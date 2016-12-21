Jimmy Smith not at Ravens practice

The Ravens got a slim victory against the Eagles last weekend without the help of cornerback Jimmy Smith, who missed the game with an ankle injury.
There’s been no shortage of discussion of Philly’s shortcomings at wide receiver this season, something that made the prospect of playing without Smith less daunting than it might have been in other circumstances. Circumstances like facing the Steelers with Antonio Brown catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger, for instance.
That’s this week’s opponent for the Ravens and Smith may not be back in action. Smith did not take part in Wednesday’s practice, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in obvious doubt.
The Ravens defense did a good job against the Steelers in the first matchup of the season, limiting them to 277 yards of offense in a 21-14 victory. Sluggish offensive outings for Pittsburgh have been a frequent occurrence in their games in recent seasons, although Roethlisberger threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns against Baltimore in 2014 when Smith was out of action.
#MadeOfGlass
Just another Ozzie bust.
A must win for both teams. I think we can all agree that we wouldn’t want it any other way.
Just means someone else will be looking at the back of AB’s jersey allllllll game!!!
The Steelers haven’t beaten Baltimore since 2014. Even in a five win season last year the Ravens still swept Pittsburgh after beating them again in the 2014 playoffs. Just a little perspective of what has happened since that 6td Roethlisberger game.
Given the way Tavon Young has been playing, I am not as worried as I should be about Jimmy Smith’s absence.
You cannot ask for a better matchup with severe implications. Merry Christmas!
This game is a classic. It does not matter what the records are these two teams love to hate each other.
Steelers are 1-6 in their last 7 against the Ravens. Not really much of a rivalry at this point.
It’s very much a rivalry, no matter what’s happened recently. The Steelers make me nervous every time we play them. Sunday will be tough.
Can the Ravens make it 4 in a row over the Steelers? I think the streak ends in Pittsburgh this weekend, along with the Ravens playoff hopes.