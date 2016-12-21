Jon Gruden: Right now, I have no intentions of coaching

Recent NFL head coaching searches have seen a great number of names get bandied about as potential hires and many of them change from year to year.
There are some perennial names, however, and former Raiders and Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden is high on the list of them. Gruden, who is now the color commentator for Monday Night Football on ESPN, is often mentioned as a possible target, but has not taken a job since parting ways with the Buccaneers after the 2008 season.
During an appearance on ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Wednesday, Gruden said he doesn’t intend to end that streak that this offseason either.
“I’m very happy doing what I’m doing,” Gruden said. “My full attention and focus is on Cowboys-Lions, I cannot wait for our final Monday night game. There’s a lot of chips on the table. Right now, I have no intentions of coaching. I really enjoy what I’m doing and feel like I’m really close to the fire. I’m getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I’m doing.”
Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported this week that Gruden is a “focal point” in the Rams’ coaching search and that Gruden would want full personnel authority to be part of the plan to consider returning to the sideline. Getting that could change Gruden’s intentions, but, for now, he’s set to remain in the broadcasting booth.
PLEASE go back to coaching so I don’t have to listen to the non-sense on Monday Night Football
Gruden’s two phrase negotiating tactic.
“I wouldn’t say no to coaching again.”
“I’m happy at ESPN.”
I don’t see Jon Gruden returning to coaching in the NFL. He has a very good TV gig right now with ESPN MNF and has been out of coaching now for 8 years. Same thing with Tony Dungy and Bill Cowher…I don’t know why these names always get mentioned each year for potential coaching jobs when they all have very good TV gigs and seem to enjoy their TV work. Once you are out of coaching for a few years, it’s very difficult to come back and be successful at such a high level.
Thanks for the Super Bowl, Jon!
“Right now, I have no interest in Coaching”
Is code for : I will need lots of money and control of football operations.
The currency of that statement expires on Tue, Dec 27, the day after the last MNF game.
The ‘rotating retread’ practice in the NFL baffles me… and it’s usually the teams that continue to struggle while doing it.
Chucky doesn’t have a stellar HC record. Yes, he won a Super Bowl… but with a team he didn’t build.
Chuck is .540… overall
Fisher is .512… overall
Why? What more do they really get outa Chucky?
Rams need to STOP THE MADNESS.
I love Jon Gruden’s commentary on games. I could listen to him read off ingredients to me..Way better than that buffoon collinsworth
I heard he was hanging around Nick Saban looking for advice…
You inherited a SB-worthy team and rode it into the ground. You no longer have the chops to coach, so stop acting like you do.
why do teams continue to pursue him as a coaching candidate? I don’t see what he has to offer, except for a super bowl trophy won on the back of Tony Dungy’s work in Tampa Bay and his intimate knowledge of the Raiders.
Without that perfect storm of coincidence, there is no way he would have won a super bowl.
Gruden is only interested if the team has a super bowl caliber roster that someone else has built up.
worked for Dick Vermeil……
The team Dungy couldn’t get over the hump. Dungy needed Peyton Manning to win a single SB.
Oh and Gruden ended up playing the team he built in Oakland after being traded to the Bucs. He smoked Callahan badly because Callahan wasn’t smart enough to change the terminology and sets the offense used – allowing Gruden to set the perfect defense for each play.
Why this demand for Gruden?
Chuckie is a slighty above 500 coach, he won a SB with Dungy’s team, Chuckie is one notch ahead of Jeff Fisher.
Enough already.
———
I’m no Gruden fan but you must not realize who use to coach the team he did beat in the Super Bowl. The only NFL coach that won a Super Bowl that I didn’t think much of was Barry Switzer. Opps. That’s not entirely accurate because there is also Mike Ditka. Ditka was a bozo of a HC.
Listen, you can hear the “ghosts of NFL past”, Nick Saban and Bobby Petrino, in the background laughing.
Gruden could call MNF for another 20 years. He’s making 6.5 million. Why coach for a few years?
As soon as he says, “right now”, he has left the door wide open.
If they offer him enough George Washingtons, he will come back.
