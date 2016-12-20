Week 16 Power Rankings

1. Patriots (12-2; last week No. 1): The defense may not be as bad as believed, but it still needs plenty of work.
2. Cowboys (12-2; No. 3): “We need to bench Dak Prescott” once again yields to “we need to rest Dak Prescott.”
3. Giants (10-4; No. 4): It’ll be time to apply an asterisk to Super Bowl XLII if it turns out someone was shouting “throw it to Tyree!” into a walkie-talkie.
4. Raiders (11-3; No. 5): Based on Sunday’s crowd, maybe the Raiders should be moving to San Diego.
5. Chiefs (10-4; No. 2): As it stands, the Chiefs could be getting a chance to lose to the Titans again in the wild-card round.
6. Seahawks (9-4-1; No. 8): “Poopfest” accurately describes the involuntarily bodily reaction from punter Jon Ryan once the ball started to slip from his grasp during his run.
7. Lions (9-5; No. 6): The Lions fans who were shouting down a likely Week 17 NFC North title game have suddenly gotten very quiet.
8. Falcons (9-5; No. 10): Matt Ryan is on the fairly short list of MVP candidates, even as the Falcons are on the fairly long list of teams that aren’t viewed as legitimate Super Bowl candidates.
9. Steelers (9-5; No. 11): All I want for Christmas is to see Mike Tomlin trip a Ravens player during a kickoff return.
10. Dolphins (9-5; No. 12): The Broncos didn’t want Adam Gase to coach the team, and in his first year as a head coach he may keep the Broncos out of the playoffs.
11. Titans (8-6; No. 17): They’re the best team people go out of their way to not pay attention to.
12. Buccaneers (8-6; No. 7): As poorly as Sunday night went, the Bucs still had a chance to win the game.
13. Broncos (8-6; No. 9): That “sub-optimal, near replacement-level” quarterbacking from 2015 is suddenly looking pretty good.
14. Packers (8-6; No. 13): Before Week One, I picked the Packers to make it to the Super Bowl. I’m suddenly feeling a lot better about that.
15. Ravens (8-6; No. 15): Before Week One, I picked the Ravens to make it to the Super Bowl. I’ve been feeling ambivalent about that for most of the year.
16. Texans (8-6; No. 16): So who’s the next quarterback the Texans will give a big pile of money to without even meeting?
17. Washington (7-6-1; No. 14): “How you like me now?” Not too much.
18. Colts (7-7; No. 20): Sunday’s win over the Vikings is the kind of win that Jim Irsay envisioned when drafting Andrew Luck and hiring Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano.
19. Vikings (7-7; No. 18): Sunday’s loss to the Colts is the last thing the organization envisioned. Ever.
20. Bills (7-7; No. 19): Rex Ryan is the only person in Western New York who doesn’t know he’s getting fired.
21. Panthers (6-8; No. 24): Happy Holidays, Josh Norman.
22. Saints (6-8; No. 26): It took a while, but the annual “Sean Payton may be leaving” story finally arrived.
23. Bengals (5-8-1; No. 21): The Steelers continue to treat the Bengals like an orange-headed stepchild.
24. Cardinals (5-8-1; No. 22): Carson Palmer should quit on the Cardinals before the Cardinals quit on Carson Palmer.
25. Eagles (5-9; No. 23): “Hey, we’ve won four more games that Chip Kelly.”
26. Chargers (5-9; No. 25): Stay classy, San Diego security guard.
27. Jets (4-10; No. 27): Maybe Woody Johnson and Rex Ryan will become the new George Steinbrenner and Billy Martin.
28. Rams (4-10; No. 28): Jeff Fisher wants to coach against the Rams. The Rams also want that to happen please.
29. Bears (3-11; No. 29): How many moral victories does it take to qualify for the moral playoffs?
30. Jaguars (2-12; No. 30): It would be a good idea for players to get used to showing up at least five minutes early for meetings.
31. 49ers (1-13; No. 31): It would be a good idea for players to get used to fans not showing up for games.
32. Browns (0-14; No. 32): As it turns out, Hue Jackson’s challenge flag was in Jeff Fisher’s coat.
Here we go, playing up Tom Brady’s worth again. The patriots defense is ‘not as bad as believed but still needs plenty of work’. That defense has allowed the FEWEST points in the NFL. The bills have lost 7 games, 5 of which they put up more than 24 pts and lost. If the dang bills had the patriots defense they would be 12-2. Stop acting like the patriots offense is making or breaking this team. They put up only 1 td last game, the defense has saved them multiple games.
