Bruce Irvin named AFC defensive player of the week

The Raiders signed linebacker Bruce Irvin in hopes that he’d be one of the pieces that put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Oakland clinched that playoff spot in last Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Chargers and Irvin played a major role in the victory. Irvin sacked Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers twice and he forced a Kenneth Farrow fumble on a third down play. The fumble went out of bounds, but San Diego was stopped a yard short of the first down and had to punt.
Irvin also had six tackles during a performance that landed him AFC defensive player of the week honors for Week 15.
Irvin joins Khalil Mack as Raiders defenders who have won weekly honors this season, which is pretty much the kind of partnership that the Raiders had in mind when they brought Irvin in from Seattle. Irvin now has seven sacks and five forced fumbles for the year and he’ll get a chance to add to that total in the postseason.
This guy is tenacious, he never stops and goes balls to the wall all the time.
He’s an awesome leader out there for the younger players, great pickup.
Haters Beware
The Raiders are back!!!
Win AFC west 2016
Just Win Baby!!!
5 sacks in the last 5 weeks. That’s what we’ve been waiting for….
Really miss this guy on the Seahawks.
Put Super Mario on that line and watch Mack and Irvin create major headaches for opposing offensive coordinators (as if they weren’t already).
GO RAIDERS!!
This and the niners suck.
As a non raider fan I think the NFL is better when the Raiders are….Good to see them kicking butt again.
The dude is a stud and is another great free agent signee by Reggie… However, Reggie ain’t perfect and whiffed on a few, like Sean “Toast” Smith. What happened to that great corner who used to play for the Chefs? I thought we signed that guy, not an older version of DJ Hayden. Thank Gawd Amerson is the real deal.
So what. Cam Wake had two sacks last week, one a strip sack that the Fins recovered, one took out the QB. He also had an interception. He’s had a sack in each of the last eight games he’s played. Seriously, this is another BS selection.
bighoser says:
Dec 21, 2016 10:49 AM
The dude is a stud and is another great free agent signee by Reggie… However, Reggie ain’t perfect and whiffed on a few, like Sean “Toast” Smith. What happened to that great corner who used to play for the Chefs? I thought we signed that guy, not an older version of DJ Hayden. Thank Gawd Amerson is the real deal.
***********************************************
I couldn’t agree more, I never like Sean Smith when he was a Chief and I don’t like him now either.
It’s not a lack of effort, it’s physical limitations.
He can’t flip his hips and doesn’t have the wheels to hang with speedy WR’s.
VenerableAxiom says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:22 AM
So what. Cam Wake had two sacks last week, one a strip sack that the Fins recovered, one took out the QB. He also had an interception. He’s had a sack in each of the last eight games he’s played. Seriously, this is another BS selection.
—————
Grapes.
Sour.
It might be time to see if Smith can play Safety next year. He clearly doesn’t have the wheels to play CB next year (or this year). He’s just too big and too slow.
Wait for it. Here it comes. 3-2-1. Irving is GOAT because he is a Raider. Reggie- Toad Man _ Mckenzie is GOAT even though his career record is sub .500 and his team has never yet gone to a playoff game. One and done baby! Enjoy the ride.
I have to give credit where credit’s due. I was a major Reggie McKenzie doubter when the Raiders were mostly a joke for his first 4 years as GM. But it seems to have all come together this year.
And he hired the right coach in Jack Del Rio. But he did wait too long to fire Dennis Allen, who had no idea what he was doing. He always had the “deer in the headlights” look on the sideline whereas Jack seems to exude confidence.
raiderapologist says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:58 AM
VenerableAxiom says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:22 AM
So what. Cam Wake had two sacks last week, one a strip sack that the Fins recovered, one took out the QB. He also had an interception. He’s had a sack in each of the last eight games he’s played. Seriously, this is another BS selection.
—————
Grapes.
Sour.
=====
Recognition.
Undeserved.
Is Reggie the GOAT GM???
If so, why no winning seasons and not one playoff appearance? Four years to turn around a team that drafts in the top 5 every spring? Wow! I am major impressed! Not!