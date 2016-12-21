Seahawks turning back to Garry Gilliam at right tackle

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 21, 2016, 12:57 AM EST

After 14 regular season games, the Seattle Seahawks are still trying to find a consistent starting five on their offensive line.

The Seahawks are putting Garry Gilliam back in the starting lineup at right tackle for Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bradley Sowell had started each of the last three games at the position after replacing Gilliam after just three snaps in Seattle’s 14-5 loss to Tampa Bay last month.

“Yeah, we go back and give Garry the opportunity but we’ll still keep competing for it,” offensive line coach Tom Cable said. “Really what we’re looking for is what we’ve always said about positions is consistency. There’s certain areas to break that down and they know what those things are and that’s what we’re striving to get is more consistency.”

Gilliam was inactive for each of Seattle’s next two games after being supplanted by Sowell as a starter. He was active again for last Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and played the entire fourth quarter at right tackle.

“We’ll find out,” Cable said of how Gilliam has handled the demotion. “He went in there the other night and was fine and so we’ll find out on Saturday. But I like his approach to this, coming back to it and so we’ll go forward.”

It is still somewhat concerning that Seattle can’t settle on their best five offensive linemen yet with just two games remaining in the regular season. The offensive line has undoubtedly been the weakness of Seattle’s roster throughout the season. While it has played competently for stretches, a few performances were exceptionally poor.

The Seahawks will now have two games (and maybe three weeks with a first-round bye) to rebuild cohesion in the unit and get the group stabilized for the postseason.