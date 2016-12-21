Brad Wing named NFC special teams player of week again

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 9:59 AM EST

If there was an actual award that came with being named player of the week, Brad Wing would have a stack of them.

The Giants punter won the NFC’s weekly honor for the second consecutive week.

Wing averaged 42.6 gross yards and 41.0 net yards on seven punts last week, dropping two inside the 20 as the Giants beat the Lions to improve to 10-4.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo referred to him as “a weapon” last week, as he continues to help them play the kind of defense-and-field position game that has been so successful for them this year.