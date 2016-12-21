Bruce Arians is coming back, wants Larry Fitzgerald too

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 2:47 PM EST

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians doesn’t know what his roster will look like next year, but he knows he wants to coach it.

“I’ll be back,” Arians said Wednesday, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I ain’t going nowhere.”

Whether wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be there for him remains to be seen.

The veteran wideout has created plenty of curiosity with recent remarks about his own future, and the possibility of playing somewhere other than Arizona.

But Arians was philosophical at first when asked about Fitzgerald, before declaring his hope.

“Like every year, the same team never comes back,” Arians said. “Obviously, he would be a big part of it, not coming back, if he decides to retire.

“I hope he comes back.”

General Manager Steve Keim, by the nature of his job, has to be a little more careful when discussing matters of the future, and discussing other players on Arizona Sports 98.7, underscored how complicated these things can be.

“It takes two sides,” Keim said. “But those are conversations I’ll keep to myself and we don’t generally talk about through the media. There are several players we’d like to have back and it takes two sides.”

Arians admitted he hadn’t talked to Fitzgerald about his future, and his contractual status makes it far from a lock that he’ll be in Arizona. And there’s a chance he may not want to, but Arians made his preferences known.