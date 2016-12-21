Cam Newton limited with lingering shoulder injury

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 6:51 PM EST

Panthers quarterback Cam (not Campbell) Newton has been dealing with a right shoulder issue in recent days. He still is.

Newton was limited in practice on Wednesday, only two days after playing at Washington and three days before a Christmas Eve game against the Falcons. He had an MRI last week, and at times on Monday night seemed to be favoring his right arm.

While the Panthers have a convoluted path to the postseason, their division rivals badly need a win.

Carolina players missing practice included defensive end Charles Johnson (hamstring) and tight end Greg Olsen (elbow). Receiver Kelvin Benjamin was also limited with a back injury.