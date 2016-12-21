Jimmy Smith not at Ravens practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 1:01 PM EST

The Ravens got a slim victory against the Eagles last weekend without the help of cornerback Jimmy Smith, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

There’s been no shortage of discussion of Philly’s shortcomings at wide receiver this season, something that made the prospect of playing without Smith less daunting than it might have been in other circumstances. Circumstances like facing the Steelers with Antonio Brown catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger, for instance.

That’s this week’s opponent for the Ravens and Smith may not be back in action. Smith did not take part in Wednesday’s practice, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in obvious doubt.

The Ravens defense did a good job against the Steelers in the first matchup of the season, limiting them to 277 yards of offense in a 21-14 victory. Sluggish offensive outings for Pittsburgh have been a frequent occurrence in their games in recent seasons, although Roethlisberger threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns against Baltimore in 2014 when Smith was out of action.