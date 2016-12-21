Kyle Fuller remains on IR, won’t play this season

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 21, 2016, 7:50 PM EST

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller will remain on the team’s injured-reserve list.

Fuller was designated for return and started practicing three weeks ago, but the team announced ahead of Wednesday’s deadline that Fuller will remain on IR.

Fuller had arthroscopic knee surgery in August and was placed on IR in late September.

“It’s nobody’s fault,” Bears coach John Fox told reporters. “In this case, we just didn’t deem him our best option for a roster spot, to move to the active roster right now.”

Fuller, a first-round pick in 2014, called the team’s decision “disappointing” but said he still has pain in his knee.