———————–
Well, at least somebody did, since Dungy couldn’t.
The Buffalo job will be opening up soon.
Rex and Rob took a top 5 D and totally screwed it up, just like Rex did in NY. Get rid of those 2 buffoons, get a QB who can actually throw the ball (make Tyrod a receiver), replace the GM with someone who won’t give away the farm on a Sammy Watkins and Buffalo could be a decent team.
That’s a much better situation than L.A. They’re stuck with their #1 overall QB bust and a bunch of quitters.
He’s as good as gone. As soon as they tell him he can have everything he wants he bolts!
The TV gig is easy and no doubt pays him at least several hundred thousand a year.
Head coaching gigs are a grind that require 90-100+ hours a week to be successful. Gruden’s already made his fortune, he doesn’t need NFL money. His TV pay is certainly enough to cover his yearly expenses and house taxes etc, why go back to beating yourself into the ground coaching?
Its been almost 10 years hes never coming back. Nor is Cowher.
I wish he would, I’m getting a little tired of his persistent over-the-top eulogizing of almost every player and coach he mentions in his commentating.
But, surprising to me at least, was learning that his career was only .540 (seemed more successful than that at the time). So I doubt anyone would be seriously interested except of course the Rams or Jags right now – and if I was their owners/GMs I’d have Coughlin in for a 3-5yr spell.
Who’d choose to work 21 hours a day if they had other options? A crazy person? Someone who likes the smell of sweaty socks? A guy who’s decided he’s seen his own family enough already?
Gruden did little after that first year and was canned by the Bucs. Based on his record, his coaching abilities are overrated.
Please. The guy hasn’t coached in ages. Other than Vermeil, I can’t think of another coach that left the game for a decade and had any success in a comeback. Even at that, it took him several awful years before he found his coaching legs again. In this day and age, he would never had been given this kind of latitude. In 2016 coaches who have back to back losing seasons don’t come back for a third (unless their name is Jeff Fisher).
I sure like that Stan Kroenke guy……and that Jared Goff guy, too….
~Jon Gruden
Money talks…
Jon Gruden makes a reported $6.5 to $7 million with ESPN right now.
If the Rams double that and give Chucky personnel control, that might be more than enough to get Jon out of the booth and on the sidelines once more.
In truth, Gruden took two teams to the SB that year. His new team, the Bucs and his old team, the Raiders. He was a fine coach.
This has to be deflating news for Raider Nation who, for every year since Gruden was “fired” and traded by Al Davis to the Bucs, claims that Jon has told a friend of a friend of a friend that he is coming back to the Raiders. Since Gruden left Oakland, the Raiders have had 9 head coaches.
ricko1112 says:
Dec 21, 2016 10:51 AM
The Buffalo job will be opening up soon.
Rex and Rob took a top 5 D and totally screwed it up, just like Rex did in NY. Get rid of those 2 buffoons, get a QB who can actually throw the ball (make Tyrod a receiver), replace the GM with someone who won’t give away the farm on a Sammy Watkins and Buffalo could be a decent team.
That’s a much better situation than L.A. They’re stuck with their #1 overall QB bust and a bunch of quitters.
—————————————————
Buffalo is Buffalo, LA is SoCal. Ergo, there is nothing that could make Buffalo a “better situation than L.A.”
Did you all forget that he’s a mediocre coach?
The TV gig is easy and no doubt pays him at least several hundred thousand a year.
—————————————————————–
Gruden is paid over $6M/year by ESPN.
Neither does his brother.
Stan – Offer an extra $10M a year on top of his current salary and see if he’s still disinterested.
He gets drunk and turns into John Wayne during the broadcast. Turico hated it. Took away the scotch before he started calling everyone Cowboy.
The Rams would be the perfect fit for Gruden. The owner is completely hands off, and would probably give Gruden full control over everything. Even if they don’t win, Gruden would generate a ton of excitement. I would offer Gruden $75 million for five years.
Maybe the Rams should hire Tony Dungy first so he can build the team and have it ready for Gruden to take all the credit.
His own teams with the Bucs were boring and ineffective, and brought in such beautiful human beings as Jerramy Stevens.
