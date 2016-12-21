 Skip to content

Matthew Slater within one Pro Bowl of his Hall of Fame father

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2016, 11:34 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Matthew Slater #18 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

When your dad is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, you’re born with big shoes to fill. Patriots special teams player Matthew Slater knows that.

But Slater, the son of Hall of Fame Rams offensive lineman Jackie Slater, is now almost his father’s equal when it comes to Pro Bowl selections.

Slater was chosen to his sixth career Pro Bowl when the rosters came out on Tuesday night. Jackie Slater, who played for the Rams for 20 years, was chosen to the Pro Bowl seven times in his Hall of Fame career.

Other father-son Pro Bowl duos include Gill Byrd and Jairus Byrd, Bob Griese and Brian Griese, Howie Long and Kyle Long, Archie Manning and Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Eli Manning, Clay Matthews Jr. and Clay Matthews III, and Kellen Winslow and Kellen Winslow II.

47 Responses to “Matthew Slater within one Pro Bowl of his Hall of Fame father”
  1. weepingjebus says: Dec 21, 2016 11:43 AM

    One of my favorite players. Congratulations!

  2. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 21, 2016 11:43 AM

    Great player and very nice human being.

  3. exinsidetrader says: Dec 21, 2016 11:44 AM

    Manning’s are the most successful NFL-player family … with the biggest foreheads.

  4. edzo82270 says: Dec 21, 2016 11:45 AM

    You forgot Pee Wee Herman and Richard sHerman

  5. dubzito says: Dec 21, 2016 11:48 AM

    Honestly, the average fan knows nothing about special teams, or offensive lineman, or fullbacks for that matter.

    The guys that usually get the pro bowl nod are the guys at these positions that are on the better teams… ‘Oh I’ll vote for this guy then… he’s a Patriot!’

    Also it doesn’t help the fact that the entire Patriot fan base is made up of a bunch of women, children, and men who didn’t watch football prior to 2001.

  6. tombradyisgod says: Dec 21, 2016 11:56 AM

    Who cares about the manning family? Maybe that girl at UT that he T bagged.

  7. mannyiac says: Dec 21, 2016 11:56 AM

    Archie Manning and Peyton Manning**(HGH)

  8. doctormantistoboggan says: Dec 21, 2016 11:56 AM

    Just a regular ole Gruden Grinder. Just like Brady. The grittiest QB of all time.

  9. Lemmy Aksyadis says: Dec 21, 2016 12:04 PM

    dubzito says:
    Dec 21, 2016 11:48 AM
    Honestly, the average fan knows nothing about special teams, or offensive lineman, or fullbacks for that matter.

    The guys that usually get the pro bowl nod are the guys at these positions that are on the better teams… ‘Oh I’ll vote for this guy then… he’s a Patriot!’

    Also it doesn’t help the fact that the entire Patriot fan base is made up of a bunch of women, children, and men who didn’t watch football prior to 2001.

    So those of us who were around during and before Plunkett are what, chopped liver?

    Yeah, that’s it, we stuffed the ballot box. Go troll some other team, like the Raiders. They clearly have too many players on the pro bowl roster. Something must be going on. Be like Inspector Gadget, always on the case.

    SMH

  10. TB12RALLYCRY says: Dec 21, 2016 12:08 PM

    Slater has been impressive from day one, with his work ethic and approach . As a fan of the team who watches practice 2-3 times a week during camp , hes a typical BB type of player whos multi dimensional with great leadership……..

  11. terripet says: Dec 21, 2016 12:10 PM

    This makes it on his name not his play he is old n slow

  12. shadywarrior says: Dec 21, 2016 12:10 PM

    Matthew Slater is one of those guys I’d never want my mom to know about, just because of how I’d look by comparison. Can’t say enough good things about this kid as a player, a leader, and a person. Glad he gets this type of recognition playing an under-the-radar role.

  13. jackedupboonie says: Dec 21, 2016 12:12 PM

    Why stop there, just call him one of the greatest football players of today’s generation…..that nobody has heard of.

  14. ninerfan81 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:16 PM

    this dude might as well bring a hard hat to work…he’s a jack hammer…a real modern day Steve Tasker…never complains about trying to get receptions with the offense, just uses that ridiculous speed to destroy you on special teams…a base piece in a championship machine…I admire him.

  15. maverick2560 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:17 PM

    Skaters inclusion in the pro bowl is an example of how poorly other
    players in the league know who is playing well.
    That being said he is a good player.

  16. chuckshontaspads says: Dec 21, 2016 12:19 PM

    Patriots have sold out every game since 1994 and been in existence since 1960, long before Jackie Slater began his career and in existence before the Cowboys, Dolphins, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons and many more NFL franchises dub.

