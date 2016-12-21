Hue Jackson “very comfortable” about the future

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 7:05 PM EST

As the Browns stand 120 minutes away from matching the 2008 Lions with the worst season in NFL history, coach Hue Jackson continues to be optimistic. Somehow.

Asked about the discomfort associated with entering the offseason amid an unsettled quarterback situation, Jackson opted to answer with a broader brush.

“I am not uncomfortable,” Jackson told reporters. “I know you like to have those answers, but this is just where we are. I am not going to be uncomfortable on anything. I feel very comfortable about the future.

“Now, at [the quarterback] position, we have to get it right. Do not get me wrong about that. I am not saying that we have it right. I am not saying that the person that will lead our team as we move forward is on our team. We are going to find that out. We have two more games to determine that, but I do know that eventually we will have a quarterback here that we all feel good about, that can win for us and that can do the things that we want to do to win football games, that we need to do to win football games. I am comfortable about that.”

Jackson’s comfort with the future of the quarterback position implies that he will be part of the team’s future. He has said he will be. His boss, executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown, has said Jackson will be. Ownership hasn’t, and ownership likely won’t until they assess the overall damage wrought by 0-16, if 0-16 happens.

If Jackson returns, he could have plenty of options at quarterback, not only in the draft but via the free agency or trade markets. As to the options currently on the roster, the end of the road could be coming for veterans Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown, with rookie Cody Kessler possibly the only one who factors into the short-term, and perhaps long-term, plans.