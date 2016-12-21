Belichick: “I love caroling”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 4:54 PM EST

There’s a video making the rounds of Patriots coach Bill Belichick press conference clips mashed together to create the impression that he (and others) are singing Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

During a Wednesday press conference, reporters showed Belichick the video.

“I’d say that’s been edited,” Belichick deadpans.

Asked whether he goes Christmas caroling, Belichick says, in his trademark monotone voice, “I love caroling.”

You’ll love the fake video of Belichick doing some caroling, in large part because it probably isn’t much different than it would be if he were actually trying to sing the song.