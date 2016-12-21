Julio Jones: You don’t want to do anything to rush back

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 3:50 PM EST

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones practiced for the second straight day on Wednesday, but he’s not ready to declare himself ready to return to the lineup after missing two games with a toe injury.

Jones said that he’s feeling good, but that he still has to “go out there and fly around” in order to show coach Dan Quinn that he’s healthy enough to play against the Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Jones, who still leads the league in receiving yards, added that the injury is one that he might have tried to play through earlier in the season, but doesn’t want to risk making things worse with the Falcons on course for a playoff berth.

“It’s just more of not necessarily being able to do what I do,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “It’s about being smart about the postseason, the time it happened. If it was early on, maybe probably push through and see what happens. But it’s critical right now. One game at a time, but you also have to look on maybe [to] the postseason. You don’t want to do anything to rush back, hurt myself and not be out there for my brothers.”

The fact that two of the worst teams in the league were on the schedule probably made it easier to throttle back the last two weeks. The Falcons played the Rams and 49ers and beat them by a combined score of 83-27, leaving them with a chance to sew up a playoff spot for the first time since 2012.