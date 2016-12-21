Bills still sore at Jarvis Landry, think winning would be best revenge

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 5:35 PM EST

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry earned the ire of the Bills in the first game between the teams this year for a high block on Bills safety Aaron Williams that sent Williams to the hospital.

Williams, who had previously suffered a serious neck injury, wound up on injured reserve and Landry was fined $24,309 by the league for the hit. Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore made it clear Wednesday that there’s still bad feelings about Landry as the teams prepare for another meeting this Saturday, but that the team wants to get its revenge by dealing a blow to Miami’s playoff chances.

“We know what happened, we know it was a dirty hit but if we win the game I think that’ll hurt them more than doing anything out of the ordinary,” Gilmore said, via the Miami Herald. “It was a dirty hit. I mean I’ve seen it, it was right in front of me. We can’t go out there and play with emotion. We know it was dirty but like I said, we go out there and get the win then that takes care of everything.”

Landry has seven catches for 205 yards in the last two weeks and scored a touchdown last Saturday night, so stopping Landry would be a good way to put themselves on track for a win that would hurt Landry and a lot of others in Miami.