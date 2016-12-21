Mike Pouncey thinks he tried to come back too soon from hip injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 12:37 PM EST

It’s going to hurt Dolphins center Mike Pouncey to watch his team go to the playoffs without him.

That doesn’t mean he’s not happy for them, but there is still pain of the emotional variety to go with the physical.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Pouncey told reporters today that he thinks he tried to come back too soon from the hip injury he suffered in training camp and made the problem worse, and that his career might be in jeopardy if he had tried to play again this year.

So as tough as it might be to watch others possibly end the team’s seven-year playoff drought, he’s taking the long view of the injuries.

The Dolphins put Pouncey on injured reserve, a decision he wasn’t initially on board with. But he eventually came around to the notion, and said he expected to participate in the offseason program once he fully heals.