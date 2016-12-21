 Skip to content

Brad Wing named NFC special teams player of week again

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 9:59 AM EST

If there was an actual award that came with being named player of the week, Brad Wing would have a stack of them.

The Giants punter won the NFC’s weekly honor for the second consecutive week.

Wing averaged 42.6 gross yards and 41.0 net yards on seven punts last week, dropping two inside the 20 as the Giants beat the Lions to improve to 10-4.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo referred to him as “a weapon” last week, as he continues to help them play the kind of defense-and-field position game that has been so successful for them this year.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New York Giants, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Brad Wing named NFC special teams player of week again”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Dec 21, 2016 10:07 AM

    Good on ya, mate

  2. bigbluedeadhead says: Dec 21, 2016 10:09 AM

    2 inside the 5.

  3. roadtrip3500 says: Dec 21, 2016 11:38 AM

    Wing is getting these weekly awards for punting them, and Dwayne Harris earned a Pro Bowl berth in part for getting there and downing them. Good duo.

  4. nard100 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:28 PM

    Go figure, no pro bowl bid?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!