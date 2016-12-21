Vontaze Burfict misses practice with a concussion

During last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was pulled from the game to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers guard David DeCastro.
Burfict was cleared during the game, but he’s in the concussion protocol on Wednesday. The Bengals say that Burfict reported symptoms to the team earlier this week and will now be evaluated in the coming days to see if he can get cleared in time to face the Texans on Saturday night.
The Bengals also practiced without running back Jeremy Hill, tight end Tyler Eifert and left guard Clint Boling, although there was better news on offense with the expected presence of wide receiver A.J. Green on the practice field after he missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.
Word out of Cincinnati is that Green will play this weekend, although the Bengals’ chances of playing spoiler to Houston’s playoff hopes would take a hit should some of the others listed miss the game with injuries.
