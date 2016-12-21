Ex-teammate Brian Hartline rips Terrelle Pryor

Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor does not seem to be a popular guy among his colleagues in the NFL.
Bengals cornerback Adam Jones ripped Pryor both before and after covering him this month. Players on the Giants ripped Pryor both before and after covering him last month. And Vikings guard Alex Boone, a college teammate of Pryor’s, said before this season that he was surprised Pryor was still in the NFL, adding, “I hated everything about him.”
Now we can add former NFL receiver Brian Hartline, who played with Pryor both at Ohio State and on the Browns, who said on Columbus radio station 105.7 The Zone that the Browns would be making a big mistake if they signed Pryor to a No. 1 receiver contract this offseason.
“If I’m building a team, what is [Pryor]?” Hartline said, via Ohio.com. “Is he my No. 1? God, I hope not because let’s put it this way: For me, I want a guy day in and day out I know what I’m getting. You don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know who’s going to show up. You don’t know if he’s going to get in trouble. You don’t know if he’s going to smart off. I need stability. That’s so more important to me. I need a guy that runs routes. I need stability. I need constant production. Is he a No. 2? OK, yeah. I mean maybe. He kind of disappeared the last couple weeks. So I’m very apprehensive as a Cleveland Browns guy to give out a contract. Listen, you had one year. You’re a flash in the pan. You’re trying to tell me with a guy that had suspect personality characteristics, I’m going to go ahead and hand you a bunch of money but you’re going to work harder? Uh, I think I’m going to bet against that if I’m a betting man.”
Pryor is the Browns’ leader this season in catches (67), yards (877) and touchdowns (four), but Hartline says that doesn’t make Pryor a great player.
“At no point is he being dominant,” Hartline said. “I’m not paying a guy off of one year. I’m wishing him well, and I’m going to go ahead and go build something else because I’m not sure Terrelle Pryor is a building block.”
It’s unclear what it is about Pryor that causes so many NFL players to have such a negative reaction to him. But a whole lot of players dislike him.
The Browns two stud WRs could be Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon (if Gordon cleans his act up). Those are two beasts (again, provided Gordon cools his jets).
And if Barnidge can return to 2015 form, the Browns could have some decent receivers to line up – with or without Pryor.
Hartline was certainly consistant. Consistantly mediocre.
Sounds bad, but maybe his attitude really has changed, which in turn is the reason for increased success on the field.
As a Michigan fan, I do not like the guy, would I feel differently if he went to Michigan over OSU? Maybe, maybe not.
But what I do find shocking is that his former college teammates don’t even like him. I hate saying it, but it just shows how stacked those college teams were. The one spot you would need leadership the most on offense, apparently they didn’t get it, but still won. Crazy.
Man he must have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. At first I thought it must have been others, but now it has to be him that is the issue. I mean why would people constantly rip a guy who is on a complete loser of a squad. He should be irrelevant, but instead someone new is ripping him every week.
What team is hartline on this year? Oh, yeah, he’s a free agent.
I’m no browns’ fan but Pryor’s had success despite the browns’ QB woes. That deserves at least SOME respect.
Pryor disappeared when RG3 came back…
but they are in a tough spot because, no doubt, Pryor will think he is valued more than what he really is (He isn’t a top 5 WR, but he probably thinks he is) and the browns cant afford to overpay someone like that.
Someone in Cleveland has to catch the football. Lucky for Terrelle it’s him. He’s a 5th receiver at best on virtually every other team in the league.
Gordon’s not coming back. I think the Browns made it pretty clear that they’re done with him regardless of when or if he’s reinstated.
And all the players and ex-players that have issues with Pryor seem to be college teammates. It’s entirely possible he’s matured in the years since then. I mean, he had to swallow his pride to change positions from QB. Something Tim Tebow was never willing to do.
What is with this Hartline? Could some of this have to do with him no longer being in the NFL and a guy who was throwing him the football in college has no surpassed him as a WR?? Hell, I was following Pryor when Coach RichRod needing him for his offense at Michigan and was “furious” when he signed with Ohio State ! I thought he was an arrogant little punk and even more so when he got paid under the table from OSU boosters and was kicked off the team. However, he has made some real changes in putting his ego in check in order to walk away from his QB aspirations, lowered his pride and worked at developing his WR skills. I say “good for him” and regardless, “what difference does it make to Terrelle whether Hartline likes him or not??” Seriously, Terrelle is trying to enhance his value on the football field not in the press so it’s best that he remains focused on that and if the owners are satisfied then he will be rewarded ! None of the other rhetoric will matter.
Brian Hartline. There. You got me to say your name. Now you can go back to obscurity.
Let’s see, the Browns have several choices to make concerning Pryor. So the only thing we know is which ever decision they make will be the worst one possible, because that’s how they do things with that franchise.
By the way, would someone please remind them how drafting another clueless jerk worked out? I’m speaking of Johnny Busto, of course.
