Michael Floyd’s BAC was 0.217 percent

Former Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd may have some interesting stories to tell about the consumption of alcohol on the team plane 10 days ago. If he can remember them.
Floyd, arrested not long after the Cardinals returned from Miami on December 12 for DUI and other violations after being found asleep behind the wheel of his car, reportedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.217 percent.
The arrest happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. local time; the game against the Dolphins had ended roughly 11 hours earlier. He reportedly told police that he had one drink. He later said he had two drinks between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. He also told several different stories about where he had the drinks before eventually claiming he drank wine on the flight back from Florida.
Floyd, who weighs 220 pounds, likely had to consume a significant amount of alcohol to generate a BAC reading that high, since alcohol percentage in the blood is influenced mainly by body weight. Which means that he possibly consumed plenty of alcohol on the plane.
Technically prohibited by league rules, players nevertheless find a way to get alcohol on the team plane. The no-alcohol rule arises in part from a desire to avoid incidents like the one that occured last week, when alcohol consumed while with the team may have contributed directly to the operation of a motor vehicle in an impaired state.
If/when Floyd resolves the legal case with any degree of responsibility (and it looks to be open and shut), he likely will face a two-game suspension from the league. In the interim, the Cardinals may be facing questions from the league regarding how players are getting alcohol on the plane — and why the team isn’t noticing that they’re drinking it, potentially in copious amounts.
In New England, the Patriots likely will be facing questions from the media regarding whether the magnitude of Floyd’s BAC changes their position regarding the decision to give him a second chance by claiming his contract on waivers.
I’ll have what he’s having.
and he is rewarded by going to a team that is in the playoffs…..
Great job Roger
One glass of wine = one pint of beer = one shot of liquor.
Probably about 8-10 drinks.
Too much to drive for sure.
He’s had these issues, so it’s not hard to believe he pounded them back when he got to Scottsdale and not on the plane. Also, I’m pretty sure he was hitting something harder than wine.
If I had an idiot head coach like Bruce Arians throwing me and my teammates under the bus all the time instead of taking responsibility like a coach is supposed to do, I’d get hammered too.
Still a great move by NE, worst case scenario they get compensation for losing a free agent … 3rd or 4th rounder
He’s going to get a Super Bowl Ring. and ESPN and PFT will be whining about the Patriots employing criminals until the end of time.
he must’ve had way more than 8 drinks. unless he was on meds too. more like 25 drinks.
Weed is much safer for him and his body than alcohol. If only one could be legal then it shouldn’t be booze.
Viking fans call 0.217 “a good start”.
Maybe he did only have a couple drinks. Its just a question of how big were they?
…the Cardinals may be facing questions from the league regarding how players are getting alcohol on the plane…
They wait until BA passes out and steal his stash.
Bartender, come down here. What you want. I want burbon…….. I want scotch………I want beer.
The Patriot Way.
Now that he is a Patriot, I’m sure the suspension will be fair and balanced…just like Braylon’s was with the NYJ…
2010: As part of the agreement with the court, Braylon Edwards case will be closed without jail time or probation if he pays a $500 fine. He must continue in an NFL alcohol counseling program that he’s been in since November. He also gets a six-month driver’s license suspension.
To have that BAC, 9 hrs after he started drinking, at that body weight, he would have had to consume in excess of 20 drinks.
UBER!!!!!!
How long does the NFL have to impose the punishment on Floyd? It’s a minimum two game suspension for a DUI, but given that there are only two regular season games left, whether the NFL steps in this week or next week matters quite a bit for New England’s playoff roster decisions. With the prospects for Amendola’s return, I’m guessing the Pats would rather backload the suspension so that Floyd is available when their need at WR is greater. Given lack of familiarity with the offense, hard to see how Floyd would get snaps over Amendola.
But damn it’s weed that should be illegal.
“Even though the game ended 14 hours before, Michael Floyd getting a DUI is one of the reasons we lost to Miami”
Bruce Arians
@niners816 says:
If I had an idiot head coach like Bruce Arians throwing me and my teammates under the bus all the time instead of taking responsibility like a coach is supposed to do, I’d get hammered too.
Floyd has had a horrendous year, dropping a ton of passes. That’s on Floyd, not Arians.