Who was shouting down a week 17 NFC north matchup? Did anybody honestly think the Bears or Vikings were going to beat the Packers? All it takes is one loss to either the Giants or Cowboys (which has already happened) by the Lions and boom it’s a week 17 title game.
It’s been in the cards for awhile. Should be a good game.
Chiefs at #4? Not picking on KC, they’re better than a lot of teams, but seriously challenged on offense. Any of the teams through #14 on this list handle KC 9 out of 10 times on a neutral field.
BTW, the Ravens beat the Dolphins 36-7. They already beat the steelers and will beat them again on christmas. These poles are worthless and should stop at top 5.
Trying too understand why the #1 ranked defense in the NFL “still needs plenty of work.” The Pats are always trying to get better, but they are #4 against the run, #10 in total defense, and most important of all, #1 in points allowed.
wow what a culture change in Miami and this team is the 3rd youngest team in the NFL with the youngest head coach great years ahead for Miami Fans
Gives up a 17 point lead in the 4th quarter, to a 3-11 team being lead by their 3rd string QB. Needs a 60 yard hail mary to get within FG range to win the game.
THAT’S the team Florio feels good about making a run in the playoffs to win it all.
Actually, fans were shouting down the “Packers have the “inside track” jargon. You know, because people can google the term “inside track”.
This Sunday in Denver the best defense on the field wasn’t the “mighty” Denver one. It was the Patriots defense.
I feel really good about this team. They are solid in all aspects outside of Special teams which seems to have a lot of bad luck more than anything.
Vikings at #19? That’s a little high don’t you think?
I know they are winless, but I would take the Browns over the 49ers on a neutral field any day of the week. A
Three teams ahead of the Titans at #11, we’ve beaten. Welcome to Titan Town for the rematch, Chefs.
The Giants are a bit too high. As for Eli, all he has to do is be the game manager he was vs the lions (20 of 28, 200 yds, 2 td’s, o picks) and he is more than good enough to win another SB. The Giants defense is very legit.
Surprised the Pats are still #1 given the GOAT/MVP’s dismal 6 point performance in Denver (turnovers lead to the other 10).
Chiefs at #5? The same Chiefs that lost to the Titans and Texans? Wow.
Unless ownership interferes, the Brownies are gonna thump the warm weather Chargers this weekend. Upset special. 27-10
So the Pats and, most likely, Dolphins will make the playoffs. Bills will probably finish 8-8.
I don’t understand? If you read these comments on a regular basis, the Pats play in the worst division in football.
Patriots have the GOAT coach/GM, the GOAT owner, and the GOAT SYSTEM QB. Next stop is Houston, hoisting the Lombardi trophy.
Pats swept the mighty AFC north again. Lol.
Vegas doesn’t agree with you. The Packers have much higher odds to win the division and to win the NFC than the Lions. I know the Packers aren’t good, but they are top 10 this season. Titans should also be higher on this list.
“It must be nice playing in a division for 20 years where the teams are always collectively below .500. This year being no different.”
Poor Jamaltimore. All you have left is very disingenuous posts. The Pats have an over .800 winning % vs the AFCN and are 4-0 this year against that cupcake division.
Meanwhile the Ravens have an over .900% whining record against every team they play.
11. Titans (8-6; No. 17): They’re the best team people go out of their way to not pay attention to.
———————
This team has 5 really good wins this season. Thumped the Packers & Dolphins. Beat the Broncos, Chiefs, & Lions. And they haven’t lost by more than 9 points in any game. Early season struggles set them back but they are a talented team that will not stop fighting.
oh it will be sweet when the pumpkin heads with a “g” on the helmet get knocked out of it..and well b4 the super bowl. they have beaten 4 horrendous teams in a row…philly….seattle..Texans..and bears…doesn’t tell me much.. let me guess gb has sewn up home field throughout right?
Titans baby !!! #11 not bad we are at least one maybe two years ahead of schedule, let’s get that top 5 pick from the Rams to go along with our first rounder. Eight picks in the first three rounds !!! Jon Robinson is a genius…Titan Up !!!
