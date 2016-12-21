Ha Ha Clinton-Dix named NFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 9:48 AM EST

It’s been quite a week for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

A day after being named to his first Pro Bowl, the Packers safety was named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in last week’s win over the Bears.

Clinton-Dix had interceptions of Matt Barkley on back-to-back series, his second two-pick game of the season.

His five interceptions are tied with Landon Collins for most in the league by a safety.