Cedric Ogbuehi supports bowl-skippers after his torn ACL

Bengals offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi suffered a torn ACL in the Liberty Bowl, and he doesn’t necessarily regret playing in that exhibition game.
But he absolutely understands why LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey are sitting out theirs.
Ogbuehi was still a first-round pick, though he likely lost millions as a result of falling to 24th overall after the injury in Texas A&M’s bowl.
“It’s different for my position,” Ogbuehi said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If I am a running back going in the first round there’s no difference playing in the bowl game. Especially a Sun Belt Bowl. I saw his teammates were supporting him. I think it’s getting overblown. Running backs, you don’t need to play in a bowl game. Just get ready for the NFL. . . .
“If you are a first-round running back there’s no point in playing. Especially if you are a first-rounder already.”
Ogbuehi said he was still trying to boost his stock in the bowl game, but he also knows that running backs are in more peril because of the nature of the hits they take.
And now he couldnt block my grandmother…. its a tragedy
These kids just don’t get it, nor does the media, or fans who support these guys skipping bowl games. They have an obligation to the school that gave them a full paid ride to a degree. If they have a career ending injury in week 1 of their NFL career, Espically with the rookie pay scale implemented, what are they to fall back on???
Oh what I would have gave to get an Engineering degree from Bama. Instead im 35, and still paying off student loans, with an Engineering degree from MY UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns.
winningisabrees says:
Dec 21, 2016 9:58 AM
These kids just don’t get it, nor does the media, or fans who support these guys skipping bowl games. They have an obligation to the school that gave them a full paid ride to a degree. If they have a career ending injury in week 1 of their NFL career, Espically with the rookie pay scale implemented, what are they to fall back on???
Oh what I would have gave to get an Engineering degree from Bama. Instead im 35, and still paying off student loans, with an Engineering degree from MY UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns.
__________________
Well do you know how much money these athletes are bringing back to the schools? So you telling me that regardless of the money that the schools are making back the men should give their bodies for scholarships(when the schools are making more back then the scholarships giving out). For your point of what will they fall back on if they suffer a career ending injury in the NFL, while first that’s rare that they do but also most of them returns to school while being in the NFL.