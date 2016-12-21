Justin Houston out of practice with knee swelling

The Chiefs get their second chance to lock down a playoff spot when they face the Broncos on Sunday night and they’d like to have all hands on deck to help them get the win they need to secure the postseason while keeping open the possibility of winning the AFC West.
Linebacker Justin Houston isn’t practicing with the team on Wednesday, however. Houston is sitting out with swelling in his knee, which comes at the tail end of a season that started with Houston missing nine games while rehabbing after offseason ACL surgery.
Running back Jamaal Charles, who tore his ACL last year, dealt with swelling in his knee before learning he needed knee surgery and went on injured reserve. Every injury is different, however, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t express concern about Houston’s game status on Wednesday.
A return to practice on Thursday or Friday would likely eliminate concerns that others might have about Houston’s availability for Christmas night.
Better hope Houston is not going to miss time.
He was a beast against Denver earlier, if he is limited or cannot play, things aren’t as tough on Denver as they were the first time around.
It is going to be a close game whether Houston plays or not.
Losing Derek Johnson and Houston would be a killer.
No surprise that Reid is unconcerned this time around if last year’s playoff game was any indication. It is not a stretch to say that playing in that game made things worse than they may have been otherwise.
The Chiefs have had absolutely crap for luck this year regarding injuries. Iam not going to go thru the list but it is a long one. Really a shame for a Chiefs fan.
If they can’t figure out how to score in the 2nd half again, it won’t matter who is playing defense.
Damaged goods!