Bills still sore at Jarvis Landry, think winning would be best revenge

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry earned the ire of the Bills in the first game between the teams this year for a high block on Bills safety Aaron Williams that sent Williams to the hospital.
Williams, who had previously suffered a serious neck injury, wound up on injured reserve and Landry was fined $24,309 by the league for the hit. Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore made it clear Wednesday that there’s still bad feelings about Landry as the teams prepare for another meeting this Saturday, but that the team wants to get its revenge by dealing a blow to Miami’s playoff chances.
“We know what happened, we know it was a dirty hit but if we win the game I think that’ll hurt them more than doing anything out of the ordinary,” Gilmore said, via the Miami Herald. “It was a dirty hit. I mean I’ve seen it, it was right in front of me. We can’t go out there and play with emotion. We know it was dirty but like I said, we go out there and get the win then that takes care of everything.”
Landry has seven catches for 205 yards in the last two weeks and scored a touchdown last Saturday night, so stopping Landry would be a good way to put themselves on track for a win that would hurt Landry and a lot of others in Miami.
The Bills have no room to talk . They have Richie Incognito, who’s one of the dirtiest players in the NFL. Plus, he is a racist.
I find it very funny that a team with a bully loser for a coach would whine about anything.
Landry was fined 24k for ending Williams career. It’s the same amount that Odell Beckham was fined for removing his helmet when he was out of the end zone and off the field of play.
If that is what they need to get fired up, then so be it. Bill
How about Jay Ajayi runnng all over them – I would be upset about getting punked. One hit in the heat of the moment happiest – this We kind of hits used to be legal and cheeered
The karma gods always win.
Landry will get his. Just a matter of how, where and when.
With that said, ideally it will take place on Saturday.
nyneal says:
Dec 21, 2016 5:39 PM
Hilarious! Iggy plays with a mean streak and is a model team mate and veteran presence who plays at a high level. Why would you call him a racist? Because some Mr Softee player of yours cried and took his ball and went home. Where is the big baby now? Tough times don’t last, tough people do.
Dirty player? I know of someone in your back yard that steps on players hands and ankles while on the ground. Elbows knees and testicles when refs aren’t looking. Who? Hint: It rhymes with Poo.
WAH WAH WAH sounds like a whole team of Brandon Marshalls
Landry is a dirty player… He knew exactly where he was targeting and what it would do, but he didn’t care… not one bit. After the play was over and Aaron Williams was being taken off the field, Landry came up to him with his lame apology. I ask why apologize when you knew Williams wasn’t looking and that the hit would either hurt him or worse? Now his career is probably over… and what is truly a shame is that he is a damn good player that could have had a long career… hopefully he was good with his money and will be alright. Landry’s 24k fine was an insult.
Typical Rex Ryan team: focusing more energy on “running off at the mouth” than true preparation…thank goodness there’s only 2 more games of this nonsense…well, hopefully only 2 more games!
whatever. it was going to happen to williams sooner or later the way he runs his mouth non-stop. I’m not saying it was his own fault, but if it hadn’t been landry, it would have been someone else at some point.
Not a Rex fan,not a Richie fan, not a Whaley or Pegula fan – quite frankly, not a big fan of this Bills team – so not whining at all. With that said, if $24k is the price tag for an intentional, illegal, helmet to helmet, blind, dirty hit that ends careers – that sets a very clear precedent. Not really much different than 5 yards for illegal motion, 10 yards for holding, $25 for a parking ticket, $150 for a speeding ticket (or $25k for an OBJ helmet fine?!) – but Williams isn’t a star, so no one cares. Wait till someone purposely takes out a perennial all-pro and see what happens. What think – $24k for rolling out Brady’s knee and career? Jack ‘The Assassin’ Tatum, who put the the paralyzing – but legal – hit on Darryl Stingley called out the NFL in his book, ‘They Call Me Assassin’. This is a – very old – NFL problem, not a Miami problem, not a Buffalo problem – an NFL problem.
I think the Bills will pull this out. Would be fitting.
EJ says:
Dec 21, 2016 7:13 PM
Landry is a dirty player…
No, he isn’t. Just overly enthusiastic sometimes.
Ain’t skeered. Even if they lose, it’s been a successful season.