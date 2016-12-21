 Skip to content

Bruce Arians is coming back, wants Larry Fitzgerald too

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 2:47 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 24: Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with head coach Bruce Arians after David Johnson #31 (not pictured) scored a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers during the NFC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians doesn’t know what his roster will look like next year, but he knows he wants to coach it.

“I’ll be back,” Arians said Wednesday, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I ain’t going nowhere.”

Whether wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be there for him remains to be seen.

The veteran wideout has created plenty of curiosity with recent remarks about his own future, and the possibility of playing somewhere other than Arizona.

But Arians was philosophical at first when asked about Fitzgerald, before declaring his hope.

“Like every year, the same team never comes back,” Arians said. “Obviously, he would be a big part of it, not coming back, if he decides to retire.

I hope he comes back.”

General Manager Steve Keim, by the nature of his job, has to be a little more careful when discussing matters of the future, and discussing other players on Arizona Sports 98.7, underscored how complicated these things can be.

It takes two sides,” Keim said. “But those are conversations I’ll keep to myself and we don’t generally talk about through the media. There are several players we’d like to have back and it takes two sides.”

Arians admitted he hadn’t talked to Fitzgerald about his future, and his contractual status makes it far from a lock that he’ll be in Arizona. And there’s a chance he may not want to, but Arians made his preferences known.

23 Responses to “Bruce Arians is coming back, wants Larry Fitzgerald too”
  1. fumblenuts says: Dec 21, 2016 2:54 PM

    They NEED a new QB….

  2. bobthebillsfan says: Dec 21, 2016 2:57 PM

    I’ll be Larry is watching the QB situation closely, and what happens there will be the biggest driver in his decision.

  3. dartmouthstevens says: Dec 21, 2016 3:07 PM

    Keim is saying, “You were great Larry, possibly the greatest ever play in AZ. But you are not worth the salary cap space you take. ”

    They need cap space, they have a number of high end players hitting FA. Chandler Jones is one.

    My bet is he retires or arranges to get cut to play with a SB contender. Any team can use Larry, even at this point in his career. He would be a OMG 4th receiver.

  4. bettis3636 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:07 PM

    But does Larry want back in?… his dream is to be a Viking… hmmmm

  5. ab420420 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:08 PM

    Tony Romo to the rescue!

  6. drunkraider says: Dec 21, 2016 3:14 PM

    Larry to play the slot in Oakland.

  7. nice2meetumarco says: Dec 21, 2016 3:22 PM

    Larry Fitzgerald, who has been nothing but a consummate professional on and off the field his entire career, probably does not want to play for a childish bully of a head coach.

  8. nsauser says: Dec 21, 2016 3:30 PM

    Love that Arians says he will be back. Wouldn’t Michael Bidwill have any input on the matter?

  9. sdcharger123 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:35 PM

    When Philip Rivers demands a trade once the Chargers announce the LA move, Cardinals should jump on that.

  10. 4sacroc says: Dec 21, 2016 3:42 PM

    If Carson Palmer comes back, two things will occur:

    1) Larry Fitzgerald will bolt

    2) Bruce Arians will end up back in the ER

    Merry Christmas!

  11. arzcardinals says: Dec 21, 2016 4:06 PM

    As a 19 year Cardinals season ticket holder I’ll say I can see Larry going to NE. He wants and deserves a shot at a ring. I’d rather him go and get one rather than another year like this here.
    He’s 1st ballot HOF

  12. jackedupboonie says: Dec 21, 2016 4:17 PM

    Really….things are broken…but you will come back to collect one more year of checks. There is absolutely no way Bruce can change the ‘fold quick’ mentality of this team when he is part of the problem.

  13. crik911 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:19 PM

    Larry go get your ring! You tried and were so close. IMO its either Pats or Broncos that land him. Maybe Raiders? (Long shot).

    I’d chose TB12 and I’m not even a Pats fan. Shouldn’t be in issue for him fitting in, Larry is a team player.

  14. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:24 PM

    Fitz would look mighty fine in a Pats uni with Brady throwing to him. Its already one of the best couple offenses in the league, it would make them almost unstoppable.

  15. clssylssy says: Dec 21, 2016 4:34 PM

    Totally agree with arzcardinals.
    Anyone who has been with the Cards as a fan for longer than a nanosecond can see that this season has taken a tole on Fitz and he is exhausted from carrying the franchise on his back , much of the time by himself. He has worked his entire career tirelessly on and off the field, and has career goals he still would like to accomplish before retiring, but, whether or not he is allowed the freedom to leave in pursuit of those goals will be up to Michael Bidwill as Fitz is under contract.
    Larry is one of the all time greats and class acts of the NFL, is still playing at a high level and deserves a happy ending to his career when he has accomplished his “Bucket list” of football goals, even if that means he has to go some place else.

  16. thatsrightmike says: Dec 21, 2016 4:35 PM

    Larry flat out stated yesterday that he would not play for another team. It’s Cardinals or retirement for him.

  17. raideralex99 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:41 PM

    The Cards don’t need a new QB … they need an OL seriously Palmer probably lead the league in hits. No way any top QB would survive behind that line … No way Romo signs with the Cards.

  18. waynefontesismyfather says: Dec 21, 2016 4:49 PM

    Safe to say he won’t go to the Texans! Whoever their star receiver is has only caught like 7 passes all year because Brock is a bum.

  19. ehsguy72 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:58 PM

    Wow- the Arians buzz sure died quickly… time to rebuild again AZ

    Hope Larry finds a new home and a SB ring on his way out, he deserves better than Arians

  20. polegojim says: Dec 21, 2016 5:14 PM

    Imagine…

    Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin in LIONS uni’s…

    Add a solid running back… WOW.

  21. teal379 says: Dec 21, 2016 5:15 PM

    raideralex99 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 4:41 PM
    The Cards don’t need a new QB … they need an OL seriously Palmer probably lead the league in hits. No way any top QB would survive behind that line … No way Romo signs with the Cards.

    Both the Colts and the Browns have allowed more QB hits than AZ.

    Tampa and Denver are pretty close too – about 1 hit per game difference.

  22. kjdoyle58 says: Dec 21, 2016 5:26 PM

    Did he or Didn’t he sign an extension…..I NEED TO KNOW

  23. hawkforlife says: Dec 21, 2016 8:29 PM

    Really people. He’s carried that team for a couple years. I can’t think of another player that caught so many critical balls for 1st downs. Ever. As a Hawks fan I’ve wished for years that he was one of ours.

    Class, smarts, guts and talent. The cardinals would be 9 and 7 teams without him. I don’t care if he’s 40 years old. Come to Seattle. We’ll welcome you and appreciate you.

