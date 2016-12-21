Lane Johnson remorseful, won’t take supplements again

The Eagles didn’t magically start stinking when Lane Johnson disappeared.
But for whatever role he played in it, he’s sorry.
Johnson expressed regret for both his 10-game PED suspension and the way the Eagles fell apart in his absence, going from 29 points per game and a 3-1 record to 20 points per game and a 2-8 record without him.
“It weighs on my mind all the time,” Johnson said, via Reuben Frank of CSNPhilly.com. “I feel like a lot of things could have happened differently with the season. I’m not saying one player could do that much but I feel like I could have helped the team in a lot of different ways.”
The Eagles are going to plug him right back into the starting lineup this week, largely because they don’t have much choice. And he said he hopes to use the chance to come back to begin proving himself again after a pair of PED suspensions.“I feel like I let the team down,” Johnson said. “I feel like we had momentum when I left. I felt like we should be 4-0 after that game, after the Detroit game. It just sucks the way it is.
He also said he will no longer take any supplements, since the batch that got him suspended included a banned peptide, which he didn’t realize at the time.“You don’t necessarily need it,” he said. “You can get everything you need from food.”
“People accused me of steroid use coming out of college. Whatever. I’m bigger than I’ve ever been. I’m 320, 320-plus. I’m fine where I’m at.”
If he’s not, the Eagles can get out of a massive financial obligation, since the guarantees in his deal (which runs through 2021) are going with the suspension. So if he doesn’t continue to play well, he knows he’ll be gone for a different reason.
Hairline of a 23 year old says your guilty
Bull. Once is an accident or mistake. Twice and you are a habitual user. This time next year when he isn’t getting the results on the field he wants, he will again look for something that he thinks can’t be tested or can’t be found…and he will again fail.
Hey may be bigger than he’s ever been but the talk has always been he needs the steroids and supplements to maintain the weight. We’ll see how he does without.
So he is remorseful after he fought it all year and then lost his appeal? Crocodile tears. Where there is smoke there is fire, and the talk and evidence has been following this guy around forever. Lets see how his performance is without his cheater drugs, he will probably fall way off and then get injured like Merriman, Landry, Boston, everyone else who used steroids to get their big $$ contract.
Can’t get fire and passion from food.
Take supplements but NFL players have the money to send whatever they take to a lab to be fully aware of EVERYTHING that is in the supplement
“No more PEDs for me! I’m all about that HGH…they haven’t caught Adrian Peterson yet!”
Yeah. I’m sure it was a supplement…..
What is this moron’s IQ? 35?
I guess naming the peptide is out of the question. You would think he would be quick to tell others of the brand of supplements so others wouldn’t suffer the same faith as him.
Him not having taken any of the above actions I can only assume that the name of the peptide would point to something a doper would take. And that the peptide itself was the supplement.
cheater
Shut up and play, and stop taking drugs.
-Eagles fans
“I was just walking through the woods when this deer ran up and sprayed its antlers all over me.”
Supplements are essentially unregulated and routinely test positive for things not shown on the label, including steroids. Lane Johnson was an idiot for not having tests done before taking the supplement in the wake of his first suspension, but it’s very possible, even likely, that he unknowingly ingested the banned peptides.