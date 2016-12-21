Jon Gruden: Right now, I have no intentions of coaching

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 10:23 AM EST

Recent NFL head coaching searches have seen a great number of names get bandied about as potential hires and many of them change from year to year.

There are some perennial names, however, and former Raiders and Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden is high on the list of them. Gruden, who is now the color commentator for Monday Night Football on ESPN, is often mentioned as a possible target, but has not taken a job since parting ways with the Buccaneers after the 2008 season.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Wednesday, Gruden said he doesn’t intend to end that streak that this offseason either.

“I’m very happy doing what I’m doing,” Gruden said. “My full attention and focus is on Cowboys-Lions, I cannot wait for our final Monday night game. There’s a lot of chips on the table. Right now, I have no intentions of coaching. I really enjoy what I’m doing and feel like I’m really close to the fire. I’m getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I’m doing.”

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported this week that Gruden is a “focal point” in the Rams’ coaching search and that Gruden would want full personnel authority to be part of the plan to consider returning to the sideline. Getting that could change Gruden’s intentions, but, for now, he’s set to remain in the broadcasting booth.