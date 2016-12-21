 Skip to content

Ryan Succop is the AFC special teams player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 9:51 AM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 18: Kicker Ryan Succop #4 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after kicking the winning field goal to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 19-17 on December 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Titans needed kicker Ryan Succop to make a 53-yard field goal on the final play of their game with the Chiefs to leave Kansas City with a win it looked like they wouldn’t get when Succop’s try fell just short.

Luckily for Succop and the Titans, the kick didn’t count. Chiefs coach Andy Reid called timeout just before the snap in an attempt to ice Succop that backfired when Succop’s second try sailed through the uprights.

That gave the Titans a 19-17 win and their eighth win of the season, guaranteeing that they’d avoid a losing record for the first time since 2011. It also left them with the same record as the Texans as the two teams vie for the AFC South title and helped make Succop, who made another field goal and an extra point, the choice as the AFC’s special teams player of the week.

It’s the fourth time that Succop has taken the honors with the first three coming as a member of the team he beat with last Sunday’s kick.

19 Responses to “Ryan Succop is the AFC special teams player of the week”
  1. joetoronto says: Dec 21, 2016 9:58 AM

    Great kick. Thank you, Ryan.🙂

  2. r8dernation says: Dec 21, 2016 10:01 AM

    Andy Reid gift wrapped that award for him. What a nice guy.

  3. steelhammer92 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:09 AM

    What a joke. Chris Boswell had one of the best kicking games you will ever see.. 6 for 6, all from beyond 40, two of which were 49 yarders, in cold, damp conditions, and he even made a touchdown saving tackle on a kickoff return. He literally single-handedly won the game for the Steelers.

  4. steeltownpride says: Dec 21, 2016 10:09 AM

    Thought Boswell would win this . I guess 2 FG’s and 1 extra point is better than 6 fg’s and an extra point .

  5. handsatlanta says: Dec 21, 2016 10:11 AM

    Succop gets it for kicking a field goal. Walt Aikens of the Dolphins didn’t get it despite blocking a punt which he scooped and took to the house. I’m confused.

  6. gotitan says: Dec 21, 2016 10:11 AM

    Well earned! Go Titans!

  7. mrmidevil says: Dec 21, 2016 10:13 AM

    Really? If you really want to reward someone from this game, you should give this to Andy Reid!!

    Why not Boswell from Steelers? He made 6 FGs this week. Several from more than 45 yards. And he didn’t need a re-do!

  8. burgundyclone says: Dec 21, 2016 10:14 AM

    What about Chris Boswell, Steelers kicker making 6 out of 6 kicks in the cold on the road at Cincy -including (3) 49 yarders and making (probable) game saving tackle on Kick returner that was cruising to the end zone at the 30 yard line?

  9. kcflake says: Dec 21, 2016 10:15 AM

    “Well earned! Go Titans!”

    Andy Reid bailed Succop out with an ill times time out. Or else Succop would have been the goat for a loss. Succop should sen Reid a thank you card.

  10. joeychittwood says: Dec 21, 2016 10:16 AM

    Lol… so this clown makes 1 field goal (after originally missing it) and wins player of the week while the dude from Pittsburgh, who is essentially a walk on 5th option, made 6 of 6 field goals to keep his team in the playoffs??????
    What a crock….

  11. musiccitymiracle2 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:22 AM

    It really a kick for the ages given how cold it was. Nobody makes 50 yarders in single digit temps – no one even tries them. Succop himself said that he thought with ten tries, he might not even make one.

    Actually, when the first one was short, I was thinking they should try a Hail Mary instead as it seemed the FG was just not possible on that day.

    Succop bombed it there and won the game. It is always difficult to choose players of the week, but I think he deserved it. To me, this was more impressive than a 60+ yarder in warm weather.

  12. jjackwagon says: Dec 21, 2016 11:19 AM

    Mark Davis must be head of the awards committee.

  13. y2kfxdwg says: Dec 21, 2016 11:33 AM

    There’s only one explanation for Ryan to get the award over Boswell.
    He must have really Succop’d to the committee…

  14. stipez says: Dec 21, 2016 11:34 AM

    If ever someone needed a stage name…

  15. uglydingo says: Dec 21, 2016 11:47 AM

    Incredible that Walt Aikens was looked over again. Blocked punt and touchdown clearly wasn’t good enough to get any notice.

  16. hlna55 says: Dec 21, 2016 12:40 PM

    One kick (and had a warm up kick to boot) is better than 6/6 ON THE ROAD against a division rival? Puhhhlease.

  17. Moudabo says: Dec 21, 2016 1:12 PM

    Should have been Boswell – He had a perfect game
    in an away game, in the cold where kicking a ball
    felt like kicking a brick.

    6 for 6 No misses – No bailout by Andy Ried.
    5 of the FG’s were over 40 yds
    3 of the FG’s were from 49 yds.

    That’s a clutch performance, and matches some
    of the best historical kicking games ever.

  18. Bl00dwerK says: Dec 21, 2016 4:10 PM

    So many bent out of shape over a Special Teams award. Get a life.

  19. gelynch52ph says: Dec 21, 2016 6:31 PM

    No way Boswell didn’t get the award. He was 6 for 6 in cold weather, kicked 3 from 49 yards, AND made a TD saving tackle.

    To Whoever the Steeler fan is who added an extra point to the total…he didn’t try the extra point. We went for 2 and Ben’s pass for AB was defended in the end zone.

