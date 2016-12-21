Jamaal Charles won’t return this season

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 21, 2016, 7:09 PM EST

The Chiefs have designated linebacker Justin March-Lillard to return from their injured-reserve list.

Because only one player per team can return from IR each season, that means running back Jamaal Charles is done for the season. Charles hasn’t played since October but NFL Network had reported earlier this month that Charles could return for the postseason.

Charles had arthroscopic knee surgery in November.

March-Lillard is now eligible to return to practice with the intent of eventually being activated. An undrafted rookie in 2015, he missed his rookie season due to a knee injury but had earned a starting job this season before breaking a bone in his hand in October and having surgery.

March-Lillard started all five games he played before the injury.