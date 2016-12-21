Jets announce Bryce Petty is good to go this week

Jets quarterback Bryce Petty will again be the starter on Saturday against the Patriots.
Coach Todd Bowles confirmed today that Petty was a full participant in practice and will start this week. He had to leave last week’s game against the Dolphins after suffering a chest injury, but that injury proved not to be serious.
The only question Bowles said he hasn’t decided the answer to is whether the Jets will dress three quarterbacks. Ryan Fitzpatrick will back Petty up, but rookie Christian Hackenberg might suit up as the third quarterback, just in case Petty and Fitzpatrick both go down.
The 4-10 Jets have tried Fitzpatrick, Petty and Geno Smith at various times this season and failed to find much success with any of them. There’s a good chance the 2017 starter isn’t currently on the roster, but the Jets want to see as much of Petty as they can to get an idea of whether he has a chance to be the franchise quarterback in the future.
the kid’s stats weren’t all that impressive against the fins but he showed some nice growth from the prior week in terms of pre snap reads and gong through his progressions.
his deep accuracy needs work but it will hopefully improve as he gets more reps in practice with the ones. the fact marshall doesn’t seem to be fighting for the ball isn’t really helping either.
petty is far from a lock but he has shown some signs he can have success in the league. whether it’s as a backup or a mid-range starter depends on whether he can continue to grow from his mistakes.
This kids problems can be fixed with more reps and game experience and that’s a good sign for the Jets. I don’t think he’s won the right to start next year but he definitely deserves an opportunity to compete for the job next year and the team, besides the Fitz groupies have been playing hard for him. The last two weeks has shown me that Mike Maccagnan isn’t the problem with the Jets. Brandon Shell, Robby Anderson, Leonard Williams, Bryce Petty, Darron Lee who goes through growing pains a lot but is showing leadership and improvement every week, Charone Peake, Juston Burris, and Darryl Morris were all good pick ups/draft picks and has given the Jets a solid nucleus. The problem is Bowles, why weren’t these guys playing all year? They’ve all outplayed the previous starters.
I would also like to ask Mr bowles why Buster Skrine is starting over Marcus Williams. Marcus Williams is the best corner on the team.
Hopefully Petty has the same success Chad had in his first start in cheaterville – Marcia and Belicheat were crying all night. without the stolen film it would have been 40-7 instead of 30-17
Petty is a good solid QB. It’s probably not easy to be thrown into the Jets’ fiasco right now, but Petty is doing well with the things he can control.
Dude – You’re a deluded Jets fan. Williams and Lee look good but the truth is the Dolphins absolutely killed the Jets and Petty was lucky that he didn’t end up in the intensive care ward. The Jets have regressed badly this season.
Mike Mcagnan isn’t the issue, it’s Woody Johnson making Bowles only have to report to himself instead of the GM like it should be.
Jet fans are wasting their time. For one they finally just realized you cant BS the QB position and win (I think). Two they have no idea what a quality QB looks like.
This is aside from the fact that them and their fans have the biggest inferiority complex I have ever seen when it comes to the Patriots and to a lesser extent the giants, and be coerced into making dumb decisions by Belichicks moves.
The Jets are and always will be a joke.
That was one of the most wicked hits – legal or otherwise – that I’ve seen a QB take in a couple of decades. It’s amazing he’s not in ICU much less slated to play. The O-Linemen who allowed that to happen to him should have been cut.
Dude what are you saying, we got blown out yeah but most of the guys I listed graded out high in that game Brandon Shell allowed the strip sack but he didn’t allow a single pressure after that in pass protection, for a guy who was mostly a run blocker in college that’s pretty impressive especially against the Miami defensive line. Robby Anderson torched the Miami secondary that game as well. Juston Burris has been impressive for two weeks in a row he gave up a long touchdown but he’s a 4th round rookie and followed it up with an INT, and Darryl Morris has been playing well since the first New England game. And if the team regressed that falls on Bowles so please, before you chirp you might want to actually pay attention to the Jets.
