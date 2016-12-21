Michael Floyd’s BAC was 0.217 percent

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 1:46 PM EST

Former Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd may have some interesting stories to tell about the consumption of alcohol on the team plane 10 days ago. If he can remember them.

Floyd, arrested not long after the Cardinals returned from Miami on December 12 for DUI and other violations after being found asleep behind the wheel of his car, reportedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.217 percent.

The arrest happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. local time; the game against the Dolphins had ended roughly 11 hours earlier. He reportedly told police that he had one drink. He later said he had two drinks between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. He also told several different stories about where he had the drinks before eventually claiming he drank wine on the flight back from Florida.

Floyd, who weighs 220 pounds, likely had to consume a significant amount of alcohol to generate a BAC reading that high, since alcohol percentage in the blood is influenced mainly by body weight. Which means that he possibly consumed plenty of alcohol on the plane.

Technically prohibited by league rules, players nevertheless find a way to get alcohol on the team plane. The no-alcohol rule arises in part from a desire to avoid incidents like the one that occured last week, when alcohol consumed while with the team may have contributed directly to the operation of a motor vehicle in an impaired state.

If/when Floyd resolves the legal case with any degree of responsibility (and it looks to be open and shut), he likely will face a two-game suspension from the league. In the interim, the Cardinals may be facing questions from the league regarding how players are getting alcohol on the plane — and why the team isn’t noticing that they’re drinking it, potentially in copious amounts.

In New England, the Patriots likely will be facing questions from the media regarding whether the magnitude of Floyd’s BAC changes their position regarding the decision to give him a second chance by claiming his contract on waivers.