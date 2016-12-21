Ha Ha Clinton-Dix named NFC defensive player of the week

It’s been quite a week for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
A day after being named to his first Pro Bowl, the Packers safety was named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in last week’s win over the Bears.
Clinton-Dix had interceptions of Matt Barkley on back-to-back series, his second two-pick game of the season.
His five interceptions are tied with Landon Collins for most in the league by a safety.
I would have expected Ha Ha Dix to be the security guard of the week award winner.
He is the lone bright spot in our secondary this year. And Casey Heyward is leading the league in int’s. Can’t believe we let that guy go.
He’s developed into quite the player and he will get better yet.
I admit – I was hoping for more of a hitter when the Packers selected him but he’s been very solid. Best safety since Nick Collins for the Packers and I think he could be as good as Nick when it’s all over.
It would be interesting to see which teams have the most players who have played against them the prior week, get player of the week afterward. The Bears have to be right up there.
There was a 4 week stretch where the NFC offensive player of the week played the Packers D.
It’s what’s caused the hole they’re in now.
Good for him, last time I heard from him he was getting run over by Gronk…..
I also wanted them to keep Heyward, very badly, but that’s about all I can agree with. Morgan Burnett is extremely solid and having CB1, CB2, and CB3 all out injured at once, for several weeks, would cause any team’s secondary to struggle.
While injuries are not to be used as an excuse, we can’t accurately gauge how good or how bad the secondary is with the top three corners out for extended time. Since 2 and 3 have been back the secondary has played much better (with the exception of Damarious Randall vs the Bears).
Unfortunately, I think Sam Shields’ career may be over. He’s had too many concussions, too close together, taking too long to clear. If he is done, I hope it’s by his choice.
Packers only played Pats in 2014 where the Packers won and in the pre-season last year. Packers won.
Regale us with this tale of Gronk running over Ha Ha. We’re all ears.
Acutally, that DID happen. Lambeau Field, Gronk caught a short pass over the middle and ran into (not over) Ha Ha a couple yards later. They bounced apart and Gronk made a few more yards.
As a Packer fan, it pains me to admit it, but it did happen.
Good part is, uh………….SCOREBOARD
Well deserved
Morgan Burnett is extremely solid…..
What game are you watching?
Burnett has 2 ints this year… which is 1 more than he had IN THE LAST 3 SEASONS!
He’s another average peice of a painfully average defense which has been holding the Packers back since 2011.