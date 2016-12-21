Rodgers listed as full participant Wednesday

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 21, 2016, 6:39 PM EST

Things have been going well for the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers lately, and that continued Wednesday when the team listed Rodgers as a full practice participant.

The Packers are having a light practice week, but Rodgers being listed as a full participant is a sign he’s healthier — as he said he would be — than he was last week.

Rodgers has been dealing with a calf injury, and the Packers called up a quarterback from the practice squad last week just in case he experienced further issues. But Rodgers played the whole game last week, the Packers won, and earlier this week Rodgers said he figured he’d be closer to 100 percent this week.

If the Packers beat the Vikings on Saturday, they’ll play the Lions in Week 17 for the NFC North title.

Packers Offensive Coordinator Edgar Bennett told reporters Wednesday that having Rodgers available for practice is a plus, not just for Rodgers himself but for the players around him.

“Some players can operate and play without taking the entire number of reps and still be ready to go play,” Bennett said. “But [Rodgers practicing] certainly helps the other guys and that’s what it’s really all about, the teammates being on the same page.”