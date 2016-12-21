Former Bills linebacker Robert Eddins killed

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2016, 5:55 AM EST

Former Bills linebacker Robert Eddins was found murdered in a home in Detroit on Tuesday night. He was 28.

Police have confirmed that Eddins and another man found in the home were shot several times. The perpetrator may have attempted to set the home on fire afterward.

“The gas was on from the stove, somebody left on, the pilots were not lit, so it looks like it was an intentional act,” Captain Kurt Worboys of the Detroit Police Department told ABC 10.

After a college career at Ball State, Eddins signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and stayed with the team, mostly on the practice squad, for two years. He later played in the Canadian Football League.