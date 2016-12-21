Tuitt, Green sit out Wednesday’s practice

As expected, Steelers tight end Ladarius Green and defensive end Stephon Tuitt did not practice Wednesday.
Green saw a doctor Tuesday after suffering a concussion last Sunday vs. the Bengals. Tuitt left that game early with a knee injury.
Green has a history of concussions, so he’ll be evaluated closely before he’s allowed to return. Safety Shamarko Thomas also sat out Wednesday due to a concussion.
Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Tuitt has a chance to play this week. Tomlin also said he expects running back DeAngelo Williams to play, and Williams was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Williams would have returned last week but was held out after experiencing some swelling in his knee.
Iloka should be fined for the blatant headshot to Green. He should have been penalized but the refs were allowing the Bungals to get away with a lot including multiple facemasks that were grabbed against the Steeler WRs.
How adorable that a Steelers’ fan thinks Cincy should have been called for more fouls. The team that won nine games by pulling everyone down by his face mask should be thankful they aren’t banned from this he NFL.