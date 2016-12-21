Ex-teammate Brian Hartline rips Terrelle Pryor

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2016, 5:20 PM EST

Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor does not seem to be a popular guy among his colleagues in the NFL.

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones ripped Pryor both before and after covering him this month. Players on the Giants ripped Pryor both before and after covering him last month. And Vikings guard Alex Boone, a college teammate of Pryor’s, said before this season that he was surprised Pryor was still in the NFL, adding, “I hated everything about him.”

Now we can add former NFL receiver Brian Hartline, who played with Pryor both at Ohio State and on the Browns, who said on Columbus radio station 105.7 The Zone that the Browns would be making a big mistake if they signed Pryor to a No. 1 receiver contract this offseason.

“If I’m building a team, what is [Pryor]?” Hartline said, via Ohio.com. “Is he my No. 1? God, I hope not because let’s put it this way: For me, I want a guy day in and day out I know what I’m getting. You don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know who’s going to show up. You don’t know if he’s going to get in trouble. You don’t know if he’s going to smart off. I need stability. That’s so more important to me. I need a guy that runs routes. I need stability. I need constant production. Is he a No. 2? OK, yeah. I mean maybe. He kind of disappeared the last couple weeks. So I’m very apprehensive as a Cleveland Browns guy to give out a contract. Listen, you had one year. You’re a flash in the pan. You’re trying to tell me with a guy that had suspect personality characteristics, I’m going to go ahead and hand you a bunch of money but you’re going to work harder? Uh, I think I’m going to bet against that if I’m a betting man.”

Pryor is the Browns’ leader this season in catches (67), yards (877) and touchdowns (four), but Hartline says that doesn’t make Pryor a great player.

“At no point is he being dominant,” Hartline said. “I’m not paying a guy off of one year. I’m wishing him well, and I’m going to go ahead and go build something else because I’m not sure Terrelle Pryor is a building block.”

It’s unclear what it is about Pryor that causes so many NFL players to have such a negative reaction to him. But a whole lot of players dislike him.