Belichick: “I love caroling”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 4:54 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 30-23 at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Getty Images

There’s a video making the rounds of Patriots coach Bill Belichick press conference clips mashed together to create the impression that he (and others) are singing Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

During a Wednesday press conference, reporters showed Belichick the video.

I’d say that’s been edited,” Belichick deadpans.

Asked whether he goes Christmas caroling, Belichick says, in his trademark monotone voice, “I love caroling.”

You’ll love the fake video of Belichick doing some caroling, in large part because it probably isn’t much different than it would be if he were actually trying to sing the song.

  1. tedmurph says: Dec 21, 2016 5:00 PM

    He’ll surprise people once in awhile. RMoss once invited him to his Halloween party at a roller skating rink, not thinking he’d come. He showed up dressed as a pirate.

  2. aljack88 says: Dec 21, 2016 5:08 PM

    Oh,, I thought this was gonna be a reference to SB 49.

  3. thegreatgabbert says: Dec 21, 2016 5:12 PM

    You’re a melodious one, Mr. Grinch.

  4. blitzinc43 says: Dec 21, 2016 5:18 PM

    As a close friend of the organization I can confirm the headline of this article.

  5. fwippel says: Dec 21, 2016 5:19 PM

    Oh I can only imagine some of his favorite carols.

    Perhaps “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus and videotaped it”? Any other suggestions?

  6. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 21, 2016 5:23 PM

    GOAT

  7. learysdisciples says: Dec 21, 2016 5:25 PM

    Hmmm….seems to me you should be calling for him to be fired.

  8. thefatlazygamer says: Dec 21, 2016 5:38 PM

    Say what you will say about Bill, but at least he would go door to door to sing Christmas Carols instead of just doing it into a walkie-talkie.

  9. The Truth says: Dec 21, 2016 5:47 PM

    He also loves old ” films”

  10. eljefedelmundo says: Dec 21, 2016 5:50 PM

    Carrolling surely?

  11. whywerule says: Dec 21, 2016 5:58 PM

    The man is a National Treasure.

  12. 6ball says: Dec 21, 2016 6:01 PM

    .
    Belichick and the Patriots have averaged over 12 wins per season, and has had them in the hunt every year since 2001. If you’re a New England fan, it makes the season bright.
    .

  13. ikeclanton says: Dec 21, 2016 6:09 PM

    I’d pay good money to see Belichick with a group of people singing door to door in my neighborhood.

  14. PFT's Most Moderated says: Dec 21, 2016 6:16 PM

    That video was pretty awful. I’m sure my friend’s 7-year old could have done better.

  15. skawh says: Dec 21, 2016 6:29 PM

    And after all of his taping of other teams plays Belachek knows a thing or two about “editing.”

  16. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Dec 21, 2016 6:33 PM

    Well at least he enjoys something besides cheating. 🙂

  17. taintedsaints2009 says: Dec 21, 2016 6:44 PM

    his name is spelled belichick with an “i” and not an “e” ? I learned something today.

  18. thecape15 says: Dec 21, 2016 6:54 PM

    He would probably sing in tune and very proudly.

    Glad he is our coach.

  19. bert1913 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:02 PM

    and pete loves you back

  20. tedmurph says: Dec 21, 2016 7:06 PM

    Seattle imploding and Miami trying to slip into the last playoff spot, with the QB that was backup to a lower rung starter. Guess we’ll be hearing a lot from these guys in the next 2+ months.

  21. luponatrix says: Dec 21, 2016 7:33 PM

    “Deck the halls and shred the evidence”

  22. bobthebillsfan says: Dec 21, 2016 8:29 PM

    Love him or hate him, you have to admit his pressers are a blast.

  23. jchipwood says: Dec 21, 2016 9:27 PM

    Never seen a site so pro cheater. Florio if you think rules should be thrown out the window go ahead man up and say it. Guy has been caught cheating but yet every article about the cheater is positive.

  24. RE LEE says: Dec 21, 2016 10:57 PM

    Belichick does not cheat.

  25. idpfantasyfootball says: Dec 22, 2016 6:27 AM

    Deflate the balls in the bathroom quickly
    Fa-la-la-la-la… La-la-la-la
    ____________

    Drew Bledsoe got ran over by Mo Lewis.
    Going to the sideline one Sunday eve
    You can say there’s no such thing as Mo Lewis
    but as for me and coach Bill, we believe

