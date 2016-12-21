Ben Roethlisberger: I know some Bengals can’t stand Vontaze Burfict’s extra stuff

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict renewed his relationship with the Steelers last Sunday and had a run-in with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the afternoon.
Burfict was penalized for throwing Roethlisberger to the ground after a pass and then headbutted Roethlisberger while the two were jawing at each other. On 93.7 The Fan radio show Tuesday, Roethlisberger said that it’s unfortunate that Burfict engages in so much extracurricular behavior “because he is such a good football player” and added that he’s spoken to members of the Bengals who feel the same way about Burfict’s “extra stuff.”
“I know some of their players, they just can’t stand it, and I know if it was on our team, we’d have to have a talk,” Roethlisberger said. “I think they roll their eyes with some of the antics, truthfully.”
The Steelers emerged from the game without any players injured as a result of a Burfict hit, which is a step up from their 2015 meetings with the Bengals. It doesn’t seem that it will do much to quell the long-simmering distaste for Burfict in Pittsburgh.
Of course, some teammates want to win and he stops them from doing that with his selfish attitude.
Dirtiest player in the NFL hands down.
Even you Bengals homers have to admit this guy is a cheap shot artist.
Do me a favor and watch Burfict during the next Bengals game. Watch him during and after the play, 90% of the time he will do something like talk trash, twist a players ankle, go low on a guy, etc.
The stuff you hear about him doing is only half of what he actually does during a game.
If the Bengals had a legit head coach this nonsense from Burfict and nutjob Adam Jones would stop. Sadly the Bengals don’t have a legit head coach and it’s why a very talented team underachieves every single year.
There are only two players I like to see hurt:
Burfict, who is perhaps the dirtiest player in the history of the league and who constantly tries to intentionally hurt other players. If he’s hurt, he’s not hurting anyone. He should be banned for life.
And the other is Roethlisberger, who got out of double rape for being a rich white quarterback. The only bench he should be sitting on are the benches in court awaiting sentencing.
That’s the difference between a winning organization and one coached by Marvin Lewis. Zero accountability or discipline.
As a Bengals fan I hate some of the crap he does. When he loses his mind he hurts the team. The problem I have with fat Ben saying this is that he plays for the dirtiest team in football. Maybe go have a talk with Mitchell first before you worry about our team.
Burfict is one of the most overrated players in the league right now. He’s a pretty good linebacker with a goofy name who delivers dirty plays. Take away the dirty plays and the goofy name and you’ve just got a pretty good linebacker. He’s not a special player. Not in the good way, at least. And with his dirty play, he’s a liability to his team.
Im sure that EVERY player doesnt like every man on their team… thats not the point.. i cant stand some of my coworkers.. and after last years melt down in the playoff game that the Bengals had all but won till Burfict and Adam Jones ruined for them… im shocked a story like this didnt come out earlier… i was damn shocked the Bengals even game Jones a new contract… BUT since Big Ben said this im sure people gonna take a chance at stabbing him with negativity… i dont doubt one word Ben is saying
Even when he wins, the drama queen still has to whine. Pathetic.
Give me a got damn break. So tired of the Steeler’s and Ben constantly playing the innocent card. They have been the dirtiest team in the league for years. I don’t believe anything this guy says for a second.
Ben is such a whiny baby. Good thing he didn’t play in the ’70s and ’80s.
“I know if it was on our team…”
HA! “it”…nice…
His team hasn’t talked to Mitchell or Shazier. Any of the Coaches that have tried to help them win games in the AFCN over the last couple year rather it be an attempted trip, hair pull, or going into the other teams defensive huddle and talking trash (just to have the defensive player penalized for defending the huddle).
Don’t believe him. Just trying to stir the pot. Besides look at that penalty Burfict got. It was a blown call by the refs.
Look, I’m a Bengals fan and I don’t care for a lot of stuff Brufict does but let’s stop ignoring Mike Mitchell and his actions that no one talks about. I guess no one talks about Mitchell because he’s just not that good.
It’s not just Pittsburgh that doesn’t like Burfict. His brand of crap wouldn’t be tolerated by most teams.
There’s got to be no doubt about that. Even Vontaze Burfict is probably sick of Vontaze Burfict’s act. His teammates should have intervened on his act long ago. This guy tries to break bones or paralyze players every game and one day he’s going to succeed. Who will be held responsible when it actually happens?
