Adrian Peterson doesn’t practice, says he’s “taking it day by day”

Adrian Peterson returned to action for the Vikings in last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Colts after missing 11 games following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, but didn’t provide much of a boost to the offense while rushing six times for 22 yards and losing a fumble.

It remains to be seen if Peterson will be on the field to attempt a better outing against the Packers on Christmas Eve. Peterson sat out of Wednesday’s practice shortly after coach Mike Zimmer said that the running back “didn’t quite” look fully healthy against the Colts.

Peterson said after that game that he was planning to play against the Packers, but sounded less certain about how things would play out on Wednesday.

“I’m taking it day by day,” Peterson said, via Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Peterson is scheduled to count $18 million against the cap next season, a number that would look enormous even if Peterson had been healthy and effective all season. Based on the way things have played out, it seems inevitable that there will be some action on his contract once we reach the offseason.