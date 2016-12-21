Ben Roethlisberger: I know some Bengals can’t stand Vontaze Burfict’s extra stuff

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 7:11 AM EST

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict renewed his relationship with the Steelers last Sunday and had a run-in with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the afternoon.

Burfict was penalized for throwing Roethlisberger to the ground after a pass and then headbutted Roethlisberger while the two were jawing at each other. On 93.7 The Fan radio show Tuesday, Roethlisberger said that it’s unfortunate that Burfict engages in so much extracurricular behavior “because he is such a good football player” and added that he’s spoken to members of the Bengals who feel the same way about Burfict’s “extra stuff.”

“I know some of their players, they just can’t stand it, and I know if it was on our team, we’d have to have a talk,” Roethlisberger said. “I think they roll their eyes with some of the antics, truthfully.”

The Steelers emerged from the game without any players injured as a result of a Burfict hit, which is a step up from their 2015 meetings with the Bengals. It doesn’t seem that it will do much to quell the long-simmering distaste for Burfict in Pittsburgh.