  17. kablaam360 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:19 PM

    jackedupboonie says:
    Dec 21, 2016 12:12 PM
    Why stop there, just call him one of the greatest football players of today’s generation…..that nobody has heard of.
    *******************************************************
    I am 100% certain virtually every single return man in the NFL has heard of Mathew Slater. Your ignorance is dripping.
    I’m certain you arent aware of Vince Wilfork or Nick Mangold either. These are the people that teams plan around, or get beaten by them.

  18. veddermn8 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:20 PM

    dubzito says:
    Dec 21, 2016 11:48 AM

    Honestly, the average fan knows nothing about special teams, or offensive lineman, or fullbacks for that matter.

    The guys that usually get the pro bowl nod are the guys at these positions that are on the better teams… ‘Oh I’ll vote for this guy then… he’s a Patriot!’

    Also it doesn’t help the fact that the entire Patriot fan base is made up of a bunch of women, children, and men who didn’t watch football prior to 2001.
    ======================

    Fan vote is only 1/3 of total vote, with the other 2/3 players and coaches votes. And Pats only had 4 selections, with the Raiders leading with 7, and even the good but certainly not great Titans have more with 5 selections.

    And if you going to throw a Pats bandwagon insult, at least get your year right, it was 1993 when Parcells and Bledsoe kick started things.

  19. Lemmy Aksyadis says: Dec 21, 2016 12:25 PM

    terripet says:
    Dec 21, 2016 12:10 PM
    This makes it on his name not his play he is old n slow

    So him being the first guy to the ball virtually every single ST play means what? The other 21 players are trying to make him look good. Do you do anything besides troll all things patriot?

  20. factschecker says: Dec 21, 2016 12:29 PM

    He’s so old and so slow he’s the first guy down the field to down a punt at the 1/2 yard line. He’s in his 9th year and he is still the fastest guy on the Patriots roster. He’s full of wisdom too. Which is why he is one of the core team captains of the Patriots.

  21. hehateme2 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:33 PM

    Michael Thomas is more deserving…but the Pro Bowl is just a name game after all.

  22. nextmanup74 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:35 PM

    One of my favorite players. Works hard, smart, rarely makes any mistakes. A player that does his job.

  23. southbeachnorth says: Dec 21, 2016 12:36 PM

    The most absurd thing about this article is the reminder that Brian Griese somehow made a Pro Bowl. Was Dad the only voter?

  24. mrf47 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:45 PM

    Steve & Zak DeOssie?

  25. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:51 PM

    “Also it doesn’t help the fact that the entire Patriot fan base is made up of a bunch of women, children, and men who didn’t watch football prior to 2001”

    Yeah, because the Pats haven’t sold out every game since 1993 I think it is.

    Yeah, because the Patriot teams that went to the Super Bowls in 1985 and 1996 did not have even have a single fan from New England.

    You only humiliate yourself with such a silly comment. It only displays that you dislike the Pats but actually know nothing about them.

  26. piratefreedom says: Dec 21, 2016 12:54 PM

    I’m a Pats fan and a huge Slater fan with a deep appreciation for his kick coverage but I think this year he went on rep.
    He was slowed down by injuries too much for part of this year to reach his usual level.

    Hopefully he’s getting back to full speed now though because he looked damn good against Denver last week catching a couple of punts inside the 10 yard line.

  27. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 21, 2016 1:11 PM

    doctormantistoboggan says:
    Dec 21, 2016 11:56 AM
    Just a regular ole Gruden Grinder. Just like Brady. The grittiest QB of all time.

    ————-

    Brady has been protected very well for most of his NFL career by great offensive lines that Belichick and Scharnnecia put out there. Has Brady taken big hits and got up at some point in his career? Absolutely but so have other QBs. A big part of why Brady has been able to prolong his career is the protection he has received while playing.

  28. patfanken says: Dec 21, 2016 1:15 PM

    Matthew Slater is a hisorically great special teams player. But his ST pales in comparison with his leadership ablities, which have only grown as the years have gone by. But that being said, dispite a couple of injuries that have slowed him down, Slater has had a good year on ST’s but he’s not even the best ST’s player on his own team THIS year.

    That honor would belong to Olympian Nate Ebner, who, I think leads the league in ST’s tackles, and is a core player on every other ST. When informed of his selection, Slater himself said they should be sending Ebner.

    But maybe it makes up for a couple of years Slater should have gone but was snubbed. As fans we don’t care much because we are all hoping that no Patriots goes to Hawaii this year.

  29. jackedupboonie says: Dec 21, 2016 1:53 PM

    First ballot unanimous HOFer. Boston should name a street after him.

  30. justafanofnfl says: Dec 21, 2016 1:58 PM

    Leader
    Asset
    Consistent
    Prepared
    Dedicated
    A great teammate who is never part of a problem.

  31. riverhorsey says: Dec 21, 2016 2:00 PM

    World champion Ken Norton & Pro Bowler Ken Norton Jr worth a mention as well.

  32. npadln says: Dec 21, 2016 2:20 PM

    harrisonhits2 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 12:51 PM

    ….Yeah, because the Patriot teams that went to the Super Bowls in 1985 and 1996 did not have even have a single fan from New England……

    ******************************************
    So how many teams can say that they have made at least one Superbowl appearance four decades straight? That has to be a pretty exclusive club.

