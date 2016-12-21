Belichick: “I love caroling”

There’s a video making the rounds of Patriots coach Bill Belichick press conference clips mashed together to create the impression that he (and others) are singing Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
During a Wednesday press conference, reporters showed Belichick the video.
“I’d say that’s been edited,” Belichick deadpans.
Asked whether he goes Christmas caroling, Belichick says, in his trademark monotone voice, “I love caroling.”
You’ll love the fake video of Belichick doing some caroling, in large part because it probably isn’t much different than it would be if he were actually trying to sing the song.
He’ll surprise people once in awhile. RMoss once invited him to his Halloween party at a roller skating rink, not thinking he’d come. He showed up dressed as a pirate.
Oh,, I thought this was gonna be a reference to SB 49.
You’re a melodious one, Mr. Grinch.
As a close friend of the organization I can confirm the headline of this article.
Oh I can only imagine some of his favorite carols.
Perhaps “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus and videotaped it”? Any other suggestions?
GOAT
Hmmm….seems to me you should be calling for him to be fired.
Say what you will say about Bill, but at least he would go door to door to sing Christmas Carols instead of just doing it into a walkie-talkie.
He also loves old ” films”
Carrolling surely?
The man is a National Treasure.
Belichick and the Patriots have averaged over 12 wins per season, and has had them in the hunt every year since 2001. If you’re a New England fan, it makes the season bright.
I’d pay good money to see Belichick with a group of people singing door to door in my neighborhood.
That video was pretty awful. I’m sure my friend’s 7-year old could have done better.
And after all of his taping of other teams plays Belachek knows a thing or two about “editing.”
Well at least he enjoys something besides cheating. 🙂
his name is spelled belichick with an “i” and not an “e” ? I learned something today.
He would probably sing in tune and very proudly.
Glad he is our coach.
and pete loves you back
Seattle imploding and Miami trying to slip into the last playoff spot, with the QB that was backup to a lower rung starter. Guess we’ll be hearing a lot from these guys in the next 2+ months.
“Deck the halls and shred the evidence”
Love him or hate him, you have to admit his pressers are a blast.
Never seen a site so pro cheater. Florio if you think rules should be thrown out the window go ahead man up and say it. Guy has been caught cheating but yet every article about the cheater is positive.
Belichick does not cheat.
Deflate the balls in the bathroom quickly
Fa-la-la-la-la… La-la-la-la
Drew Bledsoe got ran over by Mo Lewis.
Going to the sideline one Sunday eve
You can say there’s no such thing as Mo Lewis
but as for me and coach Bill, we believe