Jamaal Charles won’t return this season

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 21, 2016, 7:09 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Running back Jamaal Charles #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks at the scoreboard on a official review at Arrowhead Stadium during the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints on October 23, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chiefs have designated linebacker Justin March-Lillard to return from their injured-reserve list.

Because only one player per team can return from IR each season, that means running back Jamaal Charles is done for the season. Charles hasn’t played since October but NFL Network had reported earlier this month that Charles could return for the postseason.

Charles had arthroscopic knee surgery in November.

March-Lillard is now eligible to return to practice with the intent of eventually being activated. An undrafted rookie in 2015, he missed his rookie season due to a knee injury but had earned a starting job this season before breaking a bone in his hand in October and having surgery.

March-Lillard started all five games he played before the injury.

  1. aliveguy24 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:14 PM

    Sadly he maybe done.

  2. bigbroncomama says: Dec 21, 2016 7:15 PM

    Hello, this guy is done! Cry your tears and say goodbye. KC has been a better team without him.

  3. bazookajoeflacco says: Dec 21, 2016 7:27 PM

    I remember when all the fantasy experts told me in July he would be back for week one and would get all carries and goal line work. Then he played like half a game the whole season and I wasted a second round pick.

  4. kcflake says: Dec 21, 2016 7:30 PM

    That sucks. True chiefs/jamall fan here. Super disappointed.

  5. joetoronto says: Dec 21, 2016 7:33 PM

    They haven’t been truthful about Charles’ injury, he was done a long time ago.

  6. brawlkc says: Dec 21, 2016 7:39 PM

    March-Lillard is a beast. Chiefs are lucky to get a thumper back.

  7. dlc1224 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:58 PM

    I think him and AP will be playing next year and will be productive on new teams in reduce roles

  8. aljack88 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:04 PM

    These “experts” are lucky to be right 50% of the time at best.

  9. primemundo says: Dec 21, 2016 8:06 PM

    So much for the storybook ending. Anyway. GO CHIEFS!

  10. primemundo says: Dec 21, 2016 8:25 PM

    Oh yea. BTW. Can we get ride of injury reserve all together. Their $$$ still counts under the salary cap.

