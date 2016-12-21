Tom Brady back on injury report

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 4:46 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spent a few weeks on the injury report earlier this season after taking a low hit from Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor in Week 10.

Brady never missed a game, but looked less than 100 percent on the field for a couple of weeks. Things cleared up from there, though, and Brady wasn’t on an injury report in the last couple of weeks.

He’s back on it this week, though. Brady was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and the knee was again given as the reason he was less than 100 percent.

Given how things played out earlier in the year, there’s little reason to think that Brady’s status for Saturday’s game against the Jets is at any risk. There could be some impact on his plans for Week 17 if the Patriots lock up the top seed in the AFC this weekend, but that’s another question for another time.