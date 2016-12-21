Tuitt, Green sit out Wednesday’s practice

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 21, 2016, 4:17 PM EST

As expected, Steelers tight end Ladarius Green and defensive end Stephon Tuitt did not practice Wednesday.

Green saw a doctor Tuesday after suffering a concussion last Sunday vs. the Bengals. Tuitt left that game early with a knee injury.

Green has a history of concussions, so he’ll be evaluated closely before he’s allowed to return. Safety Shamarko Thomas also sat out Wednesday due to a concussion.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Tuitt has a chance to play this week. Tomlin also said he expects running back DeAngelo Williams to play, and Williams was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Williams would have returned last week but was held out after experiencing some swelling in his knee.