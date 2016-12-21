Janoris Jenkins questionable for Thursday night

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 2:41 PM EST

When word broke that cornerback Janoris Jenkins was undergoing tests to rule out internal injuries after taking a knee to the back in last Sunday’s victory over the Lions, it seemed like it might be a long shot for him to play against the Eagles on Thursday night.

The tests came back with good news, however, and Jenkins was able to take part in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It is just a bruise, man,” Jenkins said after Tuesday’s practice. “That is what it is. … I’m feeling good. I’m feeling alright.”

He’s been listed as questionable for the game, which will leave official word on his status for the game until 90 minutes before kickoff on Thursday night. Linebacker Jonathan Casillas is also listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Safety Nat Berhe, who is in the concussion protocol, has been ruled out along with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.