I won’t pretend to know anything about Pryor…but I would guess spending a year out of football and being forced to change positions has probably given him a very different perspective as compared to 2-3 years ago.
Because he’s a douche, you knucklehead.
nyneal
Browns didn’t draft Pryor, as you insinuate. You are dismissed.
NEXT!
Quick question. When did Pryor get in trouble? Is he talking about that silly tattoo thing? Sounds like a guy who sucked at playing receiver mad because a guy with natural gifts took his job. I could see where Pryor would rub some people the wrong way because he’s not okay with losing and just cashing checks, but I want more of those players, not less. Hartline certainly didn’t mind when he was in Miami yuking it up with his bff Tannehill while the rest of the team sucked as long as he got his touches from his bromance.
Baggage aside, he’s done pretty well considering the position change and the train wreck of a team he’s on… he’d make a nice addition to a team with a decent QB that needs a #2 or #3 receiver
paulieorkid,
you are suggesting that the browns rank josh gordon over terrelle pryor ??
are you crazy ? josh gordon is a character-issue, off the field-issue trainwreck.
pryor is no picnic, that is for sure. but going with gordon over pryor ? jesus brutha, give me some of what you are on !
Didn’t the guy play 3 different positions in one game?
Seems like the Browns can’t afford to be all that choosy.
Surprising that two Buckeyes would say this about Pryror. I still blame this guy for getting Tressell fired.
I am also weary about any person who adds “Sr” to their own name. Sr is something others refer to you as. You don’t add Sr to your own name.
We had a very humbled young man recently and now he is finally finding some success. I wonder if he’s just going to turn right back into that guy nobody liked.
He was so full of himself that he wouldn’t even be receiver for the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks when Pete asked him to try it. He would rather get cut and be a widow for the browns?
Have fun with that. I bet he is worse than cam newton.
Since when did telling the truth become, “ripping”? Hartline is stating some valid points, Pryor has work to do to change the way he is viewed in the league.
I don’t pay any attention to Alex Boone because he likes to hear himself talk, but Hartline is a different story. The current Browns’ regime hasn’t had enough time to undo all the mistakes from past regimes and put their stamp on this team. I will say that so far I’m impressed. But history tells me to be patient. Give them a chance. If the Browns don’t start winning in a couple years, I might want to talk to someone like Hartline, who seems to have a handle on what winning character is all about. It’s the kind of thing you can’t judge with a stop watch or a tape measure. It’s what Jim Brown and Joe Thomas have lots of.
Brian Hartline just criticized someone’s ability to be a starting WR? That’s like AJ Feeley giving me a scouting report on a QB
Haters gonna hate!
I have not seen him play or the Browns but I saw him run as the QB for the Raiders. The dude definitely can ball and has huge potential. But no, of course not, thete’s no way you can pay a guy an elite receiver salary if he’s only been playing that position for 1 year.
Will one of these detractors actually say why they hate him so much?
Problem with the Browns isn’t their WR talent at this point, it’s failing to stick with a QB who can throw the ball. I think we can all agree that they were tanking this season, and that’s why we’d see 2-3 QBs a game sometimes.
Gary Barnidge is still playing well, but he can’t control who throws the ball to him. I’ve seen at least three uncatchable TD passes sail way, way over his head this season when he was open.
brian hartline signed a 5 year $31 million dollar contract with $12.5 mil guaranteed (dolphins), was he even worth $12 dollars?
I think Pryor has had an attitude change since those days. There’s no way he would be doing as good as he is if he was same ol’ Pryor
More crapola about Pryor’s collegiate days. He was a kid then. What has he done as a Pro? That’s what matters. More radio trash talk is all this is. Whatever. Pryor rules with even a decent QB Cleveland. You’d be stupid to not sign him.
By far, he’s the best player on a bad team. He’s the best QB, the best receiver, and the best RB. He’s their ONLY offensive weapon and the only player besides that O lineman who comes to play every week.
Terrelle Pryor is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.
This story sounds like 7th grade gossip.
The Browns will pay him anyway because that’s what awful teams do. There’s a reason the Browns literally can’t win a single game. The Browns don’t deserve to be in the NFL.
edenprairieballer says:
Dec 21, 2016 6:03 PM
Surprising that two Buckeyes would say this about Pryror. I still blame this guy for getting Tressell fired.
I am also weary about any person who adds “Sr” to their own name. Sr is something others refer to you as. You don’t add Sr to your own name.
___________________
Or you know when you have a son which Terrelle does have and when you give him your name which he did then you will become a Sr. It’s not like he just decided one day I want to just put Sr on the back of my jersey for no reason.
You add “SR” to your name when you have a kid and name him after you. You don’t need someone to give it to you, SR & JR = father & son.
I don’t know Terrelle Pryor at all and will defer to the opinions of those who played with him, associated with him, were in the locker room with him. I will come to one conclusion that Pryor did work his butt off to switch positions from QB to WR. It’s hard enough to make the team, but to switch and do it at the highest level is something to be admired. At least he didn’t let his ego and PRIDE get in the way of staying in the NFL unlike another egomaniac messiah QB who now strikes out in the instructional leagues (below Single A).
