Ryan Succop is the AFC special teams player of the week

The Titans needed kicker Ryan Succop to make a 53-yard field goal on the final play of their game with the Chiefs to leave Kansas City with a win it looked like they wouldn’t get when Succop’s try fell just short.
Luckily for Succop and the Titans, the kick didn’t count. Chiefs coach Andy Reid called timeout just before the snap in an attempt to ice Succop that backfired when Succop’s second try sailed through the uprights.
That gave the Titans a 19-17 win and their eighth win of the season, guaranteeing that they’d avoid a losing record for the first time since 2011. It also left them with the same record as the Texans as the two teams vie for the AFC South title and helped make Succop, who made another field goal and an extra point, the choice as the AFC’s special teams player of the week.
It’s the fourth time that Succop has taken the honors with the first three coming as a member of the team he beat with last Sunday’s kick.
Great kick. Thank you, Ryan.🙂
Andy Reid gift wrapped that award for him. What a nice guy.
What a joke. Chris Boswell had one of the best kicking games you will ever see.. 6 for 6, all from beyond 40, two of which were 49 yarders, in cold, damp conditions, and he even made a touchdown saving tackle on a kickoff return. He literally single-handedly won the game for the Steelers.
Thought Boswell would win this . I guess 2 FG’s and 1 extra point is better than 6 fg’s and an extra point .
Succop gets it for kicking a field goal. Walt Aikens of the Dolphins didn’t get it despite blocking a punt which he scooped and took to the house. I’m confused.
Well earned! Go Titans!
Really? If you really want to reward someone from this game, you should give this to Andy Reid!!
Why not Boswell from Steelers? He made 6 FGs this week. Several from more than 45 yards. And he didn’t need a re-do!
What about Chris Boswell, Steelers kicker making 6 out of 6 kicks in the cold on the road at Cincy -including (3) 49 yarders and making (probable) game saving tackle on Kick returner that was cruising to the end zone at the 30 yard line?
“Well earned! Go Titans!”
Andy Reid bailed Succop out with an ill times time out. Or else Succop would have been the goat for a loss. Succop should sen Reid a thank you card.
Lol… so this clown makes 1 field goal (after originally missing it) and wins player of the week while the dude from Pittsburgh, who is essentially a walk on 5th option, made 6 of 6 field goals to keep his team in the playoffs??????
What a crock….
It really a kick for the ages given how cold it was. Nobody makes 50 yarders in single digit temps – no one even tries them. Succop himself said that he thought with ten tries, he might not even make one.
Actually, when the first one was short, I was thinking they should try a Hail Mary instead as it seemed the FG was just not possible on that day.
Succop bombed it there and won the game. It is always difficult to choose players of the week, but I think he deserved it. To me, this was more impressive than a 60+ yarder in warm weather.
Mark Davis must be head of the awards committee.
There’s only one explanation for Ryan to get the award over Boswell.
He must have really Succop’d to the committee…
If ever someone needed a stage name…
Incredible that Walt Aikens was looked over again. Blocked punt and touchdown clearly wasn’t good enough to get any notice.
One kick (and had a warm up kick to boot) is better than 6/6 ON THE ROAD against a division rival? Puhhhlease.
Should have been Boswell – He had a perfect game
in an away game, in the cold where kicking a ball
felt like kicking a brick.
6 for 6 No misses – No bailout by Andy Ried.
5 of the FG’s were over 40 yds
3 of the FG’s were from 49 yds.
That’s a clutch performance, and matches some
of the best historical kicking games ever.
So many bent out of shape over a Special Teams award. Get a life.
No way Boswell didn’t get the award. He was 6 for 6 in cold weather, kicked 3 from 49 yards, AND made a TD saving tackle.
To Whoever the Steeler fan is who added an extra point to the total…he didn’t try the extra point. We went for 2 and Ben’s pass for AB was defended in the end zone.