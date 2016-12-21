Adrian Peterson doesn’t practice, says he’s “taking it day by day”

Adrian Peterson returned to action for the Vikings in last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Colts after missing 11 games following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, but didn’t provide much of a boost to the offense while rushing six times for 22 yards and losing a fumble.
It remains to be seen if Peterson will be on the field to attempt a better outing against the Packers on Christmas Eve. Peterson sat out of Wednesday’s practice shortly after coach Mike Zimmer said that the running back “didn’t quite” look fully healthy against the Colts.
Peterson said after that game that he was planning to play against the Packers, but sounded less certain about how things would play out on Wednesday.
“I’m taking it day by day,” Peterson said, via Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Peterson is scheduled to count $18 million against the cap next season, a number that would look enormous even if Peterson had been healthy and effective all season. Based on the way things have played out, it seems inevitable that there will be some action on his contract once we reach the offseason.
Starting RB for Cleveland next season
He did another classic AP choke by fumbling and the team looked pathetic in the process. He knows there is no playoffs this year so he is gonna play the injured card again.
This guy is such a great teammate!
Retire
This guy is perfect for the Vikings and their fans.
He thinks he is the best, he builds in excuses literally all the time (that way if he sucks, he can blame it on the excuse, and if he does well, he overcame so much and is “heroic”), and he doesn’t know what it means to be a champion.
>
The only thing he runs now is his mouth, just like his fans!
There is too much at stake business-wise to have him hurt more seriously than he is. He’s under contract.
He should voluntarily renegotiate his deal, like AJ Hawk did when his performance didn’t match the hype.
If anybody should get on his knees and thank an organization for paying him a full salary for two years vacation time, while providing an ego-stroking raise in the process………it’s him.
Come on Viking fans…..you have to agree with this. He’s taken the Vikings for a ride.
Last few games for AP in MN.
……..and he doesn’t know what it means to be a champion.
/////////////////
And to think you can say this about any NFL player EVER who has only played for the Minnesota Vikings. Wow.
buh bye.
Time to move on from him, maybe get something. Trade Teadwell, get back a number one. Plenty of receivers on this team. Keep both qbs for next year and the kid from ODU. Cut Sean Hill. Plenty of good running backs coming out. Grab a rb and load up on OL. Simple.
It used to be All Day. Sadly, now it’s day by day.
Those were the good ole days, when losing meant something.
If they want to have a chance to beat the Packers, they will leave this guy at home. He not only doesn’t help the team anymore, he is a liability. I hope Zimmer is the one telling him he’s not going to play and it isn’t just Peterson trying to avoid getting hurt in meaningless games.
First it was “I’m not putting my health on the line for a non-contending team.” (Which greatly endeared AP to his teammates, no doubt.)
Then it was, “I’m going to be ready for Green Bay in Week 16!”
Then Sunday’s debacle.
And so it’s back to “It’s not worth it for me to put myself out there and get hurt with these clowns.”
All Day, all the time.
Quarterback and running back are the two worse positions to attempt to play when injuries and father time have caught you…..Time to retire….Should not take the field again.
it’ll be hilarious if these packer clowns get to eat crow for Christmas and the Vikings win on Saturday.
stellarperformance says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:54 PM
There is too much at stake business-wise to have him hurt more seriously than he is. He’s under contract.
He should voluntarily renegotiate his deal, like AJ Hawk did when his performance didn’t match the hype.
If anybody should get on his knees and thank an organization for paying him a full salary for two years vacation time, while providing an ego-stroking raise in the process………it’s him.
Come on Viking fans…..you have to agree with this. He’s taken the Vikings for a ride.
_______
I agree 100% (with partial exception of the ride- so maybe more like 97% ).
This season was a wash before it even got started- everything that could go wrong did. So… when AD was back in vs. the Colts I was excited about it. As soon as he fumbled (should have figured he would) I turned off the TV and went down to my office to wrap up some year end stuff- I had enough. Let Peterson fully heal and he should be okay next season- but that better be at a greatly reduced salary. And he needs to have a greatly reduced role in the offense- if he doesn’t like shot gun- too bad- figure something out. Hey- learn to block too. The team should fine him heavily each time he fumbles the damn football.
Scary times when I’m agreeing with Stellar.
4-6 month recovery time and he comes back in 3… surprised the Vikings even allow this
Regardless of if he plays on Sat or not – serious discussions need to be had about his future.
He’s not been effective when healthy and the pay doesn’t match that production.
For the TEAM to get better – time to let him go or get him back cheap.
Have to wonder if he has any guilty feelings for taking all that money from Minnesota the last two seasons with nothing to show for it-Probably not.
No way should the Vikings pay that salary or absorb such a cap hit. Trade him for whatever draft picks they can get and invest all picks in offensive line players. The O-line has been neglected for far too long. It’s the bedrock for any football team. Couple it with a decent defense and you’re in good shape.
I said before he he came back it was a no win situation he would either get hurt or look sub par behind that rough mine.
Now he comes back doesn’t like what he did a decides, MAYBE he should quit for the season, that’s the only thing worse, and people who say “Zimmer said……”
Don’t act like AP didn’t get to call his shots earlier such as, “I’ll let the coach know if should play in the preseason”
tremoluxman says:
Dec 21, 2016 5:27 PM
No way should the Vikings pay that salary or absorb such a cap hit. Trade him for whatever draft picks they can get and invest all picks in offensive line players. The O-line has been neglected for far too long
_________
I agree with the Oline comment, but I don’t think there is a team that is willing to give a RB that has had injury issues, and is over 30.
They would essentially be giving him 10Million for each YPC he averaged this season and in a what have you done lately league that is about as bad as it can get.
The Vikings should have moved on from him after the whole exempt list thing, sent him to Dallas before they had a RB and Dallas showed they weren’t afraid to take players like that on as they did with Hardy.
Forunately for the Vikings if I understand right he only Roster Bonus of 6 million, and that can be avoided if he isn’t on the roster, so I think the can get away from him fairly cheap.
“brianh992 says:
Dec 21, 2016 3:11 PM
Trade Teadwell, get back a number one. ”
A #1 for Treadwell? I expected we wouldn’t hear Viking fan nonsense until around March, but you exceeded my expectations.
The Vikings are about the only team in recent memory that moves 1st round picks for other 1st round selections, it didn’t work for them when they moved Moss to Oak. They moved Harvin in return for a 1st round pick, which didn’t work for Sea. but did work for the Vikings, Then this year, when trading for Bradford. which started out well, but then the kind of offense many football fans warned Vikings fans about showed up after the bye week.
Treadwell hasn’t shown he was worthy of a first round pick, he and Bradford have the same amount of receptions this year. Maybe part of that is due to Norval leaving, because there was talk of using him like Michael Irvin and what not, and I don’t know how much the offense changed after he left, but you think that Treadwell would at least see playing time. Unless he is in the dog house something fierce.
Get the excuse o’ matic ready Viking fans. Enjoy your beatdown.
AP is a Patriot next year and Blount is gone.