Devonta Freeman named NFC offensive player of the week

If you want to put up big numbers, it helps to play against the 49ers defense.
But Devonta Freeman deserves some credit too.
The Falcons running back was named NFC offensive player of the week, after helping his team crush the 49ers and protect their lead in the NFC South.
Freeman had a 155 yards from scrimmage, including 139 yards rushing and three touchdowns last week.
It was an extreme bounce-back after a six-carry, 6-yard performance against the Rams the week before, when they also didn’t need him to do too much.
Terrible, it should’ve went to Ezekiel Elliott, who had 159 rushing yards 1 td against a real defense. Anybody that plays against the Browns or 49ers are going to get huge numbers.
That is a huge bounce back! 49’s D used to be so fierce. What happened?
Honestly thought this might go to Ty Montgomery. 162 yards on 16 carries and 2 TDs for a converted WR. He busted quite a few tackles too, wasn’t just wide open running lanes.
Ty Montgomery got screwed.