I don’t get the narrative about the Pats D either. As if they’re some kind of hot mess. They haven’t played a lot of good offenses, but you can only play who’s on your schedule. Are they elite? No. Are they top 5/6? At least. That may be good enough. The numbers are what they are. They’re 1rst in scoring D and have been in the top 5 all year.
That might…. MIGHT… have been impressive if the one good team in that division had the hall of fame qb in that game.
__________
What is the Steelers record against Brady’s and Belichick’s Patriots.
Thats right lol.
Stealer fans are funny.
If the Packers are going to moonwalk to the division title via the ‘inside track’ they’re on, why are they 7 spots lower than the Lions in YOUR power rankings, PFT?!
The Falcons, can’t trust them to win, can’t trust them to lose but, sure fun to watch when they are on!
Keep scratching your head. Two of the teams in your division are so good they’re gonna fire their head coaches in two weeks. Bryce Petty, Tyrod Taylor and now Matt Moore. That’s some Mt. Rushmore of dangerous QBs.
NE is as good outside the division. What you fail to mention is that the other teams in AFCE frequently start the year with 2 losses to NE. If NE played in any other division the results would be the same. You’re putting too much emphasis on what everyone knows were 2 SB wins on 2 very lucky plays. Well, one lucky one. Manningham made Eli look like a hero. Now we can see evidence that NY needs, and is allowed, a bit of “rule bending” or cheating if you prefer, to win.
Giants are the most mediocre team ever to win a super bowl. Yeah, they beat denver good 30 years ago but they won on wide right. That’s more Buffalo losing than NY winning.
How does the Pats D “need a lot of work”? They’re a stingy red zone D and no one can really run on them.
And, they really haven’t schemed much yet, as they’re behind schedule with some new bodies coming in and being late to develop momentum due to the Jamie Collins problem.
Key figures and pieces in the uptick of the D:
1. Kyle Van Noy
2. Using Chris Long less
3. Eric Rowe as a bigger CB
4. Shea McClellin as chess piece, moved all around the field.
Also, 2nd year DT/DE, Trey Flowers is emerging as a pass rusher, making the soon to be 15 mil per year Chandler JOnes, a long forgotten memory.
Glad I could help!
The Eagles will bring the Giants back to reality on Thursday night…
Defenses should be ranked on yards per possession and points per possession. Impossible to assess the Pats defence without looking at them per possession.
Each year NE plays a first place schedule that is set up by the NFL.
Don’t like it?
Your team needs to improve then.
Defenses should be ranked on yards per possession and points per possession.
—————————–
Why?
The biggest joke is the perfect season of the 72 Fins. Go back and look at their sked. Over a 14 game regular season they beat 2 teams with winning records and they were both one win from a .500 season. The 2007 Pats, while they lost that SB in the waning seconds, we’re 6 and 0 against playoff bound teams in the regular season, winning on the road against the 8 and 0 Manning led Colts and on the road against the 5 and 0 Cowboys. They had to face a Charger team in week 2 desperate for revenge over their 14 and 2 loss to the Pats in the 2006 playoffs. Then they beat the Chargers again in the playoffs when the Chargers were on an 11 and 0 run. They had already beaten the Giants in the preseason and again on the road in Week 16. To win the SB, the Pats would have had to beat the Giants 3 times in a season and go 7 and 0 against New York franchises.
Vikings should be lower they have the most over hyped cb in the league xavier rhodes holds 90 percent of the time and when he doesnt he gets toasted.
5. Chiefs (10-4; No. 2): As it stands, the Chiefs could be getting a chance to lose to the Titans again in the wild-card round.
________________________________________
No they wouldn’t. Texans are leading the AFC South. As it stands, Titans are staying home.
What really is the point of this. Look at the Ravens for instance , ok the the Fins have a better record but 2 weeks ago they made us look like little people trying to play with the big boys. These rankings are false what do they prove. Miami are improving but in no way are we at the level of the Ravens or Packers. Pedigree needs to be factored in. I love the Dolphins and if we do slide in I am afraid it will be a early exit and hopefully not an embarrassing one like the last time we got into the playoffs back in 1880’s
Chiefs lose to a pretty good Titans team and the haters come back out. Yes, they’ve lost to the 9-5 Steelers, 8-6 Bucs, 8-6 Titans and 8-6 Texans…but have beaten the 9-5 Falcons, the 7-7 Colts, the 8-6 Broncos and SWEPT the 11-3 Faiders. That’s 5-4 against teams .500 or better, more than HALF their games. So, you know, keep bringing the hate. Can’t wait to end the Broncos season Christmas night only to have the Broncos end the Faiders chances of getting the #2 seed and the AFC West New Year’s Day in Denver! Chiefs #2 seed and a rematch with the Pats in the Championship game.
