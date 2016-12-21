Jamaal Charles won’t return this season

The Chiefs have designated linebacker Justin March-Lillard to return from their injured-reserve list.
Because only one player per team can return from IR each season, that means running back Jamaal Charles is done for the season. Charles hasn’t played since October but NFL Network had reported earlier this month that Charles could return for the postseason.
Charles had arthroscopic knee surgery in November.
March-Lillard is now eligible to return to practice with the intent of eventually being activated. An undrafted rookie in 2015, he missed his rookie season due to a knee injury but had earned a starting job this season before breaking a bone in his hand in October and having surgery.
March-Lillard started all five games he played before the injury.
Sadly he maybe done.
Hello, this guy is done! Cry your tears and say goodbye. KC has been a better team without him.
I remember when all the fantasy experts told me in July he would be back for week one and would get all carries and goal line work. Then he played like half a game the whole season and I wasted a second round pick.
That sucks. True chiefs/jamall fan here. Super disappointed.
They haven’t been truthful about Charles’ injury, he was done a long time ago.
March-Lillard is a beast. Chiefs are lucky to get a thumper back.
I think him and AP will be playing next year and will be productive on new teams in reduce roles
bazookajoeflacco says:
Dec 21, 2016 7:27 PM
These “experts” are lucky to be right 50% of the time at best.
So much for the storybook ending. Anyway. GO CHIEFS!
Oh yea. BTW. Can we get ride of injury reserve all together. Their $$$ still counts under the salary cap.