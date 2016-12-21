Jets announce Bryce Petty is good to go this week

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2016, 1:35 PM EST

Jets quarterback Bryce Petty will again be the starter on Saturday against the Patriots.

Coach Todd Bowles confirmed today that Petty was a full participant in practice and will start this week. He had to leave last week’s game against the Dolphins after suffering a chest injury, but that injury proved not to be serious.

The only question Bowles said he hasn’t decided the answer to is whether the Jets will dress three quarterbacks. Ryan Fitzpatrick will back Petty up, but rookie Christian Hackenberg might suit up as the third quarterback, just in case Petty and Fitzpatrick both go down.

The 4-10 Jets have tried Fitzpatrick, Petty and Geno Smith at various times this season and failed to find much success with any of them. There’s a good chance the 2017 starter isn’t currently on the roster, but the Jets want to see as much of Petty as they can to get an idea of whether he has a chance to be the franchise quarterback in the future.