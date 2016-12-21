Mario Williams prefers Miami and playoff hunt to Buffalo and not so much

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 6:55 AM EST

Well, at least the poor man was honest.

Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams did a conference call with Bills reporters yesterday, and was asked what he missed most about his time in Western New York.

First, there was silence (during which he likely pondered sunshine vs. blizzard, playoff chase vs. generational streaks without the postseason).

“Hmm. I can’t really say,” Williams said, via Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News. “I’m gone to Miami. And gone to what we’re doing down here.”

I suppose he could have said something about the mounds and mounds of money they gave him, or the wings, but that might have sounded hollow. And the fact he declined a chance at a similar call earlier this year should have told you something about his desire to offer those platitudes.

“I can’t say that, but you’re asking me this question like during football season. It’s not, you know, a time to sit there and think about something else,” he said. “That’s like [asking me], I mean, ‘How many ex-girlfriends have you had?’ You’re going to tell your girlfriend that? ‘Yeah, I miss this girl, I miss that girl.’ I mean, come on, man.”

Williams hasn’t provided a major impact on the Dolphins, though he has dealt with some injuries. And while he didn’t take any shots at Rex Ryan, he mentioned how much he loved working for Adam Gase.

“Here in Miami, the biggest thing is it’s just a great atmosphere,” he said. “From the top to the bottom with our coaching staff all the way down to us players. We just really enjoy coming into work every day, we enjoy being around each other and going out there and practicing and everything that goes with it.”

When you put it like that, and add the pre-existing mounds and mounds of money, the sunshine, the playoffs and maybe a plate of stone crabs, he might be onto something.