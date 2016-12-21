C.J. Anderson not expected back this season for Broncos

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 21, 2016, 11:58 PM EST

Even though running back C.J. Anderson is technically able to return to the roster this season, it doesn’t appear likely that he’ll play again this season for the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Gary Kubiak said Wednesday that Anderson will not practice again for the Broncos this season.

“It doesn’t look like it,” Kubiak said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “Actually I had a good sit-down with C.J. (Tuesday); he’s doing pretty good. The plan is for him is to maybe start running here in the next two weeks. I would say he’s on course for sometime in February.”

Anderson was placed on injured reserve in October after needing surgery to address a meniscus tear in his knee. He became eligible to return to practice on Dec. 10 and will be eligible to return to the roster as of Saturday. However, that won’t happen as Anderson continues to recover.

Anderson rushed for 437 yards and four touchdowns in seven games for the Broncos this season.