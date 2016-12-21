Matthew Slater within one Pro Bowl of his Hall of Fame father

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2016, 11:34 AM EST

When your dad is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, you’re born with big shoes to fill. Patriots special teams player Matthew Slater knows that.

But Slater, the son of Hall of Fame Rams offensive lineman Jackie Slater, is now almost his father’s equal when it comes to Pro Bowl selections.

Slater was chosen to his sixth career Pro Bowl when the rosters came out on Tuesday night. Jackie Slater, who played for the Rams for 20 years, was chosen to the Pro Bowl seven times in his Hall of Fame career.

Other father-son Pro Bowl duos include Gill Byrd and Jairus Byrd, Bob Griese and Brian Griese, Howie Long and Kyle Long, Archie Manning and Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Eli Manning, Clay Matthews Jr. and Clay Matthews III, and Kellen Winslow and Kellen Winslow II.