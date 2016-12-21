Cedric Ogbuehi supports bowl-skippers after his torn ACL

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 9:24 AM EST

Bengals offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi suffered a torn ACL in the Liberty Bowl, and he doesn’t necessarily regret playing in that exhibition game.

But he absolutely understands why LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey are sitting out theirs.

Ogbuehi was still a first-round pick, though he likely lost millions as a result of falling to 24th overall after the injury in Texas A&M’s bowl.

“It’s different for my position,” Ogbuehi said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If I am a running back going in the first round there’s no difference playing in the bowl game. Especially a Sun Belt Bowl. I saw his teammates were supporting him. I think it’s getting overblown. Running backs, you don’t need to play in a bowl game. Just get ready for the NFL. . . .

“If you are a first-round running back there’s no point in playing. Especially if you are a first-rounder already.”

Ogbuehi said he was still trying to boost his stock in the bowl game, but he also knows that running backs are in more peril because of the nature of the hits they take.