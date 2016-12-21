Former Bills linebacker Robert Eddins killed

Former Bills linebacker Robert Eddins was found murdered in a home in Detroit on Tuesday night. He was 28.
Police have confirmed that Eddins and another man found in the home were shot several times. The perpetrator may have attempted to set the home on fire afterward.
“The gas was on from the stove, somebody left on, the pilots were not lit, so it looks like it was an intentional act,” Captain Kurt Worboys of the Detroit Police Department told ABC 10.
After a college career at Ball State, Eddins signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and stayed with the team, mostly on the practice squad, for two years. He later played in the Canadian Football League.
R.I.P. Too young for such a tragedy. Love to your family?
RIP Eddins… #BuffaLove
Kids, don’t do drugs.
That’s awful. Condolences to his family and Bills nation
We will wait for all the facts to come in but a double murder with the intention of burning the house down fits the profile of a drug related crime.
Lame. Sad.
Man, that’s scary. R.I.P.
sad story
Sad news…I played against him three times as a lineman for University at Buffalo and I remember him being an amazing player. Prayers to his friends and family for this unfortunate event.
RIP kid. prayers for his family.
ricko1112 says:
Dec 21, 2016 6:40 AM
Kids, don’t do drugs.
____________________________________
I had the same thought as you. And isn’t it telling that you have so many thumbs down for your comment?
Drug use in this country is beyond an epidemic.
It’s a shame that this young guy and “another man” were killed. But will it surprise anyone if drugs are part or all of the reason they were killed?
And is it our fault to think that way, or have we become so conditioned to hearing about young people murdered involving drugs that it’s just natural to think they are involved in this case?
It’s just like when I hear of a young person dying in a car accident. My first thought now is always that texting was probably the cause. That’s because I drive for a living and I see on a daily basis that texting and driving is the single biggest reason for near accidents and accidents. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t see someone texting and driving either drive erratically, or almost causing an accident.
In spite of all the fantastic things humans have done, I really believe that humans are among the dumbest animals on this planet. We put ourselves at risk more than any other creature on the planet. And then more often than not, we make excuses or try to put the blame elsewhere for our own stupidity.
It’s a shame these two people are dead. Hopefully they’ll catch whoever did it and give them the same end that these two got.
fastenyourseatbelts73 says:
Dec 21, 2016 8:23 AM
– – – – – – . – – –
Really? I don’t want to say your lieing, but…
As a fan of a team in the MWC, I don’t remember Boise State ever playing the University of Buffalo, and certainly not 3 times in a 4 year period.
And is the “73” in your name the year you were born?
RIP Rob Eddins. Regardless of the events leading up to his death, this is a terrible story.
Sorry to hear about this. Tragic when a human life is lost. I wonder how many of America’s other problems would be reduced if the drug problem were reduced? But yet it seems the push is to keep legalizing drugs. I don’t get it.
R.I.P young man.
dmca12 says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:47 AM
–
In 2014 about 70000 died from all manner of overdose of both legal and illegal drugs. That is a tiny drop in the bucket compared to the 2 leading causes, heart disease and cancer. The remaining causes combined don’t come close to equaling heart disease. (CDC). I understand that the numbers may have grown but they are nowhere near the number of deaths preventable by diet and exercise.
Start with heart disease, #1 killer, and make high fat foods illegal.
Next, let’s make alcohol illegal, kills more than drug not to mention the millions or billions it costs in treatment, lost productivity, destroyed families etc. I think they tried that once, remind us how that worked out. Nearly 88,0009 people (approximately 62,000 men and 26,000 women) die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the fourth leading preventable cause of death in the United States.10
In 2014, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities accounted for 9,967 deaths (31 percent of overall driving fatalities).
Now let’s get cell phones out of the cars.
Starting to see the problem with your anti drug stance?
Some people abuse, some don’t. It’s not the item, it’s the person. Legalizing only affects one group, illegal dealers. We’ve been at the War on Drugs for over a 1/4 century with results that can only be described as abysmal.
maestro1899 says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:44 AM
________________________________
That is because it was Ball State, not Boise State, please follow along.
Apologize to the person you just accused of lying and then move on.
73 was my number…
Lemmy Aksyadis
The problem with drugs is they warp a person’s mind. When a person kills their brain with drugs, it sets off a chain of events that is really sad. You will never understand unless you’ve seen a family torn apart because a person becomes a slave to drugs. It is the saddest thing there is.