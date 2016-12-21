Devonta Freeman named NFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 9:39 AM EST

If you want to put up big numbers, it helps to play against the 49ers defense.

But Devonta Freeman deserves some credit too.

The Falcons running back was named NFC offensive player of the week, after helping his team crush the 49ers and protect their lead in the NFC South.

Freeman had a 155 yards from scrimmage, including 139 yards rushing and three touchdowns last week.

It was an extreme bounce-back after a six-carry, 6-yard performance against the Rams the week before, when they also didn’t need him to do too much.