Bears: Kyle Fuller hasn’t said he’s ready to return from knee injury

The Bears placed cornerback Kyle Fuller on injured reserve at the start of the regular season and hoped that he’d be able to return from preseason knee surgery at some point before the end of the year.
Fuller started practicing three weeks ago and must be activated on Wednesday if he’s going to play at all this year, but the indication on Tuesday was that Fuller won’t be making it back to the field in 2016. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio explained the process involved with bringing back injured players and indicated that the team is waiting for Fuller to sign off on a return.
“Anytime a guy’s hurt, there are three stages to getting back to the field,” Fangio said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “One is you’ve got to get medical clearance. Two, the player has to say he’s ready to go and feels confident, and he’s champing at the bit to play. And then the coaches get involved and see if he’s better than what the other choices are and if he really is back to being able to play. ‘A’ has happened. ‘B’ hasn’t, so ‘C’ is a non-issue.”
Coach John Fox was asked if he feels Fuller wants to return and said it is “hard to measure” what’s inside people while Fuller said that, per the team’s direction, he couldn’t speak to reporters because he’s injured.
Fuller was drafted in the first round in 2014, the year before Fox and General Manager Ryan Pace were hired. They’ll be the ones making the decision about whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, though, and missing an entire season doesn’t do much to make the case for that move.
This is who we got when the Rams stole Aaron Donald.
Should go over well with a coaching staff dealing with a roster that’s 3-11
Bust. What another waste of a first round draft pick for the Bears…”The Bears are who we thought they were.”
-A Bear Fan
Says a lot about his work ethic. If he cant motivate his self to play a game, How is he going to fair in the real world.
Another Phil Emery bust. The Bears could have taken Ha Ha Clinton-Dix instead and had their safety problems solved for 10 years but it had to be this snowflake instead. 1st-round whiffs like Fuller and Shea McClellin are a big reason the Bears are 3-11 this year.
At least he’s “only” a bust at the 14th overall pick and not #4 (Cedric Benson) or #5 (Curtis Enis).
Thank you! None of this chomping at the bit nonsense…
Yet another wasted first round draft pick by the Bears…….I have no confidence that will not waste the upcoming top 5 pick in 2017.
The Bears rebuild is now scheduled to start in 2018.
Yet another great example of this coaching staff throwing players under the bus. Yes it is obvious Fuller doesn’t have what it takes but why air your dirty laundry to the world?
This team is a mess. We’ll most likely have to deal with another year of Fox’s bonehead game day decisions. Coaches not putting team first. No pro bowlers to be seen.
My only hope is that Pace is learning from all his mistakes. This rebuild is going so much slower than it should be.
The Bears version of former Chicago Bull Derrick Rose.
Don’t get this at all. The Bears only benefit from 2 more loses so why bring this up at all. Pace should be learning more about Fox than getting into Fuller’s head from this little mess.