And judging by your handle, you shouldn’t be throwing stones. “Your” Santa Clara 49ers not only have an idiot coach, they arguably have the worst owner & GM in the league.
LYFT!!!!!!!!!
He probably did have 20 drinks over that period of time.
NFL has already said that suspensions wouldn’t happen this year for Floyd.
As a Pats fan…well, everyone thinks we are the evil empire anyway so screw it. 1st round talent, not a boy scout, may have issues.
1st round talent. People drink. People make mistakes. He may be a monster, but so is Ray Louis and 1000 other players.
any Bac over .20 carries a designation of extreme DUI is AZ… He will have to serve 45 days in Jail. Mandatory.
He is very fortunate that the video came out a few days before Christmas when many people are distracted.
Now if weed was legalized we wouldn’t have this problem, would we? Problem solved. Mr Floyd would be a perfectly responsible young man and we would all sleep well.
I really don’t like this pick-up by the Patriots. I love the Pats, but if they make it to the Super Bowl, that arrest video is going to be the main topic leading up to the game, not to mention the “win at all costs” motivation. Just a huge distraction from a guy who keeps repeating his mistakes…Right now, he needs rehab, not football.
What a Way to wake up from a hangover…..
“What?? I’m on a Super Bowl contender now?”
So he had 15 -20 drinks after a game. I’m sure that won’t be a problem in the future. SMHLOL
He and Justin Blackmon should get together, pay someone to be the DD and hang out.
He’ll likely serve his time in jail after the season.The Patriots had a similar situation with Alfonzo Dennard who went to jail in the off season and came back to play with the team
I’m a big guy and it takes about 5 beers for me to blow over 0.08. To get almost triple that… well… you can do the math. It takes less of course with shots, but it had to be 8+ glasses of wine, 6+ shots, or 12+ beers, and these are conservative estimates.
So – – – how many of you self-righteous hypocrites posting here have never driven while under the influence?
How many times have you said to yourself, “By the Grace of God, there goes me?”
We all live in glass houses.
Perhaps we should be careful about the stones which we throw.
eojtrid says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:33 PM
Now if weed was legalized we wouldn’t have this problem, would we? Problem solved. Mr Floyd would be a perfectly responsible young man and we would all sleep well.
———–
Weed impairs ,same as alcohol. It slows your reaction time waaay down. That’s not how you want to be when you’re driving. You are anything but alert when you’re high. Yes, I speak from past experience. Neither one mixes with getting behind the wheel.
What’s his Ring size?
Look … SOMEONE was going to give this guy a second chance. Everyone not named Ray Rice gets one. At least we know if he doesn’t work out in New England, he likely won’t get a third.
Patriots don’t follow the crowd, so signing Floyd was a daring move. Patriots don’t follow the rules, either, so there’s that. Enjoy your annual asterisk. What is it going to be….five?
“Technically prohibited by league rules, …”
I did not know that.
I don’t know what’s sadder – the league denying grown adult men the opportunity to have a few beers with their buddies after an extremely physically demanding day, or the fact that they league had to make rules to protect them from it in the first place.
Uber guys. It’s not that hard to avoid these situations.
There’s a reason the NFL front office doesn’t like New England. Parity is good for business. The more teams get a shot at the playoffs, the more new teams make it in, the greater the swath of the country takes an interest in the games. Every year the Patriots claim the AFC East aND hand out roughly 12 losses.
People complaining about the Pats picking up this guy should be complaining about the way the Cards handled the situation
AZ should have sat him the last 3 weeks and not released him. That way they could have gotten a comp pick if he was picked up next year and they could have suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team and not paid him.
Instead they just cut bait and you can’t blame another team for picking him up. The Pats are far from the first team to take on troubled players, and such players have several times turned their lives around in New England.
But mainly, blame the Cardinals extremely poor management of the situation.
takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:49 PM
Patriots don’t follow the crowd, so signing Floyd was a daring move. Patriots don’t follow the rules, either, so there’s that. Enjoy your annual asterisk. What is it going to be….five?
===============
Ok, it’s beyond stupid, but I get how people apply the * to the first 3 because of spygate. Lame, but I get it. And I also get how people apply the * to deflategate. Again, incredibly lame, but I get it. It’s the best you can do to cope with it. But what exactly would justify the * if they win it this year? I wouldn’t put it past you buffoons to put the * because the giants cheated twice this year, and because the steelers deflated footballs, but exactly what have the Patriots done to warrant the * this year??? Oh I know, it’s the same thing they did every other year, beat your team. Got it.
