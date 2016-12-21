Todd Bowles: Sheldon Richardon discipline has been taken care of

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 6:35 AM EST

Jets coach Todd Bowles said on Sunday that he would speak to defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson about a Snapchat video that Richardson posted from the team’s locker room before their game against the Dolphins.

The video features Richardson using profanity and Bowles said the team doesn’t condone it, a message he repeated at Tuesday’s press conference while announcing that Richardson’s “discipline has been taken care of.” Bowles didn’t delve into what kind of discipline was handed down for what he termed a “social media gaffe.”

“It’s not a recurring thing,” Bowles said. “Again, we don’t condone what he did. He didn’t go out and rob a bank. He didn’t shoot anybody. He said two foul words on Snapchat. In the day of Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, anything you say in the line of business we are in is detrimental to the team. We don’t condone it. We don’t want it. It was a mistake on his part. He understands that. He was remorseful. We handled it internally. That’s the best I can give you.”

Richardson said that the video, which was sent on safety Rontez Miles‘ account, was intended for one of their friends and was sent out publicly by mistake.

“Do I regret it? It getting out, that’s about it,” Richardson said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t regret saying it. I was having fun with a friend. I mean, y’all have sent videos inappropriately to y’all friends, too. I just play football, at the end of the day. I have fun. I sit back and relax and crack jokes and talk about stuff like that to people. That’s how I deal with my friendships and stuff like that. That’s just how it is.”

Richardson didn’t divulge any details of the punishment either, but did say that Bowles didn’t say anything about benching him for a portion of this Saturday’s game against the Patriots. Richardson and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson were both benched for a portion of a game earlier this year as punishment for missing and being late to meetings.