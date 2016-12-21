Bears: Kyle Fuller hasn’t said he’s ready to return from knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 7:48 AM EST

The Bears placed cornerback Kyle Fuller on injured reserve at the start of the regular season and hoped that he’d be able to return from preseason knee surgery at some point before the end of the year.

Fuller started practicing three weeks ago and must be activated on Wednesday if he’s going to play at all this year, but the indication on Tuesday was that Fuller won’t be making it back to the field in 2016. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio explained the process involved with bringing back injured players and indicated that the team is waiting for Fuller to sign off on a return.

“Anytime a guy’s hurt, there are three stages to getting back to the field,” Fangio said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “One is you’ve got to get medical clearance. Two, the player has to say he’s ready to go and feels confident, and he’s champing at the bit to play. And then the coaches get involved and see if he’s better than what the other choices are and if he really is back to being able to play. ‘A’ has happened. ‘B’ hasn’t, so ‘C’ is a non-issue.”

Coach John Fox was asked if he feels Fuller wants to return and said it is “hard to measure” what’s inside people while Fuller said that, per the team’s direction, he couldn’t speak to reporters because he’s injured.

Fuller was drafted in the first round in 2014, the year before Fox and General Manager Ryan Pace were hired. They’ll be the ones making the decision about whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, though, and missing an entire season doesn’t do much to make the case for that move.