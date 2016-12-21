 Skip to content

Jimmy Smith not at Ravens practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 1:01 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots is unable to catch a pass during the first half as he is defended by Jimmy Smith #22 of the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Ravens got a slim victory against the Eagles last weekend without the help of cornerback Jimmy Smith, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

There’s been no shortage of discussion of Philly’s shortcomings at wide receiver this season, something that made the prospect of playing without Smith less daunting than it might have been in other circumstances. Circumstances like facing the Steelers with Antonio Brown catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger, for instance.

That’s this week’s opponent for the Ravens and Smith may not be back in action. Smith did not take part in Wednesday’s practice, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in obvious doubt.

The Ravens defense did a good job against the Steelers in the first matchup of the season, limiting them to 277 yards of offense in a 21-14 victory. Sluggish offensive outings for Pittsburgh have been a frequent occurrence in their games in recent seasons, although Roethlisberger threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns against Baltimore in 2014 when Smith was out of action.

9 Responses to “Jimmy Smith not at Ravens practice”
  1. 1971cuda says: Dec 21, 2016 1:08 PM

    #MadeOfGlass
    Just another Ozzie bust.

  2. stillers213 says: Dec 21, 2016 1:15 PM

    A must win for both teams. I think we can all agree that we wouldn’t want it any other way.

  3. bettis3636 says: Dec 21, 2016 1:24 PM

    Just means someone else will be looking at the back of AB’s jersey allllllll game!!!

  4. jakec4 says: Dec 21, 2016 1:25 PM

    The Steelers haven’t beaten Baltimore since 2014. Even in a five win season last year the Ravens still swept Pittsburgh after beating them again in the 2014 playoffs. Just a little perspective of what has happened since that 6td Roethlisberger game.

  5. clipper222 says: Dec 21, 2016 1:40 PM

    Given the way Tavon Young has been playing, I am not as worried as I should be about Jimmy Smith’s absence.

    You cannot ask for a better matchup with severe implications. Merry Christmas!

  6. troy43mvp says: Dec 21, 2016 1:48 PM

    This game is a classic. It does not matter what the records are these two teams love to hate each other.

  7. flaccodelic says: Dec 21, 2016 2:13 PM

    Steelers are 1-6 in their last 7 against the Ravens. Not really much of a rivalry at this point.

  8. ralphtherealravenfan says: Dec 21, 2016 2:29 PM

    It’s very much a rivalry, no matter what’s happened recently. The Steelers make me nervous every time we play them. Sunday will be tough.

  9. bobthebillsfan says: Dec 21, 2016 3:22 PM

    Can the Ravens make it 4 in a row over the Steelers? I think the streak ends in Pittsburgh this weekend, along with the Ravens playoff hopes.