Word among players was that he was two-faced and would lie as needed to get players to cooperate. Rams can do much much better.
He gets drunk and turns into John Wayne during the broadcast. Turico hated it. Took away the scotch before he started calling everyone Cowboy.
_____________________________________
Back in it’s glory days, I went to a MNF game and sat behind Howard, Dandy Don and Frank. Howard was a “brown bagger” and kept chugging sips out his scotch sack. By the 4 quarter, he was noticeably impaired.
qbarrel says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:19 AM
Please. The guy hasn’t coached in ages. Other than Vermeil, I can’t think of another coach that left the game for a decade and had any success in a comeback. Even at that, it took him several awful years before he found his coaching legs again. In this day and age, he would never had been given this kind of latitude. In 2016 coaches who have back to back losing seasons don’t come back for a third (unless their name is Jeff Fisher).
**************************
You are 100% correct. But, and this is a big but, Gruden has been grinding tape on all 32 teams for the last 10 years. He knows more about what every team is doing and what every assistant coach is doing too. He could probably put together a great coaching staff full of no-name guys that have jumped off the tape at him. Plus, he’s talked openly to all these coaches because they didn’t have to worry about giving any secrets away. I would say Gruden is more prepared than any coach in history to take over a job. He’s also studied all the current players, so he’d be in position to work closely with pro personnel staff. Gruden was born to coach. He hasn’t been grinding all that tape because he has to. He’s doing it because he loves to. Nobody has more passion than Jon Gruden. This is a no-brainer.
Please stay in the booth. It’s one less game covered by Chris Myers and Ronde Barber.
HE’S GOING to green bay……….that way there will be food left, instead of mcarthy eating it all.
……it’s gonna be mighty enticing if Khan offers him a ton of money to take over the talent rich Jaguars. It’s almost a identical situation he was handed to in Tampa Bay. The Bucs had the talent but not the leader. If Gruden would take the Jags to the Super Bowl he would be a god….and we all know Jon has a big ego….I would like to it happen…..
With an annual salary of around $6.5 to $7 million per year with ESPN, Rams brass will likely need to double that to get Gruden even looking at L.A.
Add in personnel power (like Fisher reportedly had with the roster in terms of drafting, player signing, etc.) may make the gig more intriguing for Chucky.
But, for the kind of coin Gruden is making with ESPN (and far less stress, mind you) Jon may be more than happy to sit in the booth.
please, please, please coach again …
I’m tired of trying to watch MNF without audio …
Good cause it’s passed you up anyway.
Spider 2y banana
Who would want to coach the Rams. Usually when you take over a terrible team you have great draft picks to begin building with or maybe a stud young QB. They have neither for a few years.
I would still love it if he came to Green Bay and replaced McMoron.
Gruden was a good coach, for those who think he won with “Dungy’s team.” He built Oakland into a SB team.
That being said, who knows how he would do having been away from the sidelines for so long. I’d be skeptical of taking such a risk after investing so much money into a huge move and new stadium. If you’re going to overpay, I’d go after Sean Payton or make Harbaugh an offer he couldn’t refuse.
I sure like that Stan Kroenke guy……and that Jared Goff guy, too….
~Jon Gruden
=================================
Or…
“Let me tell you about THIS guy, #12, Aaron Rodgers.”
It’d be unbelievable if he coached again. He’d build an unbelievable team and have unbelievable success!
There’s a difference between Dick Vermeil and Jon Gruden. Vermeil built teams. And won with them.
Gruden inherited teams. Granted, he won with them but he didn’t do the building of a roster. And the Rams need that in addition to good on the field management. As such, he’s really not fit for the Rams job. But they may be interested in him because of the “name” factor – the same way Cowher’s name always comes up. because of the new stadium project and whatnot. But he (and Cowher for that matter) have been out for so long now that it really is inconceivable to see him in a HC role again.
I can’t imagine why an ex-coach who has settled into one of the best TV gigs there is would want to go back to the grind.
Please stop bringing up this guy every time a coaching opening comes up ……I’m so tired of him..