In the last two years, vs division opponents the Patriots are 8-2 and the ave game score has been 25-19.
In the last two years, vs out of division opponents their record is 17-3 and the average score has been 29-17.
winning 85% of the games outside the division, by an average 12-point margin,
vs.
winning 80% of the games inside the division, by an average 6-point margin,
Sounds like the Patriots would benefit from playing in one of the many weaker divisions in the NFL.
I love these lists because they mean nothing and get people so fired up at the same time. As a Patriots fan, I couldn’t care less if they were listed #1 or #8. I’m happy the kicking game is straightened out and the defense is playing well. Those are more important than rankings.
I’m glad that PFT puts the Hawks at #6 in their rankings, compared to the #3 slot they’re in on NFL.com and ESPN. #6 just seems much closer to what we see from them on game day. They still have a great shot at the Super Bowl, but they have not been performing to the elite level we have previously seen from them.
You mean the Patriots #1 scoring defense needs plenty of work.
Check the correlation between scoring defense and Super Bowl victories when you have time.
To all: I’m not saying the Pats aren’t good. They have the best two people that the league has ever seen. But please….let’s focus on my initial comment shall we. They’ve been in a bunk division for 20 years and are gifted 6 wins before the season starts. Indeed, my “mediocre”, “lucky”, overrated team is 9-3 against your division the last 3 cycles. In one of those cycles, we were a 6 win team and we still were a dropped Collins pick away from beating you a 3rd time in a row. Yes, the Pats have done well outside of their division. That’s not the issue. Getting 6 wins in June means they only need to win 5 or 6 of their remaining 10 games to win the division or get a bye. That’s what I’m talking about. So back it down.
Fun Fact: The AFC East has had a representative in the conference championship game 7 years and counting, and in 9 of the past 10 seasons.
Fun Fact: If the division was as bad as some of you insist it is, the AFC East teams would go one and done a lot more often. That’s because pretender teams who win pretender divisions don’t last long in the playoffs.
Fun Fact: The success of the New England Patriots, winners of more Super Bowls… well you should know by now how the rest goes.😉 …. is not a product of their division.
I only preach the truth cupcakes. Only the truth and the facts. Could care less whether the truth hurts or not.
🙂
“Defenses should be ranked on yards per possession and points per possession. Impossible to assess the Pats defence without looking at them per possession”
Lol those stats are irrelevant.
There’s only one defensive stat that really matters. Points allowed per game.
Nothing else matters when compared to the numbers on the scoreboard at the end of the game, and the Pats D has given up the fewest points per game of any team this year.
Ie; at this particular moment in time, the Pats have the best defense in the league. I’m not saying that won’t change and sometimes it will do so week to week if other defense are close. It think Denver is the next closest after the Pats, 17 points more or something like that.
But for at least until the next round of games this weekend, Pats have the #1 D in the on statistic that matters the most.
“How many QB’s have more SB wins than Eli?
__________________________________
Answer: None that have ever worn the Barney purple jersey. In fact, no Barney QB has ANY Super Bowl wins.”
While it’s true that no Barney QB has ever won a Super Bowl while being a Barney, Brad Johnson did win a Super Bowl after leaving that miserable franchise.
Belichick is 95-27 vs the AFC East. That’s a .778 win%
That’s one of the most impressive stats I’ve ever seen. But don’t try and tell me the AFC East isn’t a weak division. That’s not what the record bears out.
Skawh says ” the patriots advanced to the super bowl after it was proven they cheated”. Really, then why did the NFL tell judge Berman they had NO EVIDENCE??? Then why did 21 scientists write a brief to the court because it was science , not tampering. Then why were Pittsburgh ‘s footballs in compliance , per the NFL , just last week???
After all this time, only those who deny science, or the laws of physics, believe the footballs were tampered with.
What color exactly is the sky in your world, the world where the laws of physics don’t apply!!!