This nonsense falls squarely on Marvin Lewis, who, much like Pete Carroll in Seattle, always lets the inmates run the asylum. Ultimately, it’s his job to control this criminal. and either he can’t, or won’t.
It’s the main reason the Bengals, who have a lot of talent, can never win when it counts because when the pressure in key games are at their peak, they collectively implode and resort to cheap shots and stupid penalties…
…and Lewis clearly hasn’t been a strong enough coach to stop it.
Ben has literally entered the minds of every single Bengals player and taken a dump on their thoughts. No way each guy isn’t wondering who he’s talking about.
Troll of the Year, 2016.
Good players are good for the game. Goons and knuckl heads are not. Fans care about the game and quality of play, not the jerks with attitude and behavioral issues.
If the team is winning they look the other way but when they are losing they will implode.
Keep busting Steeler heads Tez. He is one of the few on our team that played enthused this year.
I know when we play the Steelers…1) Theyre afraid of him and 2) Hes going to play fast, physical, and hit them in the teeth. Thanks Dr Phil Roethlisberger, but you worry about your own, starting with Mike Mitchell.
Discipline failures ultimately result in career failures and life failures.
Marvin Lewis has zero control over that team of rejects.
How does he still have a job?
Calling bs. Ben throwing unfounded lockerrroom grenades.
You can tell by the expressions on some of the Bengal players’ faces that they can’t believe some of the stupid things this guy does and the terrible timing, but they are afraid to say anything because of the culture on that team. I can’t believe half of the players/coaches/front office personnel of that team are still employed.
can you guys stand the antonio brown celebration penalities?
It’s not just players either. I watch the game, and I just can’t grasp how he doesn’t realize that winning the damn game is the best way “get one over on them.” Its unfortunate. Now, Steeler players were definitely baiting him, but you can’t let that affect you.
Turdficts a loser. The guy will take a cheap shot anytime he can get it. With his bad reputation, he should be thrown out the game every time.
As a Steelers fan I hope Burfict, Pacman, and Lewis stay together for many more years… Burfict+Pacman = instant penalty yardage and pulling their team down. Lewis = coach who can’t win big games and has no control of his team.
Oh, and I hope that keep Dalton too. 🙂
The same old, tired and recycled comments from the same old tired commenters. That team that wears the black and gold continue to live rent free in the minds of their haters.
Maybe he doesn’t like (alleged) rapists.
Whatever you say, Ben.
I suppose everybody on PIT is OK with Ben raping college girls. I know if it was anywhere other than PIT you’d be having more than just “a talk”.
That’s just ‘Taze being ‘Taze!
What a crock.
I suppose Burfict has heard from Steelers’ players who had the same concerns about James Harrison.
Sure, why not, as long as we’re creating little stories here.
As a Bengals fan, I actually agree with Ben. Burfict is a great player, who plays with fire and passion. Talking trash is one thing, however, the other antics (twisting the ankles of Cam Newton and Greg Olson… the cheap shot on Maxx Williams) are simply not necessary. He simply doesn’t need to do it. That’s why the league suspended him 3 games. When you focus on his actual play, he’s as good as any linebacker in football, but the other stuff is what causes him to miss games, get penalties, and become a target for officials… which is counter productive to winning football games. If he can ever figure that out, he’ll go down as one of the best in the game. That said, I fear this is just who he is, and we’re going to have to make a decision at some point… take the good with the bad, or cut him and move on.
“If he were on our team, we’d have a talk”
The talk would be: atta boy, Tez. That’s the Steeler way.
Says a guy that has multiple accusations of sexual assault…
For someone raised in the conditions he was raised, his behavior and conduct are actually commendable. To our knowledge, he hasn’t murdered anyone.
We all know Vontaze Dirt-fict cost his team a playoff win, possibly more.
After this season you add Marvin Lewis’ job to the list.
Burfict is out of control at times but he does play hard. I wouldn’t call that a head butt on Ben. Face it the media overblown when comes to burfict and for certain steeler fans take it way too far just my opinion
I love your Steelers hate. Almost as much as this 5 game win streak. Definitely not as much as the 6 Lombardi trophies. Remember to tune in Christmas Day to see them win another division title!!!