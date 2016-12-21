Ryan Succop is the AFC special teams player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 9:51 AM EST

The Titans needed kicker Ryan Succop to make a 53-yard field goal on the final play of their game with the Chiefs to leave Kansas City with a win it looked like they wouldn’t get when Succop’s try fell just short.

Luckily for Succop and the Titans, the kick didn’t count. Chiefs coach Andy Reid called timeout just before the snap in an attempt to ice Succop that backfired when Succop’s second try sailed through the uprights.

That gave the Titans a 19-17 win and their eighth win of the season, guaranteeing that they’d avoid a losing record for the first time since 2011. It also left them with the same record as the Texans as the two teams vie for the AFC South title and helped make Succop, who made another field goal and an extra point, the choice as the AFC’s special teams player of the week.

It’s the fourth time that Succop has taken the honors with the first three coming as a member of the team he beat with last Sunday’s kick.