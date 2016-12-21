Calvin Johnson: I’m not coming back

The first NFL regular season since 2007 without wide receiver Calvin Johnson on the field is coming to a close and the former Lions wideout says that the time off hasn’t led to thoughts about unretiring.
Johnson said that he misses some of the camaraderie he shared with teammates, but that he still hangs out with some of them and whatever he’s missing isn’t enough to overcome the downsides of life as a professional football player.
“I’m not coming back, man,” Johnson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Look, man. I got stuff that’s going to hurt for the rest of my life. I got a finger that’s literally bone-on-bone. This bad boy, it gets smaller. The more and more I do, it grinds bone-on-bone. . . . The thing I don’t miss is waking up in the morning, hurting, the grind of the game. I got chronic stuff that everybody has when they’re done playing football for any length of time. So the good thing is I’m able to walk. I feel good. I’m able to spend more time with the fam. I’m able to chill. I don’t have to go out and run three miles every day in practice, you know what I’m saying. Goodness gracious.”
Johnson spent his first post-NFL fall taking part in Dancing with the Stars and finished in third place. His next plan is to return to Georgia Tech to finish his degree, which would leave football even further in his rearview mirror.
Thank you for everything Calvin. Total class act all the way!
Jim Brown and Barry Sanders don’t look so dumb now, do they?
As a close friend of the organization it is sad to see the megatron manikin outside of the proshop at Ford Field
Doesn’t sound like a Hall of Famer to me…
Made the right choice.
Yup, he’s done.
Nyneal –
I totally agree. Being a “kid” at the time, I didn’t understand Barry Sanders. Now, I commend him for knowing what matters most. Once you have money, you aren’t doing it for anything besides passion and fans at some point. If the passion is gone, then the last thing I want to see is a guy that stayed because the fans were going to be pissed if he didn’t, only to enjoy his money from a wheel chair/CTE induced depression/etc.
Calvin is living it up. He’s going back to get his degree. The guy hasn’t gone back on a single word he’s said to the media in his career. Sometimes, we need to step back and trust that the sincere are sincere until proven otherwise. I’m sure he’s sick of answering this question at this stage, and hopefully he doesn’t get asked it until he’s 40 like they did with Barry.
Can’t blame him one bit and I am very proud that he was on our team and very happy to have watched him over the years. Godspeed, lad.
guy sounds lazy to me, how can you just wake up everyday and do nothing competitive. I’m dreading retirement and I work in an office all day
This is a man at peace with his decision and who has his priorities in the proper order. Too many hang on too long for the money, the fame or simply because they have nothing else. Good for you, Megatron…you owe the game and the fans nothing.
Have you considered channeling your energy in a new direction like Calvin? You might find its not lazy in the slightest.
Re: “guy sounds lazy to me, how can you just wake up everyday and do nothing competitive. I’m dreading retirement and I work in an office all day”
Man, I’ve been retired for going on three years now and not a day goes by when I don’t wish there were more hours in it so I can continue to do all the things I wanted to do when I was a working stiff. Anybody who dreads retirement and prefers working in an office all day needs to take up some interesting hobbies. Nothing, well, I can think of one thing… but for the most part, nothing beats a creative, fun, and well-earned retirement after working your arse off for forty or fifty years!
Calvin Johnson was a role model for professionalism on the field and now off as well.
A joy to watch and left the game gracefully on his own terms. What more do we want?
Why would he come back, they only made it to the playoffs once when he was there and got spanked by the Cowboys!
Plus he knows they’re are just fluke squad that squeaked by this season. Lions aren’t going anywhere!
LoLions!!
wow, talk about reading comprehension, where do I say I prefer to be in an office all day? The point is, I DO other things AFTER working in the office all day, because I LOVE sports and competition, what exactly does Calvin say he is doing instead of competing?……”hanging out” ?….DANCING with the stars?….how damn sad, I’d be embarrassed to even admit to watching that
Good for him cause he was washed up anyway