Matt Moore named AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2016, 9:35 AM EST

When Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down, some thought Miami’s playoff hopes went down with him. Matt Moore did not agree.

Moore, the Dolphins backup who got his first start in five years on Saturday against the Jets, turned in an excellent performance and has been named the AFC offensive player of the week.

In a 34-13 win over the Jets, Moore completed 12 of 18 passes for 236 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. Moore, who also played well in helping the Dolphins beat the Cardinals after Tannehill went down in Week 14, is showing that the Dolphins can still compete for a playoff berth even without their starting quarterback.

The Dolphins will be counting on Moore to keep it up on Saturday in Buffalo. He’s given them plenty of reasons to think he can get the job done.