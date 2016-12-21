2008 Lions aren’t rooting for company

The 1972 Dolphins don’t want company. Neither do the 2008 Lions.
Detroit’s downtrodden team, the first and only 0-16 franchise in league history, isn’t rooting for the 0-14 Browns to complete the job.
“Nobody’s celebrating being a loser,” linebacker Ryan Nece recently told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s not company that you want to share. We want these guys to win. We’re not hoping that they’re sharing our record or sharing what we went through. That’s not something that you wish on anybody.”
The Browns are down to two chances to avoid matching the 2008 Lions: Saturday against the Chargers and the following Sunday at Pittsburgh.
“I feel for them,” Nece said. “To be where they are now, there’s only a few men and a few coaches that have gone through what they’ve gone through. It is extremely challenging and it’s something that I’m actually hoping that they find a way to get a win, because just to be able to get that monkey off their back in the next two games, I think will be tremendous for them.”
Long snapper Don Muhlbach is one of only two 2008 players who still plays for the Lions.
“I don’t want to have anyone have to go through that,” Muhlbach told Birkett. “I just remember how rough that was. Just every week, having to just — it just kept building and building. That’s not football, in my mind. There’s too much other stuff going on, too. I hope they get one.”
Most football fans do. And the Browns definitely need one, for plenty of reasons. Former Lions defensive end Dewayne White said he felt “somewhat blackballed” by other NFL teams due to the stigma of going 0-16.
The stigma remains affixed to former Lions coach Rod Marinelli. He has done great things with the Dallas defense, but his name never comes up for a head-coaching vacancy, because 0-16 is essentially tattooed onto his forehead.
Will that same thing happen to Browns coach Hue Jackson? He’s confident that he’ll be back no matter what; whether the team’s ownership agrees likely won’t be determined until 0-16 has a chance to settle in.
As the 2008 Lions know, once it settles in it tends to linger.
If the Browns win a game with the members of the 08 Lions toast red plastic cups filled with Tang?
Go Browns! Don’t share our misery.
They’re not winning one unless San Diego (I’ve got to get the nasty out of my mind..) is totally asleep and in a funk because of the move.
The Browns are doing what they have to to be able to draft a franchise QB. Their fans knew they would tank this season. And don’t think many of the Bills fans don’t want them to do the same thing next season, even if Taylor is kept.
Go and look up the 2009 draft and see the difference between the careers for the #1 pick (Stafford) and the #2 pick (Jason Smith).
I can’t stand that the Browns might have to go 0-16 to get the first pick but it really might be worth it (assuming we don’t muck it up anyway).
GO LIONS!
It was so clear to see that the Browns were intentionally trying to tank this year…first by stripping the team of basically all talent and serviceable players, ie Mack, Whitner etc.. or second by trying to employ Griffin 3 as your starting QB…the assembly keeps on churning in the Cleve…
Sure. 0-16 is the worst a team can do.
But 1-15 or 2-14 is still really, really, really bad.
Unless they can still make the playoffs in the topsy turvy ways a team can make the playoffs.
I like Hue Jackson, but Im sorry, if you cant muster up even one win, you should be a one and done coach. think of the 2011 colts who were “sucking for luck”..they even knew to get a win or two…Chip Kelly went and got his one win in week 1..If the Browns go 0-16, Jackson needs to go
A few weeks ago I was they they’d win at least one game sometime for sure. Now I don’t think so. I do think they could beat the 49ers.
0-16 ? Aren’t they going for the gold – 27 in a row. Already at 17
I want a computer simulated game to determine which of the 0 and 16 teams is worse.
How’s Moneyball working out for them. Didn’t they hire a Six Sigma black belt and a SAS programmer to fill their roster spots?
1) They are not tanking. Tanking means losing on purpose. Grow a brain. (side note, HIGHLY unlikely that they will draft a QB with their FIRST pick, if you knew anything worthwhile, you’d know that)
2) STOP with the “will Hue be back next year” garbage. He is NOT going to get fired. Please stop with the reckless, baseless speculation.
the difference between the two teams is the Browns are supposed to be bad. Half the team are late round rookies. The 08 Lions were coming off a 7-9 season with hopes of a wild card push.
I recall the 0-16 season it was real heard trying to talk to friends that pull for others teams all I could say their is all ways next game…….
Jamie Collins is just the man to put an end to the Browns losing streak
NORTH DAKOTA STATE WOULD WIPE THE FIELD WITH THE BROWNS……..31-7 BOOK IT!
When First Round Draft Choices are made based on decisions flowing from a random conversation with a homeless man — that’s usually never a good sign.
Rod Marinelli? Ha, he was atrocious that year. He bullheadedly refused to change or alter his schemes and game plans, and in doing so led this organization straight down the toilet and into the sewer. As a result, we will carry that stigma forever. I do not feel sorry for him at ALL.
“NORTH DAKOTA STATE WOULD WIPE THE FIELD WITH THE BROWNS……..31-7 BOOK IT!”
Alabama would smash ND State and still wouldn’t beat the Browns. Book that!
2008 was the cherry on top of Matt Millen’s historically awful tenure as GM. There were none as bad before him and there will never be another as bad after him. Ever.
Please. May the vile name of Mutt Millen be forever stricken from the annals of the Detroit Lions.
The Browns may not be tanking however Hue Jackson is not game planning to win. If he wanted to win he would have made them a run first offense.Then again, this is assuming Hue knows this.At this point, he has lost the benefit of the doubt and all credibility.
Isn’t Johnny Football the last starting quarterback to win a game for the Browns??!!LOL
The Browns would win the national championship in college easily. They would be undefeated and crust all the teams by at least 21. To bad they have to play in the NFL.
Cleveland does celebrate losing.
They’re number one.
Sorry but that’s like saying WWI was less offensive than WWII. Nice gesture but useless.