Matt Moore named AFC offensive player of the week

When Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down, some thought Miami’s playoff hopes went down with him. Matt Moore did not agree.
Moore, the Dolphins backup who got his first start in five years on Saturday against the Jets, turned in an excellent performance and has been named the AFC offensive player of the week.
In a 34-13 win over the Jets, Moore completed 12 of 18 passes for 236 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. Moore, who also played well in helping the Dolphins beat the Cardinals after Tannehill went down in Week 14, is showing that the Dolphins can still compete for a playoff berth even without their starting quarterback.
The Dolphins will be counting on Moore to keep it up on Saturday in Buffalo. He’s given them plenty of reasons to think he can get the job done.
I love that the Dolphins and Raiders are back in the playoffs in the AFC.
Congrats Matt Moore! Credit goes to him and Adam Gase for preparing Moore, selecting the right plays for his skill set, and making him more comfortable in the pocket. I’m hoping for a repeat performance this week against a very tough, prideful Bills team. Bills are playing for rep and Rex’s job. Maybe they play for a seed in the playoffs. Miami is playing to keep that 6th seed. Let’s see who wants it “Moore.”
Oh boy, another QB controversy.
Throw more to Jarvis please
A participation trophy for not losing to the NYJ.
Ooh this comment thread should be funny, let’s see who’s going to be the first to claim Moore is better than Tannehill?
Moore has always been a competent fill in QB. This week will likely be a bit tougher.
Wouldn’t it be great if “M” for Noore took the same road as “M” for Morrall back in ’72? I know. I’m dreaming, but it’s great to see this team playing well again.
Adam Gase COACH OF THE YEAR!
Well done Matt, good job just keep it up this week.
As a Bills fan I’ve always liked Moore and thought he was a better option than Tannehill. Maybe its just Tannehills overall record against the Bills. He just seems to get it and embrasses his role as a back up, and why not? He’s one of the highest paid backups, gets to be in Miami and hold a clipboard avoiding injury. Very smart young man.
Congrats to Matt on this award and his new child. Now let’s watch the fans of the other AFCE teams fill this post with stupid.
It’s gonna be a nasty cold-weather showdown in Buffalo…Bills are tough and physical…Dolphins haven’t won in their stadium since 2011…good luck
I’ve Been a Dolphin fan since I’m 9 years old that was 1969, I’ve followed them thru thick & thin and can say that I’ve always liked Matt Moore, He’s been a clutch QB thru the years he’s been in Miami 6 years and has gotten us thru some tough times, yet not been Perfect, Now’s the time he’s needed the most, The next 2 weeks are going to show what kind of player he is and also even more, What kind of Leader and Man he is. Thru the years he’s not been call upon too often, since RT17 has been so reliable, Now we need Matty Boy more than ever, The last time Miami beat the Bills (M8M) Matt Moore#8 was the QB, Lets let History repeat itself and believe in (M8M) again like last week and the last time we won in Buffalo, Fin Up! Go Miami and (M8M) Matt Moore!!
Tannehill going down might have been the best thing to happen to Miami at that time, Ryan has struggled mightily in Buffalo especially late in the season, his win and in back in 2013 in Buffalo he played his worst game as a pro as the fins got shut out….It would be nice to see if he could get that monkey of his back but something is going on in Miami this yr, they find different ways to win and this is one of them….the Fins will make the playoffs and be the only team with a chance to beat the Pats come playoffs….
So far the 5 year insurance policy is paying off, like a good backup QB, Matt Moore is there.😉
I was happy with Moore’s performance as a fill-in, but keep in mind the Jets have the worst pass defense in the NFL. He’s not going to replicate that performance.
I expect people to suggest that he’s better than Tannehill. Those people aren’t paying attention.
4 TD passes against the Jets….the Jets D had Moore than they could handle. Bills will be more of a test though.
I always thought Moore deserved more opportunities then he’s been given. When he played for Carolina he never played poorly but the ceiling wasn’t high. Then in Miami I thought he didn’t have much to work with. He’s better then Hoyer who has gotten many chances to prove he belongs in this league with mixed results. Maybe a good run with Miami will help jump start his career.
And this has everything to do with Tannehill and nothing to do with the fact that Buffalo has had one of the best D-lines in football and Miami has had one of if not the worst O-line in football over the past 5 years. Not to mention that Buffalo also has one of the best run games and Miami’s defense is one of the worst against the run…..but yeah, it’s all Tannehills fault.
Except when you consider that their previous game when Tannehill had a decent O-line and the defense did well against the run, Tannehill played well, Ajayi obviously played well and Miami dominated that game. Buffalo and NYJ have always been the worst match ups for the Dolphins because of their D-line’s, hard for any QB to be successful when they have less than 2 seconds to go through reads before 2 defenders are in their face, also been 2 of the more blitz happy teams while Miami didn’t have the coaches to game plan for that kind of stuff. I know it’s hard to believe, but some teams are just bad match ups for others, just like the Rams against the Seahawks and the Giants against the Cowboys this season.
The Dolphins literally have two starting QB’s, so really, it’s stupid to argue as to who is better. The Fins Walt Aikens should have been special teams player or the week over a guy who kicked a 53 yard field goal on the second chance. They also should have had Cam Wake as defensive player of the week as he out performed Irvine.
What a week for Matt had a kid last Monday beats the Jets and now this//Congratulations Matt Moore
I took a lot of crap from Dolphin’s fans when I said that their QB play was going to get better with Moore at the helm.
Believe me now?
Moore is twice the QB that Tannehill is.
let’s hope he doesn’t read about the award and get a big head …. Buffalo awaits with serious defense ..
God job Matt. Well deserved!
Matt Moore. Tom Savage. Good weekend for backups (who happen to be better than the starters).
against a Jets team who was still going through security checks to get into the stadium at half time
So when TB12 won the award in his first game back from framegate, a certain Dolphin fan, (with multiple names ),was so quick to point out it was against Cleveland. (Now the shoe is on the other foot as they say, yet a certain Dolphin fan with multiple names ) hasn’t bothered to point out it was against the Jests. The same Jests team that articles were written about, on this very site stating they had QUIT. Repeat, QUIT.
Seems it’s only the Pat’s the Jests get up for!!
Dolphin fans sure have a very selective memory.
You took a lot of crap because you spewed crap.
Those of us who watch the Fins for more than just the occasional game know Moore is a fine backup but no more (can’t help the pun), whereas Tannehill is a legit starter.
Since you’re hooked on cherry picking, T-hill had 3 TD’s against a tougher pass D in the prior game, and he didn’t even play the full game.
Moore is the better pocket passer and isn’t afraid to throw downfield or into coverage. Feast or famine there. Moore can’t run like Thill and Ryan unlike his earlier years throws the ball deep with accuracy. Ryan when healthy is the better QB but Thill with a bad leg needs to sit until next year. Right now is Moore’s time to start.
“Moore is the better pocket passer and isn’t afraid to throw downfield or into coverage.”
…sometimes, he should be afraid. His deepball accuracy isn’t all that good and he’ll make 2-3 good throws followed by a head-scratching Int. Which is why he’s a backup.
tannehill is awful somebody was counting their blessing in Miami………my guess it was Gase
The NFL says you’re welcome. It’s not every week you can play against a team that has completely quit on it’s coach.
I’m also amazed that someone from that battle of noodle arms won any awards this week.