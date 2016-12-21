Matthew Slater within one Pro Bowl of his Hall of Fame father

When your dad is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, you’re born with big shoes to fill. Patriots special teams player Matthew Slater knows that.
But Slater, the son of Hall of Fame Rams offensive lineman Jackie Slater, is now almost his father’s equal when it comes to Pro Bowl selections.
Slater was chosen to his sixth career Pro Bowl when the rosters came out on Tuesday night. Jackie Slater, who played for the Rams for 20 years, was chosen to the Pro Bowl seven times in his Hall of Fame career.
Other father-son Pro Bowl duos include Gill Byrd and Jairus Byrd, Bob Griese and Brian Griese, Howie Long and Kyle Long, Archie Manning and Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Eli Manning, Clay Matthews Jr. and Clay Matthews III, and Kellen Winslow and Kellen Winslow II.
One of my favorite players. Congratulations!
Great player and very nice human being.
Manning’s are the most successful NFL-player family … with the biggest foreheads.
You forgot Pee Wee Herman and Richard sHerman
Honestly, the average fan knows nothing about special teams, or offensive lineman, or fullbacks for that matter.
The guys that usually get the pro bowl nod are the guys at these positions that are on the better teams… ‘Oh I’ll vote for this guy then… he’s a Patriot!’
Also it doesn’t help the fact that the entire Patriot fan base is made up of a bunch of women, children, and men who didn’t watch football prior to 2001.
Who cares about the manning family? Maybe that girl at UT that he T bagged.
Archie Manning and Peyton Manning**(HGH)
Just a regular ole Gruden Grinder. Just like Brady. The grittiest QB of all time.
So those of us who were around during and before Plunkett are what, chopped liver?
Yeah, that’s it, we stuffed the ballot box. Go troll some other team, like the Raiders. They clearly have too many players on the pro bowl roster. Something must be going on. Be like Inspector Gadget, always on the case.
Slater has been impressive from day one, with his work ethic and approach . As a fan of the team who watches practice 2-3 times a week during camp , hes a typical BB type of player whos multi dimensional with great leadership……..
This makes it on his name not his play he is old n slow
Matthew Slater is one of those guys I’d never want my mom to know about, just because of how I’d look by comparison. Can’t say enough good things about this kid as a player, a leader, and a person. Glad he gets this type of recognition playing an under-the-radar role.
Why stop there, just call him one of the greatest football players of today’s generation…..that nobody has heard of.
this dude might as well bring a hard hat to work…he’s a jack hammer…a real modern day Steve Tasker…never complains about trying to get receptions with the offense, just uses that ridiculous speed to destroy you on special teams…a base piece in a championship machine…I admire him.
Skaters inclusion in the pro bowl is an example of how poorly other
players in the league know who is playing well.
That being said he is a good player.
Patriots have sold out every game since 1994 and been in existence since 1960, long before Jackie Slater began his career and in existence before the Cowboys, Dolphins, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons and many more NFL franchises dub.
jackedupboonie says:
Dec 21, 2016 12:12 PM
Why stop there, just call him one of the greatest football players of today’s generation…..that nobody has heard of.
I am 100% certain virtually every single return man in the NFL has heard of Mathew Slater. Your ignorance is dripping.
I’m certain you arent aware of Vince Wilfork or Nick Mangold either. These are the people that teams plan around, or get beaten by them.
Fan vote is only 1/3 of total vote, with the other 2/3 players and coaches votes. And Pats only had 4 selections, with the Raiders leading with 7, and even the good but certainly not great Titans have more with 5 selections.
And if you going to throw a Pats bandwagon insult, at least get your year right, it was 1993 when Parcells and Bledsoe kick started things.
terripet says:
Dec 21, 2016 12:10 PM
This makes it on his name not his play he is old n slow
So him being the first guy to the ball virtually every single ST play means what? The other 21 players are trying to make him look good. Do you do anything besides troll all things patriot?
He’s so old and so slow he’s the first guy down the field to down a punt at the 1/2 yard line. He’s in his 9th year and he is still the fastest guy on the Patriots roster. He’s full of wisdom too. Which is why he is one of the core team captains of the Patriots.
Michael Thomas is more deserving…but the Pro Bowl is just a name game after all.
One of my favorite players. Works hard, smart, rarely makes any mistakes. A player that does his job.
The most absurd thing about this article is the reminder that Brian Griese somehow made a Pro Bowl. Was Dad the only voter?
Steve & Zak DeOssie?
“Also it doesn’t help the fact that the entire Patriot fan base is made up of a bunch of women, children, and men who didn’t watch football prior to 2001”
Yeah, because the Pats haven’t sold out every game since 1993 I think it is.
Yeah, because the Patriot teams that went to the Super Bowls in 1985 and 1996 did not have even have a single fan from New England.
You only humiliate yourself with such a silly comment. It only displays that you dislike the Pats but actually know nothing about them.
I’m a Pats fan and a huge Slater fan with a deep appreciation for his kick coverage but I think this year he went on rep.
He was slowed down by injuries too much for part of this year to reach his usual level.