Your just feeding his ego he isn’t going to coach again
—————————
You forgot to mention that the team he beat in the Super Bowl is the one he was just head coaching the year before. It’s easier to beat a team you know that well, strengths, weaknesses, player tendencies and so on.
“Right now, I have no intention of coaching…unless the Indy job opens up”
Gruden isn’t going to waste time trying coach a bad team like the Jags or Rams. He wants a star QB so he can actually win games in his first year. If Pagano (and Grigson) gets canned, Gruden will want an interview with Irsay for Full Control and will likely get the job.
You no longer have the chops to coach, so stop acting like you do.
—————————————————–
Are you an imbecile? He said he didn’t want to coach. How is that acting like he does?
Gruden is a great coach looks like the haters have overtakin this article
———————————————————
So no one wants to give him credit for the team he won with and no one wants to give him any credit for the team he beat………..which he left and helped build.
Welcome to uh-murica, 2016.
I love how you all give credit to Tony Dungy for building the Buccaneers team that Gruden won with. But you don’t give Gruden credit for building the Raiders team that he defeated in the Super Bowl. Clearly he knows how to build a team.
i enjoy watching Jon commentating on MNF. wish him the best of luck!
those of you saying he spoke of the nonsense stuff, obviously, you think you’re better than he is somehow…NOT! That’s the reality.
Sitting at your keyboard and typing your nonsense doesn’t make you a bit smarter!
Gruden quote of the night last Monday……’That is why he is the reigning National Football League MVP.’ I thought I was in the twilight zone……Newton was celebrating on the sidelines, Gruden was talking up Newton for the HOF……and the game had next to zero meaning. The team you thought was gonna show up to play didn’t, the team out of it you thought would airmail it…didn’t. But Gruden kept on being Gruden…..the guy could make a speed bump into a mountain the moment you clap your hands and wake him from a deep sleep.
Hmmm he was the only Raiders coach that sniffed the Superbowl in the past 15-odd years, maybe that’s why people think that he’s a good coach?
If it were’t for the incorrectly called tuck rule one year in the playoffs, and Tony Siragusa body-slamming Gannon another year in the playoffs, he very likely woulda got them to the Super Bowl and possibly won.
Gruden is as good a coach as there is, but in order to win, you need great players. That’s exactly why Gruden couldn’t keep it going in Tampa. He didn’t have a great scouting department. That’s exactly why he wants full control over personnel the next time. He’ll hire the scouts. Even the best coaches can’t win without great players. Gruden is one of a small handful of coaches who have won super bowls without a Hall of Fame QB.
“He said he didn’t want to coach. How is that acting like he does?”
No, he said he has no intention of coaching at this time. There’s a difference…his statement implies that he thinks he can coach, when in fact he can’t. Are you an imbecile?
Premier coaches get their say over personnel and he certainly is a premier coach. If Chip “frat boy” Kelley can get full personnel control, straight out of college, with no NFL experience, then someone who has been so in tune with the pulse of the NFL certainly deserves that consideration. Only problem is if the Rams GM is ready to swallow his pride and be a virtual figurehead or waterboy for Gruden would be tough to swallow. LOL
The fact that he won a Super Bowl makes him think he can demand “full personnel authority” in whatever position that he might consider. Maybe he can demand it. Or at least feel comfortable in turning down any job that won’t offer it.
MNF is a good gig. Pays him plenty….maybe not as much as he could make as a head coach, but with a lot less time commitment and stress. The Rams can always offer the job to Dick Vermeil again. He may be old, but he must be getting pretty bored by now. Time to get back into the trenches, Dick?
Gruden enjoys the attention of having his name mentioned for every vacancy. It strokes his ego. If he takes an HC position that will stop.
No way he ever coaches again.
Rams need to make run at Sean Payton. He was the guy that got Tony Romo and Drew Bree’s rockin. Knows how to coach QB’s. Defensive staff would need to go, no way he retains Greg Williams, hahaha. But seriously, Sean Payton with Gus Bradley as DC, offensive staff can come from NO. He is a So Cal guy, time to come home.
Gruden enjoys the attention of having his name mentioned for every vacancy. It strokes his ego. If he takes an HC position that will stop.
