Some Jaguars uncomfortable with Gus Bradley on plane after firing

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2016, 6:30 AM EST

It was nice of the Jaguars to fly Gus Bradley home from Houston after firing him (it was either that or he and Brock Osweiler were going to get drunk and leave flaming bags of poop on Tom Savage’s doorstep).

But it also made some of Bradley’s suddenly former players a bit uncomfortable.

Via Mike DiRocco of ESPN.com, several players admitted it was just kind of weird.

“Yeah, that sucked,” defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks said. “If I had an opinion on if I thought that was the right move, I don’t think that was the right way to do it. He had to ride the plane home back that way, but that ain’t my call. They did it. They made the move.

“Gus was very cordial about it. Spoke with everybody. Came through the plane shaking hands and just talking with people. Gus has always been a great person in that aspect, but I don’t think we as players were in the mood or were ready to actually see that at that moment.”

General Manager Dave Caldwell gave Bradley the news of owner Shad Khan’s decision after the game, as players were leaving the locker room. So many of them learned the news via social media on the way to the airport.

If nothing else, it gave Bradley a chance to get a head start on the goodbyes, talking to many players and assistants and others on the two-hour flight. Naturally, some of the players didn’t know what to say (“Ummm, sorry I played so poorly you’re unemployed now?”) and others didn’t get to have the kind of in-depth conversations they wanted.

“It’s a tough situation, because you love the guy and you know this is it; we’re going home for the last time with him, and then we’re not going to get a chance to have him in the building again,” linebacker Paul Posluszny said.

But they also have a quick turnaround, as they have to prepare under interim coach Doug Marrone for a game on Saturday.

“It sucks from being a player and understanding how this business works, but the train stops for no one,” defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. “We can’t sit here and pout and be upset, because we have a game Saturday.

“It was the same [today]. Guys were ready to go to work. This has been a lot of talk for a while now. It sucks, but when JO [defensive end Jared Odrick] got injured, we didn’t sit here and mope around for JO, you know? It is what it is. The train doesn’t stop for anybody. Gus got fired. We’ve got to keep rolling and go out here and win some games, or Khan’s going to fire one of us, too.”

Probably more than one. And they might get bus tickets instead.