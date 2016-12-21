Tom Brady back on injury report

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spent a few weeks on the injury report earlier this season after taking a low hit from Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor in Week 10.
Brady never missed a game, but looked less than 100 percent on the field for a couple of weeks. Things cleared up from there, though, and Brady wasn’t on an injury report in the last couple of weeks.
He’s back on it this week, though. Brady was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and the knee was again given as the reason he was less than 100 percent.
Given how things played out earlier in the year, there’s little reason to think that Brady’s status for Saturday’s game against the Jets is at any risk. There could be some impact on his plans for Week 17 if the Patriots lock up the top seed in the AFC this weekend, but that’s another question for another time.
GOAT. If you don’t think so, you don’t have a clue about football.
GOAT, period!
Some folks think he’s a whiney prima donna, but those in the know realize that he has pushed through some serious injuries through the years and is one of the toughest and most durable SOBs to ever play the position.. respect
The way the Jets have been playing they could amputate the leg at the knee, put Brady out there on a crutch and the Pats would probably still win.
Big deal.He’ll play.These are the kind of stories that give scrubs something to talk about.
mazenblue says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:49 PM
—-
Or haven’t watched it before you couldn’t hit QBs or receivers off the line, or when OPI became a relative non-entity, or DPI became as common as pooing the morning. Or running became a relative afterthought.
Wish Montana got to play in this league
thelastwordyaheard says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:54 PM
=====================================
What a joke.He is a whiny prima donna.
Maybe if the Pats are up big, for once Belichick could pull him early. Playing the Jets could only pad Garoppolo’s stats.
What a giant lie!
From his death bed he’ll go:
20-27 278yds 2 td’s
I’m a Jets fan.
Italian HGH must be wearing off. Belichick should sit Brady against Miami to preserve him for the playoffs.
Big deal with the division they have played in forever you could go grab a high school kid and beat the jets
After bludgeoning Brady in last yrs AFCC gm, and watching Brady keep getting up, come back and almost tie the gm, VMiller said Brady was the toughest QB he had ever faced. Certainly a lot tougher than any keyboard warrior.
I’d start Jimmy G and see how it went. It will help get his trade value up and give Tom some rest.
“A poster says” what a giant lie” , are you for real? The GIANT lie was last year when the Dolts left Lucks fractured ribs off the injury report with absolutely no discipline from the NFL. That was the GIANT LIE, not TB 12’s sore knee!!
Actually hope Garoppolo gets a decent game week 17
what a joke
and for all the idiots that want to say this is a guaranteed blowout…last 7 meetings between the Cheats and J E T S have been decided by 3 3 2 7 7 6 5 pts
reddzen says:
Dec 21, 2016 5:00 PM
mazenblue says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:49 PM
—-
Or haven’t watched it before you couldn’t hit QBs or receivers off the line, or when OPI became a relative non-entity, or DPI became as common as pooing the morning. Or running became a relative afterthought.
Wish Montana got to play in this league
________________________________________
Yeah, he’d have thrown it all over the place, especially with his lineman greasing their shirts (Montana admitted that) and then Rice with all the stickum (Rice admitted that)
do not waste your time arguing with these bozos on a subjective thing which can never be proved. Brady is a great QB, for that there is no argument. But calling him the GOAT is sheer nonsense. Maybe the GOAT in this post-2010 flag football league. Plus, GOATs do not cheat – ask all the juicers who are not in the baseball HOF about that. Try as they might, the chowderheads cannot dispute 2 facts: 1) Marcia benefitted forever of having defensive signals his coach knew called into his headset. 2) his intent was to cheat by ordering the equipment guys to deflate balls – who cares about the end result; same way pitchers who juiced are cheaters even though it is proven it does not give them more velocity or break on the ball – they did something illegal to try and gain an edge.
mazenblue says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:49 PM
———————————————————————
Those who think so have never heard of Bart Starr.
And a cheater cannot ever be thought of as GOAT. Fact.
packmanfan says:
Dec 21, 2016 6:24 PM
mazenblue says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:49 PM
———————————————————————
Those who think so have never heard of Bart Starr.
And a cheater cannot ever be thought of as GOAT. Fact.
____________________________
And only someone who has never watched a single football game or paid attention since 2001, thinks Brady has ever cheated.
People that are gullible and dumb enough to still think Brady cheated are probably the same idiots that voted for Trump. You just can’t teach stupid.
People that believe the footballs were tampered with either haven’t had 7 th grade science yet, or slept through it. One would think they would be embarrassed to admit they STILL don’t understand 7th grade science!! SMH over the ignorance.
julyeast says:
Dec 21, 2016 6:21 PM
Try as they might, the chowderheads cannot dispute 2 facts: 1) Marcia benefitted forever of having defensive signals his coach knew called into his headset. 2) his intent was to cheat by ordering the equipment guys to deflate balls
———————
Who is Marcia?
Neither of those two are actually facts. That claptrap was just made up by the losers that aren’t good enough to compete.
People who think Brady is the greatest starting watching football after 2001
He’s on the injury report every week and it usually is nothing at all.
Oh God no, not again! How could he be hurt? Did he even play agains Denver? His stats were flat.
bigbroncomama says:
Dec 21, 2016 7:09 PM
———–
He came through on the only stat that matters …..he got the W and likely knocked the Broncos out of the playoffs…..
His balls are deflated again.
reddzen says:
Wish Montana got to play in this league
—-
Or brady could have back then when receivers could load up on stickem to the point where he could just hit his man in the back and the ball would stick to the uniform.
lackofabetter says:
Dec 21, 2016 6:48 PM
People who think Brady is the greatest starting watching football after 2001
—
So Steve Young didn’t watch football until after 2001?
It’s AMAZING how these former PLAYERS and COACHES who call Brady one of the greatest if not the greatest are all wrong.
He’s probably playing with a torn ACL…. but TB12 just rubs a little dirt on it and gets on with the game ‘cuz that’s how he rolls.
julyeast says:
Dec 21, 2016 6:21 PM
do not waste your time arguing with these bozos on a subjective thing which can never be proved. Brady is a great QB, for that there is no argument. But calling him the GOAT is sheer nonsense Maybe the GOAT in this post-2010 flag football league. Plus, GOATs do not cheat…
—————
just state that no matter what anyone says you despise TB and the Patriots and it will make more sense. Because the rest of what you have to say is sheer nonsense.
As a Cowboys fan that doesn’t care one way or the other about the Patriots, and as much as I can’t stand a lot of the Patriots trolls on here, credit has to be given to Brady. He’s 39 years old, gets hit a lot and still playing good.
Unless we see the Pats in the SB, I hope he doesn’t go down hill fast like we’ve seen with all of the other great QBs.
whoa, so sad. gotta say im pretty shook up about this injury. get well soon tom! were praying for u! god bless.
Brady’s questionable and in the cheating protocol.
osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says:
Dec 21, 2016 8:09 PM
—
The above comment is called “Trying To Hard”
Play Garap and let him rest for christ’s sake. You already cost us Gronk playing injured players!
Let him throw two touchdowns so he gets his start and stats then sit him.