. The last TD by CM occurred on a predictable run, too, I might add.
I think the Packers will make pretty short work of the Vikings who appeared to quit AT HOME. The Bears, to their credit did not quit at home. A team that quit the week before is likely to do so the next week in the face of superior talent.
The more disconcerting game follows the next week against the Lions. If it comes down to a hail mary, you can bet, all 11 players for the Lions will be in the End Zone.
There’s a scenario if Pats lose, and Raiders win out that Raiders get top seed in the AFC.
The Vikings typically clinch in May, and then unclinch at various points of the actual football season.
When is this years participation ribbon ceremony?
Where are the Panthers? Did they ever do any “pounding”?
I have to agree with a few of the other posters above.
I was clearly told by several, if not all, of the Heidis that this week 16 matchup with the Packers wasn’t going to matter because their team would be resting their players for the playoffs.
What happened???
Did this reporter forget about them?
Must just be another one of those scripted conspiracy they’re always whining about.
filthymcnasty3 says:
Dec 20, 2016 6:48 PM
The Vikings typically clinch in May, and then unclinch at various points of the actual football season.
————————————
Yeah, I think they unclinched @ US Bank stadium last Sunday and that turd of a game dropped out.
Vikings fans predicting championships = bars advertising free beer tomorrow.
“Unclinch” thanks for the belly laugh! I imagine unclinching is known to cause retinas to become detached, no?
robertlseverson says:
Dec 20, 2016 6:37 PM
@ Shaggytoodle:
I wouldn’t read too much into the 4th quarter of the Bears game last weekend. McCarthy/Capers have a terrible record of becoming predictable and conservative with a lead. The last TD by CM occurred on a predictable run, too, I might add.
The more disconcerting game follows the next week against the Lions. If it comes down to a hail mary, you can bet, all 11 players for the Lions will be in the End Zone.
______________________
Its more about the Bears with Barkley, worked about 10-12 yards down field Behind the LBs in front of the Safetys, which multiple teams have done vs. GB. Like the Titans, Colts, and Eagles.
Weeks 17 doesn’t matter if GB doesn’t take care of business on Sunday, and the Lions win on MNF. The LAST thing I am going to do is be like the Vikings last week looking two weeks ahead talking silly, AP came back and they were all hyped up, looking forward to GB, not even caring if they lost to the Colts, and the Vikings seemed to play like that as well.
Let’s add the Titans. Two wins and they are Divisional Champs of the AFC South.
I think even the Donkeys offense is better then the Chefs.
Raider fans everywhere will be watching that one.
Where’s the jills? You know, the guys that won the off season.
Hey, Vikings fans, you know you bring this upon yourselves right? If you don’t talk smack with empty threats and promises then you don’t get absolutely destroyed in the process. It’s as simple as that. Go crawl back under your rocks like Patrick Star until the draft when you’ll claim to be the NFL champions in 2017. Can’t wait to see who you guys draft in the 1st rou…. oh yeah, nevermind. Oh, and in case you all forgot, wide left.
Go Saints, Bears, and Falcons! This week