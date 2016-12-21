Eagles expect Darren Sproles, Jordan Matthews to play Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 11:47 AM EST

The Eagles don’t have any hope of making the playoffs this season, but they have an opportunity to deal the Giants’ aspirations for a spot and the NFC East title a blow on Thursday night.

It looks like running back Darren Sproles and wide receiver Jordan Matthews will be part of that effort. Both players will be listed as questionable of the Eagles’ injury report, but coach Doug Pederson said at a Wednesday press conference that he expects both players will be in the lineup.

Sproles missed last week’s game with a concussion suffered when Redskins defensive back Deshazor Everett hit him in the head while Sproles was waiting to catch a punt. He’s been a full participant at practice this week along with Matthews, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Guards Allen Barbre and Isaac Seumalo are also listed as questionable, although Pederson said the team thinks both of them will also be good to go come Thursday night.