Concussion keeps T.J. Ward out of practice

Unlike most of the teams in the league, the Broncos won’t be playing until Sunday night but it appears the extra day isn’t stopping them from making sure veteran players are well rested for their matchup with the Chiefs.
Thirteen regulars sat out of practice on Wednesday, including several who don’t appear to have specific injury concerns coming out of last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. That list does not include safety T.J. Ward, however. Ward is in the concussion protocol after playing the entire game against New England and punctuating the loss with an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on wide receiver Julian Edelman.
“[He] came in after the game [and] wasn’t feeling good,” Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said of Ward, via the team’s website. “He’s in protocol, doing good. So he’s in the testing phase right now.”
Tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green are also in the concussion protocol and linebacker Brandon Marshall remains out with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Derek Wolfe left the New England game with a neck injury and didn’t practice, although Kubiak said he believes Wolfe has “a good chance” of playing on Sunday night.
Wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders; cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris; linebacker Von Miller; center Matt Paradis and left tackle Russell Okung were also spectators on Wednesday.
This excuses the penalty. He really did have brain damage after all.
Dirtiest player in the league (besides Burfict), no place in the game for trash like this.
Should be suspended for the late cheap-shot on Edelman.
Love watching the arrogant Bronco’s implode before our eyes. No leadership, no class.
Have fun watching from home this post season. The Patriots will be busy chasing their 5th Lombardi.
Isn’t it a constant concussion?
rob471773 says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:29 PM
———-
Stay classy, rob, stay classy. That’s something you patriots’ fans have a lot of … class.
Elway wasted the Broncos defense this year. Failed to address the offensive line instead he drafted Paxton Lynch who turned out to be a bust. Apparently Elway failed to realize unless you are the New England Patriots, the SB window is really small.
I thought he may have torn a bicep when flexing at the Pats bench following a personal foul penalty after an incompletion.
TJ Ward Always plays way dirty against the Chiefs. I hope he plays so we can knock him out again.
Ward is a class A douche and complete knucklehead.
His strutting and flexing act is pathetic, especially for a little guy like him.
The best part of that last play where he was flexing, after the game he said he didnt know it was incomplete. LMFAO. Like that would have mattered. Complete or not, you cant pick up a receiver off the ground and give him a WWE style suplex you idiot…
Aside from that, how does a player with a concussion find his way onto the field to do his suplex/flex routine???