No way he ever coaches again.
_______________________________________
Until he is dropped by cash poor ESPN and nobody else picks him up for the same bank.
I love Jon Gruden’s commentary on games. I could listen to him read off ingredients to me..Way better than that buffoon collinsworth
We’re all entitled to our opinions, but I cannot stand listening to Gruden broadcast. He may have some great takes, but his inflection and the “that guy right there” over and over and over again irks the %$#@ out of everyone I know who watches.
Collinsworth is light years better. He teaches you how to watch all aspects of the game, not just watching the football’s travels around the field during plays. Add the great chemistry he has with Michaels and it’s far and away a much better broadcast.
Gruden is right where he belongs. I love his shows and commentary. He’s the perfect replacement of Madden…and frankly, I think “Gruden Football” should be the next ea game.
Funny, everybody that hates Gruden’s “that guy right there,” loved Madden’s “Boom!” Why is that exactly?
“Gruden is one of a small handful of coaches who have won super bowls without a Hall of Fame QB.”
*************************************************
True, but he is one of the majority who won the Super Bowl with a DOMINATING defense. The Tampa Bay Bucs had a hell of a defense back in that time.
You can win a SB without a superstar QB, but it is almost impossible to win without a dominant defense.
He stinks at evaluating talent, see his love for Johnny Football 🏈
Why is this question ever asked in life in general? I also have no intention of leaving my job CURRENTLY. But you best bet if I get a significantly better offer tomorrow by another company, I would be gone. And so would most other people.
This question every year is a joke.
________________________________________
Are you forgetting the Tuck Rule game??? That rule handed the Patriots that victory or it would have been Gruden’s Raiders that went.
And I only know one thing. That rule sucks and that was a fumble or I’ve never seen one.
Cleveland/ St Louis/L.A./Anaheim/ L.A Rams next HC.
As a RAM hater I think he would be the perfect coach. A lifetime 59-57 record. If you remove his first year with TB, when he took over Tony Dungy’s roster and won, he would be 47-53. Can you say Jeff Fisher!
While he was head coach he never developed a top quarterback and his only claim to fame is his quarterback program on ESPN. He is the perfect self-promoter. Please LA hire him so MNF can be watchable again!!!
The annual “will chucky coach again” article. Boring.
He’s getting paid millions to work far fewer hours than he’s used to. If I were him, I’d be pretty happy too. Only a crazy or stupid person would increase his workload by 3x while taking a potential pay cut.
Plus, he’s great at what he does. Good for Chucky.
Who wants to coach the Rams or the Chargers anyways? They’re both teams with thrifty owners who refuse to sign free agents, and have yes men as GMs. Both teams’ fans have figured it out.
lmh1194 says:
Dec 21, 2016 10:29 AM
I don’t see Jon Gruden returning to coaching in the NFL. He has a very good TV gig right now with ESPN MNF and has been out of coaching now for 8 years. Same thing with Tony Dungy and Bill Cowher…I don’t know why these names always get mentioned each year for potential coaching jobs when they all have very good TV gigs and seem to enjoy their TV work. Once you are out of coaching for a few years, it’s very difficult to come back and be successful at such a high
——-
Gruden’s name is continually mentioned because he was a good coach whose coaching career was cut short, unlike those you mention, Dungy and Cower.
Out of the game too long regardless of manic film review, and overrated as a coach because he inherited a Super Bowl Champion from Tony Dungy. Gruden is smart to keep his seat in the booth.
Gruden is ESPN’s highest paid announcer. $9 Million per year is what was suggested yesterday. Makes sense that’s why Gruden is still in the booth.
I think he’d be a good fit for the Rams IF Sean Payton doesn’t want the job. Harbaugh isn’t leaving Michigan for the LA job and no QB!
Doesn’t this happen every year or two?
Some rumor (or his agent) floats his name. espn feels like they need to extend his contract and/or give him more money to keep him. He then says “I never had an interest in coaching again”.
It would be silly to give up his current gig to coach. Most seem to want him off the air, yet espn keeps him around, much like Fox keeps Buck around when most fans can’t stand him.