Mario Williams prefers Miami and playoff hunt to Buffalo and not so much

Well, at least the poor man was honest.
Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams did a conference call with Bills reporters yesterday, and was asked what he missed most about his time in Western New York.
First, there was silence (during which he likely pondered sunshine vs. blizzard, playoff chase vs. generational streaks without the postseason).
“Hmm. I can’t really say,” Williams said, via Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News. “I’m gone to Miami. And gone to what we’re doing down here.”
I suppose he could have said something about the mounds and mounds of money they gave him, or the wings, but that might have sounded hollow. And the fact he declined a chance at a similar call earlier this year should have told you something about his desire to offer those platitudes.
“I can’t say that, but you’re asking me this question like during football season. It’s not, you know, a time to sit there and think about something else,” he said. “That’s like [asking me], I mean, ‘How many ex-girlfriends have you had?’ You’re going to tell your girlfriend that? ‘Yeah, I miss this girl, I miss that girl.’ I mean, come on, man.”
Williams hasn’t provided a major impact on the Dolphins, though he has dealt with some injuries. And while he didn’t take any shots at Rex Ryan, he mentioned how much he loved working for Adam Gase.
“Here in Miami, the biggest thing is it’s just a great atmosphere,” he said. “From the top to the bottom with our coaching staff all the way down to us players. We just really enjoy coming into work every day, we enjoy being around each other and going out there and practicing and everything that goes with it.”
When you put it like that, and add the pre-existing mounds and mounds of money, the sunshine, the playoffs and maybe a plate of stone crabs, he might be onto something.
That’s not a fair question, everyone knows nothing’s better in Buffalo than Miami.
Absolutely nothing.
Stealing money
He ever get that $785,000 ring back from his old lady?
Meh. I look forward to cutting Williams to save that money. Worthless FA .
He played hard for 2 weeks, then disappeared.
Why even ask him? No-one in Buffalo (fanwise) cares. He was here, made money, didn’t fit, took plays off, and left. All the best to him…sorry about knocking you out of the playoffs🙂
And Mario isn’t contributing anything in Miami just like he didn’t contribute anything in Buffalo besides slacking and running his mouth.
If he was actually doing anything in Miami I’m sure it would be an insult to Bills fans but he’s got 9 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season! Wow what incredible stats, your an impact player and the reason Miami is in the playoff hunt Mario.
Good thing his Playoff hopes end this week, in Buffalo. 2 wins last year, that’s all the Bills needed. Mario thought it be better to just pack it in in week 2. Loser.
Mario Williams prefers Miami and playoff hunt to Buffalo and not so much
——————————————–
DUH
No (Florida) state income tax versus one of the highest in NYS. few potholes in Miami, and women in bikinis year ’round.
You can say it Mario.
From one team playing second fiddle to New England to another team playing second fiddle to New England.
Lolz c’mon man. Buffalo is a decent, laid back place in the summertime, but who wants to go through winters there?
Not to mention Miami is an exciting place to live with a lot more going on.
Enjoy this season in Miami as it will be your first and last.
MARIO- have you made ANY plays this year? While you may enjoy the environment Miami has provided, Miami has not enjoyed your lack of production. This is the end of the line for you bud, enjoy retirement.
“We just really enjoy coming into work every day…”
And by work he means cashing checks. Good thing for Miami’s season most of the players are actually working
I think Miami has had more hurricanes than buffalo had blizzards SMH!
The HC makes all the difference. No Dolphin ever said they were happy there under Joe Failbin. A new culture, a new attainable direction.
2017 will be better, and the remaining 2016 will be a fun ride. Finsup!
The NFL’s most lazy and pathetic player of all time…
Loads of talent, zero manhood.
Mario Williams is a fake… He is lazy and has put in very little work for the amount of money he has earned throughout his career. I’ve never seen a player take more plays off while he is on the field than him… even Aaron Maybin worked harder. Enjoy your overpaid & under-performing DE Miami…
.
Upstate New York in December is a good place for an ambush. I’d expect a strong effort from the Bills to try and save Rex’ job.
.
Its funny – in Buffalo we dont even defend ourselves anymore – But ill try anyway.
In August when football season starts, the temps are in the 70s and 80s, so practice is a little more bearable. Buffalo sits on lake Erie and people enjoy water sports to keep cool.
In September when football season starts in Buffalo its usually 60 to 70 degrees every day. No snow. People play golf.
In October, the temps are anywhere from 70 to 60, and in the 50s towards the end of the month. The leaves start to change and its beautiful. We call it football weather.
In November and December it starts to cool down a bit, but STILL, probably not much snow, and if there is a storm, it usually melts. This is when Mario Williams would go hunting, which is one of the things that Mario loved about the area.
In January, football season ends for Buffalo. Players go home to their places down South. They do not suffer in the cold like the rest of us. They can party in Miami just like anyone else.
If your going to pick one game to do something please pick this Saturday,if you force a game winning sack & turnover nobody will care about the first 14 games…
Oh yeah, life in the north is sooooo crappy. The millions and millions of people who live there are just dumb der-der-der. Yes, there is winter in the north. You can learn to love it though if you’re not the type of person who just sits around and complains all of the time. If anything, I kinda like that it slows life down a little bit because the summers are wild. Winter in the north has the same dynamic as the summers in the south, where most people just sit inside next to their air conditioners because it’s 97 degrees with 100% humidity every day and you get attacked by a swarm of mosquitoes when you go outside. I’ve lived in both. Pros and cons to each.
It’s such a waste of time to ask rich/famous people what they think of such-and-such an area. None of these people live normal lives and therefore have no idea what any of these places are actually like. They just live in their bubbles. Which is fine, but it means they don’t know jack about basically anything outside of their little area of expertise. Mario Williams has never seen the side of Buffalo I know and love.
Hurricanes in the Fall or Snow in the Winter….Hmmm…..
His 1.5 sacks this year has really contributed to Miami being in the playoff race. He sucks now. No one in Buffalo misses you Mario!
Don’t worry about it Mario. None of your old Bills teammates had anything nice to say about you either. But some sure had quite a few bad things to say about you…