“How long does the NFL have to impose the punishment on Floyd? It’s a minimum two game suspension for a DUI, but given that there are only two regular season games left, whether the NFL steps in this week or next week matters quite a bit for New England’s playoff roster decisions.”
Don’t believe the league can suspend him until he’s actually convicted. We may all know he was hammered from the video, but that doesn’t change they have to let the legal process play out.
grogantomorgan says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:02 PM
Still a great move by NE, worst case scenario they get compensation for losing a free agent … 3rd or 4th rounder
————————
Delusional. In order to receive a comp pick in the 3rd or 4th round, Floyd would have to sign a contract in the $7-18 mil APY range. And that is not happening.
They would be lucky to get a 7th rounder for Floyd.
Where were these questions about drinking on the plane when Josh Gordon was suspended?
…and these are grown a** men. If they drink on the plane, it is their choice and responsibility. It is not a team sponsored event.
bradygirl12 says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:42 PM
eojtrid says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:33 PM
Now if weed was legalized we wouldn’t have this problem, would we? Problem solved. Mr Floyd would be a perfectly responsible young man and we would all sleep well.
———–
Weed impairs ,same as alcohol. It slows your reaction time waaay down. That’s not how you want to be when you’re driving. You are anything but alert when you’re high. Yes, I speak from past experience. Neither one mixes with getting behind the wheel.
_________________________________
Lies like this are bad for the country. Weed does not impair the same as alcohol. That is just objectively wrong.
I’m not saying that weed doesn’t effect driving, but that is a false equivalency.
I too am speaking from past experience, driving drunk is about a million times harder. I only did it once and it scared me so much I vowed never to do it again and I haven’t.
Now that he’s with the Pats he’ll get a 4 game suspension, a $1 million fine, and lose a first-round pick for the next 10 seasons.
Peterson, Rice – abusers.. lose the right to play football
Floyd – wasted, operating a weapon that could end lives… has chance to win Super Bowl
Makes sense to you Roger?
Sickens me that a guy who just got a DUI and cut now has a better chance at getting a Super Bowl ring than Larry Fitzgerald.
The system is MESSED UP!
Larry took the money……
bondlake says:
Dec 21, 2016 2:42 PM
So – – – how many of you self-righteous hypocrites posting here have never driven while under the influence?
How many times have you said to yourself, “By the Grace of God, there goes me?”
We all live in glass houses.
Perhaps we should be careful about the stones which we throw.
True, most of us have and in retrospect shouldnt have, but speaking for me personally not enough to pass out behind a wheel and not know where i am. Doesn’t make it right.
On another note you have to see the video, dude was gone. He needs rehab as opposed to being signed on by a new team.
Gotta love the nfl.
Guy punches his wife – career over
Guy smokes weed – 4 game suspension
Guy drinks and drives nearly triple the legal limit, easily could have killed someone (had he not passed out) – 2 game suspension….
I admire Belichick for looking for any edge he can get but they don’t need this dude and Floyd needs help.
You have to understand what a busy intersection that is here in Scottsdale, and he passed out in the middle of it, and dozed thru two signals.
Now that we have seen the tape of his arrest, it was stunning to see how long it took cops banging on the window to even get his attention.
Then, they may have as well been speaking French, because Floyd stared at them, not comprehending a word they were saying…for forever!
He’s driving the streets of Scottsdale drunk, when he could well afford a car service. Second DUI for the guy…goodbye, Felicia.
Have you noticed that whenever someone gets popped for DUI they ALWAYS say they had two drinks? Never 1, or 3, or the 7 they actually had, but 2.
I am sorry, Mr. Floyd was tired after the game and a long flight. The natural dehydration changed the percentage of his blood alcohol content, dramatically increasing the percentage. Mr. Floyd drank responsibly on the flight trying to get some sleep. Alas, the impact was exaggerated due to medications he was on under the direction of his physician whodid not advise himto avoid alcohol. He acted responsibly on the drive home and pulled iver to rest. Alas, local police chose to look askance at his responsible ations