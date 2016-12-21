 Skip to content

Vontaze Burfict misses practice with a concussion

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2016, 3:09 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP

During last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was pulled from the game to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers guard David DeCastro.

Burfict was cleared during the game, but he’s in the concussion protocol on Wednesday. The Bengals say that Burfict reported symptoms to the team earlier this week and will now be evaluated in the coming days to see if he can get cleared in time to face the Texans on Saturday night.

The Bengals also practiced without running back Jeremy Hill, tight end Tyler Eifert and left guard Clint Boling, although there was better news on offense with the expected presence of wide receiver A.J. Green on the practice field after he missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Word out of Cincinnati is that Green will play this weekend, although the Bengals’ chances of playing spoiler to Houston’s playoff hopes would take a hit should some of the others listed miss the game with injuries.

22 Responses to “Vontaze Burfict misses practice with a concussion”
  1. bettis3636 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:11 PM

    WOWWWW Bengals… “win at all cost” comes to mind now… Burfict CLEARLY was out of it after that hit… but sounds like they let him talk his way back into the game!!! NICE MOVE!

  2. toekramp says: Dec 21, 2016 3:12 PM

    Aw. Poor guy.

  3. joetoronto says: Dec 21, 2016 3:14 PM

    Yet another concussion and the idiot keep leading with his head.

  4. clintingham says: Dec 21, 2016 3:27 PM

    I’m waiting for all the jerks to come out and say “good, he deserves to be hurt”

    Just stay off your keyboards please, you’re no better than wishing injury on someone.

  5. bobthebillsfan says: Dec 21, 2016 3:28 PM

    I thought you had to have a brain to be diagnosed with a concussion.

  6. concmike says: Dec 21, 2016 3:37 PM

    Hmmm…..passes the concussion protocol during the game so he can play to then self-report concussion symptoms earlier in the week? But he didn’t have any during the game?

    Did anyone check the PSI on those balls????? Tom was wondering……

  7. justreal82 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:37 PM

    I’m sure no ones wishing an injury upon this guy, but I’m sure individuals won’t deny that karma had its way to work its course.

  8. jm91rs says: Dec 21, 2016 3:39 PM

    joetoronto says:
    Dec 21, 2016 3:14 PM
    Yet another concussion and the idiot keep leading with his head.
    ——————

    I know you hate-watch every Bengals game, did you see the hit? Both players got very low and speared each other. No one’s fault.

    As for him going back in the game, if the independent neurologist cleared him to return it’s not on the bengals, however it should say something about the process if everyone watching on tv knew he had a concussion.

  9. bradygirl12 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:52 PM

    Did he head butt someone too hard?

  10. tavisteelersfan says: Dec 21, 2016 4:00 PM

    With a guy like Burfict, how could they possibly tell if he has a concussion?

  11. 1phillyphan says: Dec 21, 2016 4:15 PM

    Not wishing injury not saying karma was part of it..(hmm)..But if he would stop being an idiot and trying hurt people with his head. He could be a very LB..

  12. najacoo22 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:19 PM

    What could he possibly have done to deserve this?

  13. stexan says: Dec 21, 2016 4:23 PM

    Waste of a good concussion.

  14. thisonesforpat says: Dec 21, 2016 4:26 PM

    All right. I won’t say it.

    My question is, if you saw the play, and he’s currently in the concussion protocol, how was he ever cleared to return to the game? I hold a non-existent M.D and I saw — WITNESSED the man take huge hit to the head. HEY, TROY ‘splain that to me!

  15. ikeclanton says: Dec 21, 2016 4:34 PM

    They should sit him out for the rest of his career, just to be safe.

  16. dontstabmeray says: Dec 21, 2016 4:59 PM

    Love David DeCastro, the pro bowler

  17. baddawg02 says: Dec 21, 2016 5:19 PM

    Maybe dr rustbucket is the team physician.that would explain everything

  18. smoov513 says: Dec 21, 2016 6:14 PM

    Maybe because he realizes the season is effectively over he is coming down with these symptoms, he was healthy enough to finish the game. Funny how losing makes the refs cheaters and players more injured.

    Can’t say I blame him though, why risk your health for a meaningless game.

  19. jasecity says: Dec 21, 2016 6:25 PM

    DeCastro leading with his helmet, where is the outrage. If you watched the game he went after Burfict on more then one occasion.

  20. jmb82 says: Dec 21, 2016 6:31 PM

    It is possible to feel woozy after a hit but show no other symptoms then have the concussion go into full swing. Was surprised to see him go back into the game tho. Glad he didn’t get to hurt any of the Steelers and hinder their playoff hopes once again.

  21. connfyoozed says: Dec 21, 2016 6:31 PM

    I’d want to forget last week’s game if I was Burfict, too.

  22. melikefootball says: Dec 21, 2016 8:27 PM

    Watching the game was a head scratcher when he was able to return after watching Burfict try to get off the field and then going to locker room. Bongals should be investigated on this one.

