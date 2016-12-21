Cam Newton limited with lingering shoulder injury

Panthers quarterback Cam (not Campbell) Newton has been dealing with a right shoulder issue in recent days. He still is.
Newton was limited in practice on Wednesday, only two days after playing at Washington and three days before a Christmas Eve game against the Falcons. He had an MRI last week, and at times on Monday night seemed to be favoring his right arm.
While the Panthers have a convoluted path to the postseason, their division rivals badly need a win.
Carolina players missing practice included defensive end Charles Johnson (hamstring) and tight end Greg Olsen (elbow). Receiver Kelvin Benjamin was also limited with a back injury.
If the Panthers make it to the playoffs this year, I’ll change my name to Campbell Soupcan. It ain’t happening. #KeepPounding
put him on the DL, it’ll give him more time to change outfits
I hate Cam Newton.
Better get healthy for the Falcons game. You can take the following week off if needed.
Signed,
Bucs Nation