Mike Pouncey thinks he tried to come back too soon from hip injury

It’s going to hurt Dolphins center Mike Pouncey to watch his team go to the playoffs without him.
That doesn’t mean he’s not happy for them, but there is still pain of the emotional variety to go with the physical.
Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Pouncey told reporters today that he thinks he tried to come back too soon from the hip injury he suffered in training camp and made the problem worse, and that his career might be in jeopardy if he had tried to play again this year.
So as tough as it might be to watch others possibly end the team’s seven-year playoff drought, he’s taking the long view of the injuries.
The Dolphins put Pouncey on injured reserve, a decision he wasn’t initially on board with. But he eventually came around to the notion, and said he expected to participate in the offseason program once he fully heals.
Players always do come back to early and who says Miamis going to the post season…………..
This year is already an overwhelming success for the Fins. Next year should be even better with the return of Pouncey, and Jones. OK Pouncey haters, your turn.
Dolphins running game with Pouncey produces double the yardage than without him, he’s needed desperately which is why they rushed him back. (i.e Steelers, Bills games)
Get well soon MP, we need you man!
No one from the team is saying they are going to the play off, they are saying one game at a time. I hope they make it, if not, then we can look to 2017 with the team in better shape then they have been in many years. Bill
I have ZERO respect for this guy and his brother. They both protested outside the Fall River courthouse to “Free Hernandez” ! You know the guy serving life for murder ! He’s also back in court charged with TWO more murders ! Killers may get statues in Baltimore but not here.
Nah man, just trust the medical staff 100%. If they say you are ready, you are good to go!
Ice up. Too bad you missed the one year out each ten the Dolphins have a shot at the post season.
The way it looks right now with Gase, there will likely be ongoing success.
There may be on going success with Gase. The degree of difficulty next season will be increased for Miami. No last place schedule and two winning divisions as foes instead of the AFCN and NFCW. Having Oakland, Denver, KC, Baltimore, Tennessee, Atlanta, TB and NE twice will be a good test for them.
Maybe he can go hang out with his homey Aaron Hernandez