Rodgers listed as full participant Wednesday

Things have been going well for the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers lately, and that continued Wednesday when the team listed Rodgers as a full practice participant.
The Packers are having a light practice week, but Rodgers being listed as a full participant is a sign he’s healthier — as he said he would be — than he was last week.
Rodgers has been dealing with a calf injury, and the Packers called up a quarterback from the practice squad last week just in case he experienced further issues. But Rodgers played the whole game last week, the Packers won, and earlier this week Rodgers said he figured he’d be closer to 100 percent this week.
If the Packers beat the Vikings on Saturday, they’ll play the Lions in Week 17 for the NFC North title.
Packers Offensive Coordinator Edgar Bennett told reporters Wednesday that having Rodgers available for practice is a plus, not just for Rodgers himself but for the players around him.
“Some players can operate and play without taking the entire number of reps and still be ready to go play,” Bennett said. “But [Rodgers practicing] certainly helps the other guys and that’s what it’s really all about, the teammates being on the same page.”
I know there are a lot of Packers and Rodgers haters on this site, but you have to admit this guy is one of the great ones. Hope to see a great game on Saturday.
Rodgers needs to be more mobile than he was last week. He usually can run away from the average DLmen, The Vikings don’t have the average DL though. They need to continue to run the ball well, and hopefully quick passes keeps defenders away from Rodgers.
I can’t imagine the Vikings playing with the same effort as they did last week, but hopefully they struggle to execute and hang on the the ball. GB struggles forcing punts, so Turnovers usually help along ways in helping them win.
No worries Packers, Jeff Triplette will come to the rescue.
Vikings know this is do or die. GB favored by 6.5 pts. I expect game to be closer than this.
This game will be tough as nails. Every setback suffered by the Vikings this year can be alleviated by beating Green Bay three times in a row, and hopefully preventing Green Bay from reaching the postseason and not winning the division. Green Bay has to play well and if they prevail, they can beat anybody because it won’t get much tougher than this. Bradford is throwing short. So what? It’s like having a running back get six yards 70% of the time he touches the ball.
Come on Packers………take care of business.