Seahawks turning back to Garry Gilliam at right tackle

After 14 regular season games, the Seattle Seahawks are still trying to find a consistent starting five on their offensive line.
The Seahawks are putting Garry Gilliam back in the starting lineup at right tackle for Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bradley Sowell had started each of the last three games at the position after replacing Gilliam after just three snaps in Seattle’s 14-5 loss to Tampa Bay last month.
“Yeah, we go back and give Garry the opportunity but we’ll still keep competing for it,” offensive line coach Tom Cable said. “Really what we’re looking for is what we’ve always said about positions is consistency. There’s certain areas to break that down and they know what those things are and that’s what we’re striving to get is more consistency.”
Gilliam was inactive for each of Seattle’s next two games after being supplanted by Sowell as a starter. He was active again for last Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and played the entire fourth quarter at right tackle.
“We’ll find out,” Cable said of how Gilliam has handled the demotion. “He went in there the other night and was fine and so we’ll find out on Saturday. But I like his approach to this, coming back to it and so we’ll go forward.”
It is still somewhat concerning that Seattle can’t settle on their best five offensive linemen yet with just two games remaining in the regular season. The offensive line has undoubtedly been the weakness of Seattle’s roster throughout the season. While it has played competently for stretches, a few performances were exceptionally poor.
The Seahawks will now have two games (and maybe three weeks with a first-round bye) to rebuild cohesion in the unit and get the group stabilized for the postseason.
Gilliam has been the biggest disappointment of all their O linemen. He was last years George Fant.
You can’t spell Bradley Sowell without “S-L-O-W”.
and once again they have one of the top D’s, which is how they get away with such a poor OLine. Damn Salary Cap!
Can you only imagine how poor both Sowell and Gilliam really are, when the Left Tackle is a rookie who basically took up football in his senior year of college on a ‘dare’ from the coach. He played basketball in college… go figure.
Yes they’re “concerned” all the way to 11-4-1 and a bye in the playoffs
We’ve probably had the top 5 worst tackles that the league has ever seen dating back to Breno Giacomini, then it was Britt, then we had Webb, Gilliam, and Sowell…Seriously…We can find diamond in the roughs on Defense all throughout the draft, and some even on the skills position on offense but we can’t draft a quality RT to save our lives. Maybe its the belief of what Cable’s prototype RT needs to be reconsidered, or something…..Regardless of that situation I like the teams chances this year. I think we’re going to piss a lot of the NFL off by winning in the playoffs but that is what we do.
Look who the Seahawks have lost too.
Teams that they will be playing in the playoffs.
This teams offense is not good.
RW is one of the most overpaid QB’s in the league.
Go Pack Go!
@ben44
I suppose wins at New England and vs. Falcons probably missed your radar.
Or the Green Bay losses to the Colts, Titans and Washington… probably missed those as well.
Good luck trying to reach the playoffs. I know your struggles are desperate and you are probably not going to make it, but hey, at least GB will do a good job trying.
Goes to show just how bad Wilson was for that Packer game. The Bears almost pulled out a victory in -0 windchill and Matt Barkley tore that secondary to pieces. It’s a common theme in Washington state right now….their teams can be held hostage by crappy QB play. Browning and Wilson
@ben44
So GB barely beats Chicago in a last second pass last weekend, otherwise GB’s season is over. And today GB has to win 2 more games, otherwise GB’s season is over.
And you’re talking trash about the NFC West Champion?
Playoffs aren’t the regular season. But Seattle is guaranteed a playoff position. GB – Ummm, not so much.