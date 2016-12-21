Justin Houston out of practice with knee swelling

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 1:29 PM EST

The Chiefs get their second chance to lock down a playoff spot when they face the Broncos on Sunday night and they’d like to have all hands on deck to help them get the win they need to secure the postseason while keeping open the possibility of winning the AFC West.

Linebacker Justin Houston isn’t practicing with the team on Wednesday, however. Houston is sitting out with swelling in his knee, which comes at the tail end of a season that started with Houston missing nine games while rehabbing after offseason ACL surgery.

Running back Jamaal Charles, who tore his ACL last year, dealt with swelling in his knee before learning he needed knee surgery and went on injured reserve. Every injury is different, however, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t express concern about Houston’s game status on Wednesday.

A return to practice on Thursday or Friday would likely eliminate concerns that others might have about Houston’s availability for Christmas night.