  33. roadtrip3500 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:29 PM

    mrf47 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 12:45 PM

    Steve & Zak DeOssie?

    Zak has two Pro Bowl selections, but dad Steve never made it to Hawaii.

  34. jackedupboonie says: Dec 21, 2016 2:34 PM

    Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? He was a top hitter in the whole sport for 3-5 years. Nobody could out hit him.
    Slater is a special teams player…..you know..the unit on the team where coaches try not to use their top offensive and defensive players for fear of injury. Smh

  35. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:48 PM

    “Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? ”

    Baseball has nothing to do with football. Go to hardballtalk if you want to complain about that.

  36. schmitty2 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:23 PM

    Trolls on here complaining about special team players making the pro bowl obviously don’t care if an opposing team runs back a punt of kick off for a td against their favorite team.

  37. napavalleyshaun says: Dec 21, 2016 3:45 PM

    You know, I think the reason for Kellen Winslow Jr.’s success was his always ‘going to Boston Market.’

  38. xxsweepthelegxx says: Dec 21, 2016 3:49 PM

    jackedupboonie says:
    Dec 21, 2016 2:34 PM
    Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? He was a top hitter in the whole sport for 3-5 years. Nobody could out hit him.
    Slater is a special teams player…..you know..the unit on the team where coaches try not to use their top offensive and defensive players for fear of injury. Smh
    ——–
    Dude, please research what the probowl is and how it’s voted on, etc.

    He isn’t being enshrined into Canton, bud. Relax

  39. spotsdad says: Dec 21, 2016 4:29 PM

    Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? He was a top hitter in the whole sport for 3-5 years. Nobody could out hit him.
    Slater is a special teams player…..you know..the unit on the team where coaches try not to use their top offensive and defensive players for fear of injury. Smh
    ***********************
    Gonna let you in on a little secret. Special teams account for a big part of the Patriots success. I can’t count how many games we’ve won due to ST’s. A couple of Super Bowl winning kicks come to mind, as well as a snow bowl. The Super Bowl loss against GB was primarily because we were outplayed on ST’s. Teams that ignore Special Teams do so at their own peril. ALL 3 PHASES OF THE GAME.

  40. ikeclanton says: Dec 21, 2016 4:32 PM

    jackedupboonie says:
    Dec 21, 2016 2:34 PM
    Here….if you are going to put this guy in the HOF….why isn’t Edgar Martinez already in the baseball HOF? He was a top hitter in the whole sport for 3-5 years. Nobody could out hit him.
    Slater is a special teams player…..you know..the unit on the team where coaches try not to use their top offensive and defensive players for fear of injury. Smh

    ——-

    Special teams excellence is very underrated and a huge part in the outcome of any game. BB and the Patriots know that better than anyone and Slater’s name comes up all the time as he’s always around the ball or making key tackles.

  41. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:57 PM

    “Trolls on here complaining about special team players making the pro bowl obviously don’t care if an opposing team runs back a punt of kick off for a td against their favorite team.”

    They also obviously don’t understand that the league specifically provides several ST player slots to vote on. Ie the league wants the position noted and voted on, so it will be whether they like it or not.

  42. terripet says: Dec 21, 2016 5:32 PM

    Watch the Ravens game 2 missed tackles on kickoffs and a fumble on a return ya he is great

  43. skawh says: Dec 21, 2016 6:24 PM

    chuckshontaspads says:
    Dec 21, 2016 12:19 PM
    Patriots have sold out every game since 1994 and been in existence since 1960, long before Jackie Slater began his career and in existence before the Cowboys, Dolphins, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons and many more NFL franchises dub.
    ———-
    So what you’re saying is the Pat’s were losers for 40 years BEFORE Brady and Belichek arrived? Understood.

  44. dejc421 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:44 PM

    Jackie Slater was 6’4″ 280, Matthew is 6′ 200 lbs … the math doesn’t work.

  45. computojon says: Dec 21, 2016 7:58 PM

    Wow, I’ve been a Ram fan since the late 60’s, and Jackie Slater is an all-time hero. That guy was the immovable object on the Rams’ offensive line for years. A HOFer amongst HOFers. (Old-timers will all nod in agreement.) I’m surprised and impressed that his son has approached Jackie Slater’s longevity. Sincerest congratulations.

  46. infectorman says: Dec 21, 2016 8:42 PM

    Always the first guy to the opposing punt returner. It’s scary how consistently reliable he is in that aspect of the game.

    He is as reliable in that respect as Hatriot nation posters are in being uninformed, non-humorous and relatively unintelligent.

  47. tylawspick6 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:47 PM

    to the bozo above jealous of kraft buying the team
    and sellouts since 1993

    the steelers sucked royally for 30 years before becoming relevant in 1972

    who cares when a team becomes a dynasty team?

