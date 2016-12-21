Luke Kuechly not ready to talk retirement

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has exited the injury report, which means he’s fully recovered from a concussion suffered on a Thursday night last month. But the team still hasn’t decided to let him play.
“I’m crossing my fingers every week that they’re going to give me the thumbs up to go,” Kuechly told reporters on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. It was his first press conference since leaving the field in tears after suffering his latest concussion on November 17 against the Saints. “You appreciate those guys wanting what’s best for you. It’s a thing we’re learning more about. I trust what our doctors have to say. I want to get out there and play. This most recent time, just like the last time, everyone said you’re good to go.”
The last time, Week One of the 2015 season, Kuechly missed a month before returning. Though he was fine after that, each additional concussion raises the concern that the consequences will multiply — and eventually clearance to return will becoming impossible to secure.
Which puts retirement on the table, eventually. But Kuechly doesn’t want to discuss that.
“I’m holding off that retirement word for a little ways down the road,” Kuechly said, adding that he’s not worried about the long-term health consequences of multiple concussions. “It’s something you appreciate everybody concerned with how you’re doing, but whenever my opportunity comes back I’ll be back out there.”
The Panthers are surely balancing the benefits of Kuechly playing in a pair of likely meaningless games against the risk that he’ll suffer yet another concussion — and the reality that each concussion arguably puts him one concussion closer to his last one. If, as a practical matter, there’s a lifetime limit on concussions, why take the chance of getting another one in a season that is likely going nowhere?
If Rivera shelves him for the year and demonstrates to the league that he puts players above record, he gets my vote for Coach of the Year. And I’m a diehard Seahawks fan since ’89.
Very good point. Why risk another concussion if eventually it will be one too many, and the team isn’t going anywhere this season anyway. His passion for the game is certainly admirable.
He can’t continue to sustain concussions at the rate he has without creating long term health consequences. Think of the big picture Luke. Remember how Chargers LB Jr. Seau suffered in the latter years of his life?
But he’s still in the crying protocol, right?
The fact that it takes Kuechly a month to be cleared when many other players are back in 1-2 weeks is a concern. He plays fast, which increases his exposure to higher-speed collisions. The next big head-hit could IR him for a season. After that, who knows?
Psh whatever… you get at least 5 free concussions before you have to start worrying. Wes Welker played for like 5 years with pudding in his skull.
How are safer helmets not avail. yet? Bigger softer with more cushion inside??
Call it a season man.
They should move him to IR. Their season is done. No reason to risk his health and hurt their draft position.
Scary thing to me is it didn’t even look like a big hit and he went down like that. I hope he comes back but I can’t blame him if he decided to hang the cleats up.
Carolina is still alive for a playoff birth if the Redskins end up in a tie with someone. At least that’s what Gruden told us 389 times on Monday night.
FlashPatterson says:
Dec 21, 2016 8:13 PM
Psh whatever… you get at least 5 free concussions before you have to start worrying. Wes Welker played for like 5 years with pudding in his skull.
————————————————————–
Boy I hope this was sarcasm. Have you ever heard Wes Welker talk?