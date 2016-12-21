Bruce Irvin named AFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 9:43 AM EST

The Raiders signed linebacker Bruce Irvin in hopes that he’d be one of the pieces that put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Oakland clinched that playoff spot in last Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Chargers and Irvin played a major role in the victory. Irvin sacked Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers twice and he forced a Kenneth Farrow fumble on a third down play. The fumble went out of bounds, but San Diego was stopped a yard short of the first down and had to punt.

Irvin also had six tackles during a performance that landed him AFC defensive player of the week honors for Week 15.

Irvin joins Khalil Mack as Raiders defenders who have won weekly honors this season, which is pretty much the kind of partnership that the Raiders had in mind when they brought Irvin in from Seattle. Irvin now has seven sacks and five forced fumbles for the year and he’ll get a chance to add to that total in the postseason.