Hopefully he’s getting back to full speed now though because he looked damn good against Denver last week catching a couple of punts inside the 10 yard line.
doctormantistoboggan says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:56 AM
Just a regular ole Gruden Grinder. Just like Brady. The grittiest QB of all time.
Brady has been protected very well for most of his NFL career by great offensive lines that Belichick and Scharnnecia put out there. Has Brady taken big hits and got up at some point in his career? Absolutely but so have other QBs. A big part of why Brady has been able to prolong his career is the protection he has received while playing.
Matthew Slater is a hisorically great special teams player. But his ST pales in comparison with his leadership ablities, which have only grown as the years have gone by. But that being said, dispite a couple of injuries that have slowed him down, Slater has had a good year on ST’s but he’s not even the best ST’s player on his own team THIS year.
That honor would belong to Olympian Nate Ebner, who, I think leads the league in ST’s tackles, and is a core player on every other ST. When informed of his selection, Slater himself said they should be sending Ebner.
But maybe it makes up for a couple of years Slater should have gone but was snubbed. As fans we don’t care much because we are all hoping that no Patriots goes to Hawaii this year.
First ballot unanimous HOFer. Boston should name a street after him.
Leader
Asset
Consistent
Prepared
Dedicated
A great teammate who is never part of a problem.
World champion Ken Norton & Pro Bowler Ken Norton Jr worth a mention as well.
harrisonhits2 says:
Dec 21, 2016 12:51 PM
….Yeah, because the Patriot teams that went to the Super Bowls in 1985 and 1996 did not have even have a single fan from New England……
So how many teams can say that they have made at least one Superbowl appearance four decades straight? That has to be a pretty exclusive club.
mrf47 says:
Dec 21, 2016 12:45 PM
Steve & Zak DeOssie?
Zak has two Pro Bowl selections, but dad Steve never made it to Hawaii.
Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? He was a top hitter in the whole sport for 3-5 years. Nobody could out hit him.
Slater is a special teams player…..you know..the unit on the team where coaches try not to use their top offensive and defensive players for fear of injury. Smh
“Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? ”
Baseball has nothing to do with football. Go to hardballtalk if you want to complain about that.
Trolls on here complaining about special team players making the pro bowl obviously don’t care if an opposing team runs back a punt of kick off for a td against their favorite team.
You know, I think the reason for Kellen Winslow Jr.’s success was his always ‘going to Boston Market.’
jackedupboonie says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:34 PM
Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? He was a top hitter in the whole sport for 3-5 years. Nobody could out hit him.
Slater is a special teams player…..you know..the unit on the team where coaches try not to use their top offensive and defensive players for fear of injury. Smh
He isn’t being enshrined into Canton, bud. Relax
Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? He was a top hitter in the whole sport for 3-5 years. Nobody could out hit him.
Slater is a special teams player…..you know..the unit on the team where coaches try not to use their top offensive and defensive players for fear of injury. Smh
Gonna let you in on a little secret. Special teams account for a big part of the Patriots success. I can’t count how many games we’ve won due to ST’s. A couple of Super Bowl winning kicks come to mind, as well as a snow bowl. The Super Bowl loss against GB was primarily because we were outplayed on ST’s. Teams that ignore Special Teams do so at their own peril. ALL 3 PHASES OF THE GAME.
jackedupboonie says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:34 PM
Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? He was a top hitter in the whole sport for 3-5 years. Nobody could out hit him.
Slater is a special teams player…..you know..the unit on the team where coaches try not to use their top offensive and defensive players for fear of injury. Smh
Special teams excellence is very underrated and a huge part in the outcome of any game. BB and the Patriots know that better than anyone and Slater’s name comes up all the time as he’s always around the ball or making key tackles.
“Trolls on here complaining about special team players making the pro bowl obviously don’t care if an opposing team runs back a punt of kick off for a td against their favorite team.”
They also obviously don’t understand that the league specifically provides several ST player slots to vote on. Ie the league wants the position noted and voted on, so it will be whether they like it or not.
Watch the Ravens game 2 missed tackles on kickoffs and a fumble on a return ya he is great
chuckshontaspads says:
Dec 21, 2016 12:19 PM
Patriots have sold out every game since 1994 and been in existence since 1960, long before Jackie Slater began his career and in existence before the Cowboys, Dolphins, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons and many more NFL franchises dub.
So what you’re saying is the Pat’s were losers for 40 years BEFORE Brady and Belichek arrived? Understood.
Jackie Slater was 6’4″ 280, Matthew is 6′ 200 lbs … the math doesn’t work.
Wow, I’ve been a Ram fan since the late 60’s, and Jackie Slater is an all-time hero. That guy was the immovable object on the Rams’ offensive line for years. A HOFer amongst HOFers. (Old-timers will all nod in agreement.) I’m surprised and impressed that his son has approached Jackie Slater’s longevity. Sincerest congratulations.
Always the first guy to the opposing punt returner. It’s scary how consistently reliable he is in that aspect of the game.
He is as reliable in that respect as Hatriot nation posters are in being uninformed, non-humorous and relatively unintelligent.
to the bozo above jealous of kraft buying the team
and sellouts since 1993
the steelers sucked royally for 30 years before becoming relevant in 1972
who cares when a team becomes a dynasty team?