PS, PFT readers are such hypocrites. You rip people who anonymously give quotes to reporters or accuse reporters of “making stories up”. Then when he does put his name out there, you rip him for being a scrub. What does Hartline’s production or current free agent status have anything to do with his opinion of Pryor? He knows the guy. You don’t.
Really? What has Brian Hartline ever done in the NFL? He was so below average I didn’t even know he was now out of the league
The comment above talking about the Browns regime “I will say so far I’m impressed”. LOLOLOL. Zero wins is “impressive” I guess. Only in Cleveland.
is Hartline any good?
Why is Hartline talking about anyone? And, more importantly, why are his opinions considered news?
Hartline is hating…the end.
“But what I do find shocking is that his former college teammates don’t even like him.”
_________
This x1000. A star on a winning college team is usually best buddies with EVERYBODY with the possible exception of the backup who doesn’t get to play because of him. There’s no adversity because they rarely lose so it’s all good times.
The only place where guys are even more universally loved is high school. I recall after Ryan Leaf bombed out of the league hearing you could visit his high school and see no sign he’d ever been there despite tons of awards, going on to a major college and then being a top draft pick. Talk about a gigantic red flag about how poorly he got along with people.
2 questions.
When as a Pro has Pryor been in trouble?
Who said the Browns were going to pay him like a #1?
what ever the browns do, it won’t be right
nowearman714 says:
Dec 21, 2016 5:52 PM
nyneal
Browns didn’t draft Pryor, as you insinuate. You are dismissed.
______________________________________
I didn’t say they drafted Pryor. I said they drafted “another clueless jerk” (Manziel). And I asked how’d that work out?
The point you missed is this: everyone in the country knew that drafting Manziel was a huge risk, but the dopes in Cleveland did it anyway.
So, using the logic that this is their track record, you can see where I’m headed. They will over pay for Pryor and live to regret that, too.
Do you understand now, or should I use crayons and draw it for you?
I’m not sure how the question “do you pay him like a #1 WR?” ever came about. He’s the Browns #1 by default, because like several other teams in the NFL (Eagles, Rams, etc.), they don’t have a franchise-level #1WR. So you don’t pay the guy like he’s Julio Jones or something but you DO re-sign the guy who has carried your passing game all season long, and you give him a fair contract as a starting WR. Of course you do.
“brian hartline signed a 5 year $31 million dollar contract with $12.5 mil guaranteed (dolphins), was he even worth $12 dollars?”
Eh, he had two seasons of over 70 catches and a few TDs for the Fins, so yes, he was worth 12 dollars to them.
Maybe Pryor is a douche in person, I wouldnt know because i never see him in the media acting like it.
but i do see the guy working his tail off at a new position trying to get at least one win on a bad team.
What is Brian Hartline doing? he wishes he was on a team right now.
Hartline is just trying to use a media provided opportunity to grab publicity at the expense of his former teammate. It must really burn that the guy who threw you passes in college is a better NFL receiver than you were.
After switching from being QB, Pryor has more yards in year 1 (while playing on an absolutely atrocious team mind you) than Hartline had in 5 or his 7 years. Pryor has also matched Hartline’s career season high for TDs (4). Why is anyone talking to Hartline about this? The guy was the definition of a WR3, with 2 years you could consider him a WR2, yardage-wise.
“So many players”. I counted 3. I don’t get the hate for this guy. He was a qb in the NFL not a great one but had his moments ( cough cough like Lord Tebow) then was out of football. Then took up a new position got back in the NFL. (What lord Tebow should have done) Since then has been a fairly productive WR. Cut him some slack.
The one open fix NFL ref game was Week 2, BAL at CLE. Pryor got called for taunting with 20 seconds left & the ball got pushed from the BAL 20 back to the 35 yd. line. Pryor was called for taunting even though he showed no expression on his face, said nothing, & didn’t even look at the defender. I guess even the dirty NFL refs want to take potshots at a guy putting up close to All-Pro numbers at a new position with the worst QB group in the NFL!😦
LOL, Hartline wishes he had Pryor’s speed! Hope for better genes in your next life HL and maybe you’d become half the talent Pryor is. Jealousy much?
Hartline never did turn out like Welker, did he?
You may not want him on your team but the Browns want him on theirs more than they want you on it, Brian.
After seeing these comments by Hartline, I have no respect for the guy. Attempting to limit the earnings of someone having success smacks of jealousy by a petty little man.
Hartline is lucky that the NFL rules and caliber of NFL defenses declined to the point that he was able to have some modest success and cash his big paycheck… Even for the people that I disliked most in college — I can’t imagine going on the radio years later and trying to make their employer limit their compensation. What a jerk!
If I am the Browns, I wouldn’t touch Pryor with a 10 foot braylon edwards.